WILMINGTON – Wilmington High senior basketball star Tommy Mallinson had waited long enough in his quest for 1,000 career points.
He had waited and worked through a pair of four-win seasons as a freshman and sophomore with the Wildcats.
He had waited and worked through a two-win COVID abbreviated junior season, which had cost him and his team ten critical games in his pursuit of the milestone.
And he had waited and worked through 20 games of his senior season.
But entering the Wildcats 21st game of the season, an endowment game against non-league rival Tyngsboro last Thursday night at Cushing Gymnasium, the wait was almost over.
Needing eight points to reach the magical mark entering the game, Mallinson didn’t feel like waiting any longer.
As such, he wasted little time in ending the suspense, scoring the first nine points of the game for the Wildcats and eclipsing the 1,000-point barrier with 6:17 left in the first quarter, nailing a 3-pointer, already his third of the game, from nearly half court to set off a wild celebration in the stands and on the court, as Mallinson’s teammates and even some spectators rushed out to congratulate him.
Needless to say, it is a moment that Mallinson will never forget.
“It was crazy. I had hit those two other threes, and this one I just chucked from pretty much the volleyball line,” Mallinson said. “It was just awesome. It was great to celebrate it with my teammates, and then even the student section who ran onto the court.”
Once order was restored, Mallinson was presented with a poster in his honor to commemorate his achievement, and he posed for pictures with his family, including his parents Derek and Krissy Mallinson. While there are plenty of Mallinson fans, including many youth basketball players whom he signed autographs for after the game, Mallinson knows his No. 1 fans are his parents.
“My family is everything to me, so it was great having them there,” Mallinson said. “They have always been there for me, giving me rides to all my AAU games and everything and always supporting me. It was awesome to share it with them.”
After sharing that moment with his family, the game resumed, with Mallinson on his way to a 41-point night, which included 10 3-pointers, as part of a 67-53 win for the Wildcats. As an endowment game, the win does not count as part of Wilmington’s record. Statistics for the game, however, do count.
It was quite the trek to 1,000 points for Mallinson, and it was not always a direct path given COVID interruptions and the like. But still, entering the season, Mallinson a realistic shot at reaching the milestone, having scored 503 points during his first two-plus seasons with the Wildcats. He also however, had a very realistic chance of not making it. Scoring 497 points in a 21-game season is no easy task. Basically, without any post-season tournament games, it means averaging about 24 points per game.
With that as the backdrop, Wildcats coach Dennis Ingram gave Mallinson a choice at the start of the season. He could either remain in the dark as to his progress toward the milestone, or Ingram could keep him updated every step of the way. For some players, keeping track of something like that could prove to be too big of a distraction. But for Mallinson, the choice was easy. He wanted to know where he stood every step of the way.
“I definitely wanted to know where I stood, and I definitely one hundred percent felt like I could get it,” Mallinson said. “Everybody was saying that it would be tough to get because I would need almost 25 points per game, but I felt like I could get it done.”
One person who certainly believed Mallinson could get it done was Ingram. But as much as he believed in his star senior, he was still very impressed that Mallinson was able to accomplish the rare feat.
Mallinson is just the seventh Wilmington player and fifth male to reach the milestone, joining Winston Fairfield in 1959, Mike Lombard in 1988, Eric Swiezynski in 2001 and Connor Bennett in 2015, and then on the female side, Ashley Vitale in 2007 and of course Kylie DuCharme in 2021.
“It’s really an unbelievable accomplishment. A lot of really good high school basketball players never get there. It’s hard to do,” Ingram said. “I remember watching Lombard and what a great player he was, and I played with Swiezynski, who was also a great player. I got to see Ashley play a lot and she was outstanding and was on the coaching staff when Connor did it, and we all know what a great player he was. And then we all saw what a great player Kylie was.”
But as great a player as Mallinson hardly has been for the Wildcats, Ingram also credits him with being much than just a talented player.
“He is a great teammate. You could see it today with the way all of his teammates were cheering him on,” Ingram said. “The kids all look up to him, because he is so humble and he works so hard. He is always interacting with and encouraging the younger players. And he is also a great student of the game. He has a great understanding of the game. When his playing days are over, I feel like he will be a great coach someday.”
For Mallinson, getting his name on the 1,000-point banner was a goal he set for himself as a young player, and it was something he talked openly about with Ingram throughout his career. Along with the motivation to get his name on the banner, he also wanted to follow in the footsteps of his cousin, Nate Tenaglia, who accomplished the feat for Tewksbury High.
“As a freshman making varsity and knowing that Connor had done it and Nate had done it, I really wanted to get it done,” Mallinson said. “My sophomore year I was looking at the 1,000-point banner and I had a talk with Coach Ingram, and we talked about me getting my name up on the banner. I knew I would have to keep working and especially this year after missing out on ten games last year, I knew it would be tough, but I still wanted to get it done.”
Speaking of Ingram, Mallinson credits his coach with being a big help in his quest to reach 1,000 points.
“He has been great with me for four years, helping me become the player I am today,” Mallinson said. “He has always supported me and any of my accomplishments. He has just been a great coach.”
Another thing that really helped Mallinson this season was being part of a winning team. After suffering through three consecutive losing seasons for the Wildcats, when it didn’t seem to matter how many points he would score, this season has been much different story. The Wildcats finished the regular season with an 11-9 record, and qualified for the tournament with a .500 or better record for the first time since 2015, Bennett’s senior season.
“It’s been great this season, especially after winning four games as a freshman and a sophomore and two games last season,” Mallinson said. “Every time we would win a game, practice was a little better. It was also a great team bonding experience. It has been a good experience progressing as a player during my career, but to have a winning season like we are having now is really great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.