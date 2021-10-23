WILMINGTON – Last Thursday night was “Senior Night” for the Wilmington High School Volleyball team. Certainly the eight seniors would have liked a better fate.
Hosting a pretty solid Burlington team, the Wildcats fell in three sets, 25-14, 25-21 and 25-18, which extends the team's losing streak to five matches and puts the record to 2-12.
The teams were tied at 7-7 in the first set before Burlington dominated the rest of the first set. Wilmington played better in the second, but still made a lot of unforced errors leading to points by the Red Devils, who then finished off the sweep in the third set.
“We have been talking a lot about (our slow starts) at practice and how we need to play a full match and not just playing well in small spurts,” said interim coach Katie Cosgrove. “Typically and again tonight was the case, is our best set, so we're really trying to focus a lot on game play and try to have them play each set to 25 points without them going up and down.”
During the abbreviated Fall-2 season, the 'Cats finished with a 4-7 overall record, and brought back that entire team with the two exception of two players, and one starter. With high expectations entering this season, things just haven't panned out in terms of wins and losses.
“We're definitely inconsistent. I don't think its a case where these teams are better than us. We have players on this team who I think are definitely better players than the teams we have faced,” said Cosgrove. “No matter who we have faced, I think we have some better players, it's just that overall we're not all there (together). It's a little bit of nerves getting to them.”
Junior Maddie McCarron led the way with ten kills and Meghan O'Mahony had three. Haeleigh had a strong night serving as she ended with 12 service points, while, Alyssa Fricia had six and McCarron had five. Both Fricia and Lauren Hutchison had strong games in the back row defending.
When the game was completed, the eight seniors, including Fricia, Hutchison, Isabella Kieran, Sarah LaVita, Paige Lohrman, O'Mahony, Laura Tran and Wilson were honored.
“The seniors have been very good with leadership, helping our sophomores and juniors throughout the entire season. They have helped them in different ways, specifically our three captains. They have been amazing. It's been a little helpful but it's also been a little tough because we have so many seniors and all of the experiences that they do have, but overall it's a really good group,” said Cosgrove.
