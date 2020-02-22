WILMINGTON – Last Friday night’s home finale against Melrose was a perfect example of just what the Wilmington High Boys Basketball team has dealt with in many of their games this season. They played well for long stretches of the game, but at the end of the day it simply wasn’t enough to overcome a bigger, more talented and deeper opponent.
That was certainly the case for the Wildcats in this one, as they played very well at times in the first half against the Red Raiders, trailing by only one point at the half, but in the end, they wee unable to match up with their opponents for the entire game, as they fell by a score of 68-44 to drop their record on the season to 2-16 overall and 2-14 in the Middlesex League.
“The boys played hard. That has kind of been theme with us for the past three or four weeks,” Wilmington coach Dennis Ingram said. “It hasn’t been the effort that has been lacking. But what we are seeing is the talent just separates them in the second half. They outscored us 25-11 in the third quarter and that made all the difference.”
Wilmington, who was missing both Andrew Munsie and Bryce Keveaney from their lineup, was led by sophomore Tommy Mallinson’s nine points and senior Kevin Palmerino’s seven.
Wilmington came out of the gates strong in this one, trailing only 11-10 with three minutes left in the first quarter and only 16-12 at the end of quarter.
A three-pointer by sophomore Will Stuart kept the Wildcats within 17-15 with 7:02 left in the half, but Melrose went on a 9-0 run from there to take a 26-15 lead, and looked to be on the verge of putting the game away before halftime.
But a timeout by Ingram with 5:04 left in the half seemed to right the ship for the Wildcats, as they outscored the Red Raiders 12-2 for the rest of the half, and trailed only 28-27 at the break.
Wilmington was led by baskets from Stuart, Mallinson, Palmerino and Connor Paquette to get back in the game, and when Evan Witalisz nailed a three-pointer with 35 seconds left in the half to bring the Wildcats within one, they headed to the locker room riding some good momentum.
Wilmington actually took the lead early in the third quarter when Mallinson drilled a three-pointer in the opening minute to make the score 30-28, but Melrose immediately fought back, scoring eight straight points to take a 36-30 lead.
A three-pointer by senior Ryan Clarke made the score 36-33 with 6:00 left in the third quarter, but from that point on, it was pretty much all Melrose the rest of the way, as they outscored the Wildcats 17-5 for the rest of the quarter to take a 53-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats were done in by some cold shooting as well as being badly outrebounded without their two biggest players, Keveaney and Munsie in the game.
”Second chance points just absolutely kill you,” Ingram said. “One of my assistants pointed out one possession where we down, we had a good possession, and then we missed a three, and they came down and had something like three possessions in a row where they had two or three shots. The size definitely got to us.”
Melrose continued to pull away in the fourth quarter, extending their lead to as many as 21 points at 61-40 with 4:20 left in the game, before walking away with the 24-point victory.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, they followed up their strong performance on Thursday with not as strong of an effort on Monday night when they suffered and 81-67 loss on the road against Triton to drop them to 2-17 on the season.
The loss was significant because it eliminated the Wildcats from state tournament consideration via the Sullivan Rule, as it dropped them to 2-4 on the season against Division 3 opponents with just one game left in the season.
“We just didn’t play our best basketball,” Ingram said, “We knew what was on the line going in, but for whatever reason we just did not play well. We got killed on the boards again. Every time down the court, it seemed like they were getting two or three opportunities and you can’t win like that.”
The Wildcats, who trailed 33-30 at the half, and 53-43 at the end of three quarters, were led by Tommy Mallinson’s 20 points, along with 16 from Ryan Clarke and 14 from Kevin Palmerino.
While any loss is painful, this one stung in particular because it eliminated the Wildcats from post-season play, a goal they had set for themselves since the start of the season.
“Right now it is very disappointing, because we had talked about it as a group about how special it can be to play in the post-season and we really wanted that for this group,” Ingram said. “Even the last couple of years where we lost in the first round, it is a great environment for the kids to experience.”
Ingram felt especially bad for his seniors, Kevin Palmerino, Ryan Clarke, Andrew Munsie and Connor Paquette.
“It is always tough to lose guys who have been part of your program like that,” Ingram said. “Ryan, Kevin and Connor have been a part of the program for a long time, and we were happy to have Andrew join us last year. You are always grateful for kids like that who came to play every night. Hopefully they can pass on how much they care about the game to the younger guys on the team.”
With players like Mallinson, Stuart, Witalisz, Keveaney and others returning to the lineup, Ingram is hoping the Wildcats can improve next season, but he knows it will take a lot of hard work in order to get there.
“We have seven sophomores and we are hoping they come back with a chip on their shoulder trying to improve,” Ingram said. “But they need to work on their game in the off-season. We don’t just want to make it to the tournament with the Sullivan Rule, we want to earn our way there. And to do that, we need the guys to work on not only their basketball, but also to get in the weight room, and get into great shape. We need to get bigger, faster and stronger.”
The Wildcats have one more game, on Wednesday night at St. Joseph’s, with results not available as of press time, and Ingram says the turnaround toward looking to next season will start almost immediately.
“Starting Thursday, I will start preparing for next season and how we can improve in the off season,” Ingram said. “I want to find camps and clinics that can help them improve and put them in the best position to win. That will start Thursday morning.”
