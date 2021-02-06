READING — The North Reading/ Wilmington Co-Op swim team continued to show their dominance as both the boys and girls teams defeated Ipswich last Thursday night in a virtual meet held at the Reading YMCA Pool as the Girls won 93-82, and the boys won 36-22.
The girls team continue their undefeated streak, and bring their record to 4-0. On the boys side, the team is now 3-1.
The team’s have had a strong season, and only have one meet remaining before the Cape Ann League end of season meet, as they face off against the Lynnfield-Wakefield Co-Op on Thursday night.
The girls team started off strong in the 200-yard medley relay, as they took first and fourth, with Maddie Koenig, Kelly Crossan, Wilmington Captain Emma Ryan, and North Reading Captain Kristina Valenti swimming a 2:04.45, along with Wilmington residents Shae Fitzgerald and Rachel Respucci swimming with Kiera Lord and Elise Higgins, finishing with a 2:48.02.
The girls claimed first and third in the 200-yard freestyle, as Kyla Kelley of Wilmington swam a 2:00.03, and Brianna Saunders-Correa of North Reading swam a 2:23.41.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Captain Oli Grabar swam a 2:37.56 for second, and Crossan took third, swimming a 2:42.07.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Maddie Koenig swam a 27.15 for first, Melanie Feffer swam a 27.37 for second, and Captain Ryan swam a 27.62 for fourth place.
The girls team claimed first and third places in the 100-yard butterfly, as Captain Valenti swam a 1:07.04, and Nicole Steinmeyer swam a 1:12.62.
The girls took third and fourth in the 100-yard freestyle, as Grabar swam a 1:04.39, and Melanie Feffer swam a 1:05.83.
Ryan swam a 6:19.79 for first place in the 500-yard freestyle, and Saunders-Correa was clocked at 6:44.02 to take third.
The girls took first and third place in the 200-yard freestyle relay, as Wilmington resident Kelley swam alongside Grabar, Melanie Feffer, and Valenti for a time of 1:51.84. Steinmeyer, Crossan, Lauren Feffer, and Saunders-Correa swam a 2:04.05.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Kelley of Wilmington swam a 1:02.85, Koenig finished at 1:04.78, and Lindsey Kane had a time of 1:20.45.
The final event of the night, the 400-yard freestyle relay, showed the girls team taking first and third for a successful end to the night. Ryan was followed by Grabar, Koenig, and Kelley for a 4:11.81. Saunders-Correa, Lauren Feffer, Kane, and Melanie Feffer swam a 4:39.49.
Moving onto the boys team, another successful meet showed many boys earning valuable varsity points, including Jonathon Mangano, who swam in his first meet of the year against Ipswich. His brother, Captain Christopher Mangano, is expected to return for this Thursday’s meet.
Beginning with the boys 200-yard freestyle, the team claimed second, third, and fourth, as Tyler Sheehan, Jameson Burns, and Dylan Tran, all of Wilmington, swam a 2:54.37, 3:10.4, and 3:37.03, respectively.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Ethan Ryan and Dat Tran, both Wilmington residents, claimed first and second, as Ryan swam a 2:17.18, and Dat Tran swam a 2:42.57.
The boys took first, third, and fourth in the 50-yard freestyle, as Captain Jared Benoit of Wilmington swam a 28.41, Jonathan Mangano swam a 32.81, and Wilmington freshman Nick Samaha was clocked at 40.27.
Dat Tran claimed first place in the 100-yard butterfly as he finished at 1:10.62.
In the 100-yard freestyle, Captain Henry Pelmas swam a 1:02.37, and was followed by Burns, of Wilmington, who swam a 1:21.81 for third place, along with Samaha, also of Wilmington, who finished with a time of 1:40.12.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Mangano, Burns, Dylan Tran, and Sheehan claimed first with a time of 2:14.53.
The boys claimed first, second, and third within the 100-yard backstroke, as Pelmas finished at 1:15.16, Mangano was clocked at 1:34.71, and Dylan Tran of Wilmington swam a time of 1:52.93.
Ryan, of Wilmington, took first place in the 100-yard breaststroke as he swam a 1:07.24.
In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the NRW boys relay teams claimed first and second places, with Benoit, Dat Tran, Pelmas, and Ryan swimming a 4:11.16, and were followed by Sheehan, Burns, Samaha, and Mangano, who swam a 5:29.36.
The swimmers feel confident about their results from the night, and the team is looking forward to some serious competition from the Lynnfield-Wakefield team, as well as preparing for a strong showing at the CAL meet.
Head Coach Sue Hunter said, “The team is continuing to improve every practice, and I can’t wait for CAL’s so we can see how every other team has improved as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.