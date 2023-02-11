WILMINGTON – This past week was a very busy stretch for the Wilmington/Bedford co-op gymnastics team with three meets over a four-day span.
Last Thursday, W/B defeated Winchester 135.5-131.7. Then on Sunday, the team concluded it's earlier season meet against Reading, which got postponed halfway through due to a serious injury on the W/B side. The meet was concluded and on the final event, the final athlete for Reading did enough on the floor exercise to lift her team to a 137.7-135.5 victory.
On Monday night, W/B defeated Melrose 135.75-130.35. The 2-1 week puts the team at 5-2 on the season.
The team has another make-up meet on Wednesday against Woburn but results weren't know as of presstime. That meet will conclude the dual meet season, and then this coming Monday night, the team will compete in the Middlesex League Championship Meet to be held at Stoneham High at 5 pm.
Early next week is when the team will also find out if it will compete in the North Sectional Championship Meet, which is set for Saturday, February 25th at Algonquin Regional High School.
Despite all of the obstacles – many injuries and postponements – head coach Kristen Hannon is thrilled with what she has seen from the entire team.
“The whole team has been coming together to do what they can in terms of who does what event and working together as a team to get as many wins as we can,” she said.
Nearly two weeks ago, WHS senior Alexa Graziano broke three program records with outstanding scores and she was back putting up big numbers again this week. Against Winchester, she finished with scores of 9.1 on the vault and bars, and then an 8.65 on the floor and an 8.5 on the beam. Against Melrose, she had another 9.55 gem on the beam, as well as a 9.15 on the floor, an 8.9 on the bars and an 8.8 on the vault.
Then against Reading, she finished the meet with a 9.5 on the beam and a 9.1 on the bars.
“Alexa was rehabbing an injury and then when Emily (Provost) went down, Alexa decided that she wanted to push to get herself back to doing the all-around and to try to make the all-around finals this year. Right now she's working towards that goal and has all of them. She has scored 9.5 on the beam three times this season and that's a huge accomplishment for her,” said Hannon.
In that Winchester win, Graziano was first in the all-around competition with a 35.35 score and Lexie Masters was right behind with a 34.15, including a 9.05 on the floor, an 8.9 on the bard, an 8.4 on the beam and a 7.8 on the vault.
Rounding out the scores on the vault include Maddie Plurad with an 8.1, Kate Desaulniers with an 8.0, Keira Warford with an 7.9 and Brooke Stuzynski with a 7.7. On the bars it was Mikayla Comeiro with an 8.3, followed by Selima Chan with a 7.6, Maddie Plurad with a 7.3 and Stuzynski with a 6.5.
On the beam, Mikayla Comeiro finished with an 8.65 and she was followed by Selima Chan with an 7.85, Stuzynski with a 7.75 and DeSaulniers with an 7.7. Finally on the floor, Comeiro earned an 8.9, followed by Chan with an 8.5, Plurad with an 8.35 and DeSaulniers with an 7.6.
“Mikayla had a great night against Winchester and she's been stepping up and hitting as many routines as she can to help the team,” said Hannon. “She's only doing three events this year. Against Melrose, she put up good numbers again. Our two freshmen Lexi Masters and Maddie Plurad are both putting up numbers and having a great season.”
In the loss to Reading, Plurad and Masters both performed in the all-around. Plurad finished with scores of 8.4 on the floor, 8.3 on the beam and 8.1 on the bars and vault. Masters earned an 8.9 on the bars, an 8.6 on the floor, an 8.5 on the vault and an 8.25 on the beam.
Both Chan and Comeiro competed in three events each. Comeiro finished with 8.6 scores on both the beam and the floor and also earned an 8.3 on the bars. Chan finished with an 8.55 on the beam, an 8.2 on the floor and a 7.0 on the bars.
Rounding out the scoring included DeSaulniers and Warford with scores of 8.0 and 7.9 on the vault, Stuzynski with an 8.65 on the beam and 7.8 on the vault and Emily Provost with an 8.9 on the vault and an 8.6 on the bars.
“(The Reading meet) was a nail-biter for sure, but it was good that came down like that because both teams have injuries so it wasn't a blow out on either side,” said Hannon.
In the win over Melrose, Graziano led the way with her 9.55 on the beam, as well as a 9.15 on the floor, an 8.9 on the bars and an 8.8 on the vault. Four other members of the team competed in three events each. Masters earned 8.7 scores on the bars and floor, as well as an 8.2 on the beam. Comeiro finished with a 9.1 on the floor, an 8.2 on the beam and a 7.8 on the bars. Chan finished with 8.3 scores on floor and beam as well as a 6.8 on the bars. And Stuzynski earned an 8.1 on the vault, an 8.1 on the beam and a 6.9 on the bars. Senior Rachel Gonzalez added a 7.5 on the vault and a 5.6 on the floor.
The other two scores all came from the vault with Warford (8.0) and Addie Silva (7.75).
Besides the Woburn Meet and the League Meet, five of the six seniors will also compete in this Sunday's Senior Bowl, a meet for the seniors which will be held at the A-2 facility in Salem, New Hampshire. Gonzalez, Graziano, Comeiro and Stuzynski will be competing. Provost has signed up but can't compete with her season ending injury and Chan elected not to compete.
Those six seniors won't be a part of next year's team, which as of right now, will have very low numbers.
“We're thinking about maybe making it a tri-team as we only have seven (returning) kids. We don't really know how many kids are coming up and there's no guarantee that they would do it,” said Hannon. “We're still trying to get the word out that we are a team.
“If the tri-team doesn't happen, we're thinking about opening it up to the eighth graders. We have options, but we don't know how many kids are coming up and how many kids would actually do it, so it makes it a little bit trickier.
“We lost six seniors last year and we're losing six seniors this year so we have lost more kids than we have brought in so it's more of a wait-and-see thing. I know the two Athletic Directors (Keith Mangan and Dennis Ingram) have agreed to stay together next year as a co-op so that's a positive start.”
