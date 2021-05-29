WILMINGTON – After sweeping a pair of games with Wakefield the previous week, the Wilmington High Girls Lacrosse team faced a big step up in competition this week when they took on perennial Middlesex League power Melrose in a pair of games.
And while the results may have been somewhat predictable, as the Wildcats dropped a couple of lopsided decisions, losing 10-4 last Wednesday in Wilmington before dropping an 11-1 decision on Saturday at Melrose.
But what was likely not as predictable was how well the Wildcats played in defeat, showing again just how much they have improved in a short period of time. The final scores may not have indicated it, but the Wildcats actually hung tough against the Red Raiders for the better part of both games.
“We played some really good lacrosse in both games,” Wilmington coach Bill Manchester said. “I thought we battled them pretty well in both games, and I felt like we could play with them for the most part.”
That did not appear to be the case in the early going of Wednesday’s contest, as the Wildcats fell into a quick 3-0 lead just four minutes into the game. Wilmington regrouped from there however, with senior attacks Kylie DuCharme and Ida Bishop doing most of the damage, pulling the Wildcats within 4-3 at the end of the first quarter.
DuCharme got things started for the Wildcats making the score 3-1 before setting up Bishop moments later with a brilliant pass to make the score 3-2. Melrose would extend the lead back to two goals at 4-2, before Bishop returned the favor to DuCharme, setting her up with a beautiful which DuCharme converted to make the score 4-3 at the end of the first quarter.
“The two of them are just so much fun to watch,” Manchester said. “They both made unbelievable passes and they both have improved that part of their game so much just since the beginning of the season.”
As impressed as he was with Bishop and DuCharme on defense, Manchester may have been even happier with his team’s defensive effort in the second quarter when they held the potent Melrose offense scoreless. The Wildcats were unable to score in the quarter themselves, but the brilliant defensive effort sent the teams to the half with Wilmington trailing by just that 4-3 margin.
“The defense played lights out. That twelve minutes was the best lacrosse we have played in two years,” Manchester said. “This is the fourth game in a row where we had a quarter with a shutout. Our defense was unbelievable in the first half. We completely took Melrose out of their game.”
The senior trio of goalie Shannon Murphy and defenders Alexia Bittarelli and Zoe DeRose led the way on defense for the Wildcats, but they were not alone in their efforts, as juniors Rhiannon Dyment and Kylie Flynn, along with sophomore Cameryn Foresyth also were stellar in their roles. Murphy made 13 saves to backbone the defensive effort.
“Shannon is like another coach on the field for us with the way she is able to direct things out there and Zoe and Alexia are also very vocal and in sync with Shannon,” Manchester said. “We also have Rhiannon playing great, and Cameryn has been doing a great job as just a sophomore. Kylie actually started for us in this one and she has been doing a great job. All five of them have been great all season and they were unbelievable in this one.”
Melrose eventually began to pull away in this one, scoring three times in the third quarter to lead 7-3 at that point, but the DuCharme scored early in the fourth quarter for Wilmington to make it 7-4 before Melrose finally closed it out with three straight goals in the final minutes.
“It wasn’t a case of a let down by us. Their talent just kind of took over,” Manchester said. “When we scored early in the fourth quarter the way we did, we had actually played the evenly at that point if you take away our bad start. But towards the end, because we were trailing, we started to take some chances and they took advantage of that and were able to tack on a few more goals.”
The score on Saturday was much more lopsided, as the Wildcats fell by a score of 11-1, but once again Manchester felt that the score did not indicate how well his team played. Wilmington actually got on the board first in this one, scoring just a few minutes into the game to take a 1-0 lead, with Sloane McIntyre scoring her first goal of the season, and the Wildcats trailed only 2-1 at the end of the first quarter and 4-1 at the half before Melrose once again pulled away in the second half.
“Our goal in Saturday’s game was to get off to a fast start, and we definitely did that,” Manchester said. “At halftime we felt like we could still play with them, but we never really got our offense going. Right now, if we want to compete at this level against this kind of opponent, we need to pick up our offense a little.”
But despite the losses, which dropped the Wildcats to 2-4 on the season, Manchester was very encouraged with the overall performance of his team against what is generally considered to be the best team in the Middlesex League in Melrose.
“If we play the way to played in these games, we have a chance to beat almost anybody,” Manchester said. “Every single day we are improving. It is so much fun to watch how much better we have gotten. Even when we are not winning, we are improving leaps and bounds. It is such a different team than at the start of the season.”
The Wildcats were back in action on Wednesday afternoon at Watertown, with results of that game not available as of the Town Crier’s press time, and they will take on the same team in a rematch this Saturday morning at 10:00 am at Wilmington High at 10:00 am.
