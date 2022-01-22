BOSTON – For the second season in a row and third time in the history of the program, the Wilmington High School Girls Indoor Track-and-Field team celebrated with a league championship title last Thursday at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Wilmington, which finished 4-0 in the Fall-2 season which took place last March, previously won the first title in 2016, and now finish the regular season with a 5-0 record after a 60-40 win over Melrose.
“The girls were so excited. It was a culmination of everything they have done this season. They put in all of their hard work right from the start of the season,” said assistant coach Joe Patrone.
On the night, Wilmington had eight first places and then five second and five third place finishes, with seven personal records and three state qualifying times. A pretty incredible night.
“Looking at the stats, their times and personal bests, they really came really fired up and prepared to do well in this meet. They did, they ran really great. Everyone competed well and it was well-deserved for them,” said Patrone.
Two of the first places came from Celia Kulis, in the 55-meter hurdles (9.03) and then she cleared 5-1 for a personal best in the high jump.
“Celia has come a long way. She felt like she was the odd one out because Kayla (Flynn) and Mollie (Osgood) had both cleared five feet last year and Celia had done 4-11.50,” said Patrone. “I knew that she could do five feet and she did for the first time last week. Then she did five-feet (in this meet) and she was the only one left (competing) so she decided to go to 5-1, which I thought was a good idea and she cleared that. She then had three good jumps at 5-2 (but missed). The high jump was a big event for us. When I looked at the meet beforehand, I knew that they had a girl who could clear 5-2 so I was a bit pessimistic and thought we would take second and third and we ended up getting first and second.”
A number of other girls also had big performances/overall meets. Flynn scored in three events, taking second in the high jump (4-10) and third in both the 55-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 10.65 seconds and in the long jump, also a personal best jump of 14-02.50.
One of the bigger turning points of the meet came in the 600-meters when senior Angie Zaykovskaya was second with a personal best time of 1:45.48. She was pushed by teammate Emily Grace, who was fourth with a state qualifying time of 1:48.05, also a personal best.
“Melrose has some really good distance runners so from the 600 on up, they are very good and Angie ran really well (to take second). Although she didn't get a point, Emily Grace had a personal record by over a second and that was also a state qualifying time,” said Patrone.
After that in the 1,000 meters, freshman Addy Hunt had a strong personal best time of 3:16.39, good for second place.
“It seems like every meet Addy Hunt puts it all together. She is such a talented young lady and that was a two second personal record for her in the 1,000 meters,” said Patrone.
Senior Shea Cushing, who officially announced her commitment to run at UVM this past week, finished first in the two-mile at 12:17.00 and second in the mile at 5:36.90, a personal best.
Rounding out the individual performances included first places from Kaitlyn Doherty in the 55-meter dash (7.64) and Amanda Broussard in the 300 (43.95) and Sarah LaVita with a personal best throw of two feet in the shot put at 33-05, a second place from Alison Doherty the dash at 7.89 seconds and then third places from Maddie Mulas in the dash (personal best time of 7.98), Molly MacDonald in the 300 (47.18) and Olivia Erler in the two-mile at 13:42.20.
The last ten points came from the two relay teams as both the 4x200 and 4x400 teams won. The 4x2 team consisted of Mulas, Alison Doherty, Nokomis Bramantecohen and Kaitlyn Doherty and they ran at 1:53.62 and then the 4x400 team was Zaykovskaya, Grace, Hunt and Broussard and they came in at 4:18.51, a state qualifying time.
Wilmington will try to keep the good ways going as this Saturday morning they will compete in the Division 4 state relays to be held back at the RLC at 10 am.
“(Boys) Coach (Mike) Kinney and I have been looking at what we have for both boys and girls. A few years ago the boys came up a half-point away from winning it, losing to Burlington and then we lost a lot to graduation. For the girls, we think they have a legitimate chance of being up there as one of the top teams,” said Patrone, while noting that the usual other strong teams include Pentucket, North Reading, Northhampton, NDA of Hingham and Tewksbury.
