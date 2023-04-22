WILMINGTON – This past Friday, Wilmington High School Superintendent of Schools Dr. Glenn Brand announced that Dennis Ingram, who has been serving as the interim Athletic Director since last July 1st, will now be the permanent AD moving forward.
Ingram officially becomes the eighth Athletic Director in the history of the school following Larry Cushing, James Martin, Jim Gillis, Ed Harrison (two different stints), Tim Alberts and Mia Muzio.
“By all accounts, Mr. Ingram has done a sound job transitioning into the role and overseeing all aspects of our athletics program since the beginning of the school year,” wrote Brand in his letter. “Not only has he successfully managed the immense logistics of the program, but has also displayed sound initiative by identifying a variety of opportunities that offered an immediate impact on our student-athletes.”
Brand went on to say that since July 1st, Ingram has hired eight new varsity coaches, launched a Captain’s Counsel, bringing together team captains to advance student-athlete leadership, partnered with WCTV to bring new and innovative programs to the community and has assisted in leading the launch of our first Unified Basketball team.
Brand asked for feedback from members of the community and 40 responded with what he called “universal support” in favor of Ingram. He included some comments including one from a coach stating, “I have taught and coached at the high school level for 30 years and worked with many AD’s and Mr. Ingram ranks with some of the best I have ever been around. He is fair and firm with student athletes and connects well with parents.”
Brand concluded his letter by stating, “It is clear to me that our community currently has the right person in this role at this time to lead our athletic department and I am pleased to inform you that Mr. Dennis Ingram has accepted my offer to become the permanent Director of Athletics.”
Later Friday afternoon, Ingram was on-hand at the Varsity Baseball game and had a number of people extending their congratulations and offering best wishes to him. He was asked about it.
“It was funny during the middle of (the school day, the high school principal) Ryan Gendron got on the intercom and said 'excuse me for the interruption but I have some breaking news' and he went on and said some nice things about me. Then Dr. Brand sent out the community newsletter today also saying some kind things about me, so that was also nice.
“I'm really excited about this.”
A few months ago, the Town Crier did an extensive interview with Ingram about his position and the happenings in the athletic world. Since then, Ingram said that the Unified Basketball program has started as the team had a game last week, and will have a home game on May 4th. The team is coached by Jon Amico, the now permanent boys basketball team coach.
Ingram added that the department is adding to its end of the year athletic awards, giving out more awards to its senior student-athletes. He also stated that earlier last week, the WHS Summer Clinics' information packets went out to parents.
“That's a big thing here and it's really well attended. And we're going to have a mini boot camp if you will for the high school kids before the summer clinics begin. Our baseball coach Matt McManus is helping us get that going so we're pretty excited about that,” said Ingram.
