WILMINGTON — After suffering four consecutive one-goal defeats to start the season, the Wilmington girl’s hockey team finally turned a corner with back-to-back wins this week.
The Wildcats edged Arlington Catholic, 2-1, to earn their first win of the season and followed-up with an impressive come-from-behind 3-2 defeat of the Burlington Red Devils at Ristuccia on Saturday.
Trailing by a goal heading into the third period, Zoe DeRose lit the lamp for a pair down the stretch and led the Wildcats to their second win. In the earlier match with Arlington Catholic, goal scorers were Ida Bishop and Ashley Mercier with her first tally.
“We still have a lot of work to do but there are areas today where we saw definite improvement,” said Wilmington coach John LaPiana, who improved to 2-4 overall (1-3 Middlesex League). “We scored three goals today and that will be our threshold but the other areas of concern will be addressed in the upcoming week of practice.”
One of those areas LaPiana alluded to was a departure from the type of disciplined hockey this team is known for. There were far too many Wilmington penalties, at least when compared with earlier games.
Late in the game, for instance, the Wildcats committed successive infractions and handed Burlington a 4-minute power play opportunity.
Then again, Wilmington’s lack of discipline paled in comparison to that of Burlington which saw a pair of players ejected, including one for a flagrant body check and another for her role in a melee that broke out in the third period.
“I can live without all of that nonsense,” said LaPiana when asked about the incident that led to the early departure of Burlington’s top skater, Bella Hacker. “I like to see our girls playing stricter, more disciplined, and more team-oriented rather than retaliatory in those instances. But as far as our opponent’s frustration, that might be the result of our team being more competitive lately.”
Five minutes into the game, Burlington jumped ahead on a goal from an opportunistic Lizzy Boulos. Her linemate, Hacker, skated in along the right wing, circled the net, and sent a long feed back to the point where Boulos had just entered the zone. She one-timed the Red Devils into a 1-0 lead, beating goaltender Melanie Hayden, glove side.
At the 9:53 mark of the second period, Wilmington freshman Katelin Hally found a stretch of open ice in the offensive zone and lugged the puck into the right circle. Hally took the shot on the go, sending a skimmer along the ice surface. With the blade of her stick, Burlington goalie Colleen McMakin redirected the puck to a perfectly-positioned Gabriella Daniels, and the Wildcat freshman wasted no time drilling the tying goal to the back of the net.
LaPiana was pleased that some new names were added to the scoresheet in this game and attributed that to recent practice sessions.
“I know it’s cliché to say, but we had a really great week of practice,” LaPiana said. “This was, by far, our best week of practice and I really have to give the girls credit. We were moving the puck with crisp passing and we worked on the forecheck. In practice, we leave no stone unturned. We work on the fundamentals and all the things that are necessary in order to compete.”
Roughly five-minutes after Wilmington tied the game, Burlington recaptured the lead, 2-1, on a goal from Abby Sousa, who gained the slot, made a goal-scorer’s move switching from the forehand to the backhand, and tucked it behind Hayden.
Outshot in the third period by a 12-4 margin, the Wildcats made the most of their limited opportunities. Skating four-on-four while each team served penalties, Zoe DeRose took full advantage of the open ice. She picked up an errant pass in the neutral zone and skated hard to the net. Pestered all the way by a defenseman, DeRose was still able to get off a good shot and knot the game at two apiece with 13:53 left. Ida Bishop earned a helper on the tying goal.
Burlington, noticeably frustrated after the ejection of Hacker midway through the third, redoubled their efforts to reclaim the lead. A pair of consecutive power plays put the Red Devils in the driver’s seat down the stretch. But standing in their path was Hayden who was especially brilliant during this sequence, making a number of huge stops.
“It can be a little unnerving because we rely on her so much,” said LaPiana of his stellar goalie. “Our defensive scheme is designed so we don’t have to rely on the goaltender so much yet every week, she sees a ton of pucks and stops all that she should and a few that she shouldn’t. She is fabulous.”
“I think the fact that we’re going to the opponent’s net and scoring more goals is a help to me,” said Hayden, who turned aside 30 Burlington shots. “I think our defense is doing a great job clearing players out from in front of the net and protecting me.”
With 7:03 left in the game, DeRose, Daniels, and Antonia Brunetto combined to crash the net. In the ensuing scrum in front of McMakin, DeRose slid the puck beneath the goalie’s outstretched pad for what later proved to be the game-winning goal.
“Yes, we now have four points,” said LaPiana. “There will be more points to come. But we’re going to have to grind every single point that we get out of this league. But we know what we need to address to make it happen.”
