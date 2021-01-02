WILMINGTON — According to government officials and health experts nationwide, the COVID-19 virus continues to spread unabated, impacting businesses, the workforce, and of course, school systems across the country. Massachusetts has not been spared. Recent data from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) currently ranks the Bay State as 21st in the U.S. in caseload.
Needless to say, Massachusetts officials have deemed it necessary to order stringent safety restrictions in an effort to slow the spread and have not ruled out another complete shutdown in the weeks ahead.
In the meantime, the MIAA has approved the resumption of winter athletics, although in a watered-down, hybrid format. Basketball and hockey will be allowed but will feature an abbreviated ten-game season instead of the standard twenty and playoffs have been eliminated.
As the Wilmington girl’s hockey players skated through a practice session earlier this week and prepare to launch the 2020-21 season, there is no denying what lies ahead will likely be a difficult, if not daunting venture. More so, after their campaign was delayed, according to head coach John Lapiana.
“We’ll be practicing three times a week, and playing ten games,” he said. “But we’ve already lost ground because of the decision of the Wilmington Board of Health and School District to close winter sports for an additional ten days. We practiced a couple of times in mid-December but then were forced to stop. As far as I know, none of the other towns in our league faced this delay.”
As if the lost practice opportunity wasn’t setback enough, Lapiana is tasked with establishing a competitive program with limited resources. Last season, he achieved noteworthy success, including a visit to the postseason, and did so with only 15 athletes at his disposal. Shorthanded, the Wilmington skaters often endured fatigue, particularly in the latter stages of games. This year, it’s déjà vu all over again for Lapiana and the Wildcats.
“We have only fourteen this year, and we’re dressing a pair of goaltenders so we actually have just twelve skaters,” said Lapiana, who wrapped up the 2019-20 season with a 6-10-2 overall record. “We can’t seem to gain any traction. Each year, we hear we’re getting more players but they never materialize. You can’t make a dollar out of ninety-nine cents no matter how hard you try.”
Wilmington’s uphill battle includes replacing premier netminder Melanie Hayden, but Lapiana is upbeat about the tandem of young goalie prospects Maddie Sainato, a freshman, and 8th-grader Megan Mularky.
“We have these great girls coming in and I have a lot of confidence that we’re not going to have a problem at that position,” said Lapiana, who wasn’t quite ready to share his thoughts on which of the two will get the starting nod. “That being said, Melanie was the best goaltender in the entire Middlesex League. We’re not going to be replacing Melanie per se’ but we’re not going to be hurting at that position either.”
Most of the Wildcats’ offense last year came from goal scorers Ida Bishop, Zoe DeRose and Maria Hernandez. Lapiana obviously holds out hope for similar production in the weeks ahead but also anticipates that his trio of senior captains will provide the guidance and leadership to the younger players.
“Everyone needs to contribute in the offensive zone,” Lapiana stressed. “The older girls will set the pace and the tone but I expect the two sophomores on this team (Gabby Daniels and Katelin Halley), both who have played for me since they were eighth-graders, to attack the puck and put the puck in the net.
The brief season ahead if rife with specialized rules designed to minimize prolonged contact between athletes. For instance, health officials expect that hockey players will wear face coverings at all times.
Also, on ice officials will be tasked with separating face-off participants by six feet, as well as disallowing scrums of any more than two players and not to exceed five seconds in duration. A third player attempting to gain control of a puck along the boards or in the corners will draw a whistle.
Lapiana was asked about concerns he might have regarding these obvious impediments to the flow of a game.
“With our short numbers, I think these new rules can be my friend this year,” Lapiana said, with a laugh. “I don’t think it will take more than a game or two to adjust to this new way of playing. The bottom line, my job is to put a competitive team out there, to figure out what to do with the resources that we have, accentuate the positives, and eliminate the negatives, if possible. Going in, our goal is to win the Division.”
The complete roster includes: seniors Toni Brunetto, Maria Hernandez, Ida Bishop, Zoe DeRose and Amanda Mercier; juniors Kiley Flynn and Sofia Brunetto; Sophomores Gabby Daniels and Katelin Hailey; Freshmen: Maddie Sainato and Lily McKenzie; 8th grader Megan Mullarky; also a part of the team includes, Emma Flynn and Ashley Mercier.
Wilmington opens the season hosting Burlington in a noontime bout at the Ristuccia Arena. Spectators will not be allowed to enter the facility.
