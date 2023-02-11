BOSTON – Before the season started, Wilmington High School boys indoor track-and-field coach Mike Kinney knew that his team was young and for the most part would be relatively new to the varsity line-up. He wanted to see progress, and wasn't particularly focused on wins and losses.
Over the course of the regular season, he did see progress as the team came away with a few dual meet victories. On Monday night, without their best athlete and top scorer Jonathan Magliozzi, the Wildcats finished in a three-way tie for 10th place at the Middlesex League Championship Meet held at the gorgeous New Balance Facility.
While Wilmington had just one individual come away with a medal, the veteran coach was happy with the continued progress that he has seen since day one.
“There were several personal records,” said Kinney. “Overall it was a good, solid effort and we're short-handed a bit but things are looking good for the states.”
Senior Noah Carriere was the only person on the team to come away with a prize. He finished eighth in the 300, coming out of the unseeded heat with a solid time of 37.62. In addition to that, he was part of the 4x200 relay team along with Hunter Sands, Tyler Nguyen and Matt Steinmetz, as they came in 10th place with a time of 1:39.68.
“Noah was the big star of the meet. He finished the 300 in eighth place and that was just the second time he ran that this season and it qualified him for the state meet,” said Kinney. “He has basically run the 600 all season. That was a huge personal record for him. Then he had an awesome 23.4 split in the 4x200 relay, so he's really coming into his own as he gets ready for the state meet.”
Magliozzi would have been part of that 4x200 relay team and if healthy, he certainly would have made a difference.
“We missed Jon who was out sick today. He would have made a big difference, especially with the relay team. He would have been like three seconds faster and we probably would have run like a 1:36 which would have been nice,” said Kinney.
The 4x400 relay team of Aiden Burke, Owen Mitchell, Roman Moretti and Thomas Burns finished 9th at 3:52.16. In addition to that, Burke was 22nd in the 600 at 1:38.97 and 25th in the long jump at 17-0. Mitchell was 25th in the 55-meter hurdles at 9.31 seconds, Moretti was 14th in the 1,000 at 2:54.27 and Burns was 16th in the mile at 4:54.49.
“Thomas Burns had a personal best time in the mile, which is just off the automatic qualification time for the state meet,” said Kinney. “Roman Moretti is pretty consistent and a pretty hard working kid. (He leads that distance group which) is running like 45 to 50 miles per week. He's a team captain now.”
Another highlight came from Hunter Sands, who was 23rd in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.18 seconds.
“Hunter Sands continues to do well in the hurdles. He's hoping to get under nine seconds so he can crack the top ten times in school history,” said Kinney.
In the 55-meter dash, Jonathan Foresyth was 28th at 7.37 seconds with Cooper Loisel 33rd at 7.64. He was also 33rd in the hurdles at 9.95 seconds. In the 300, it was Nguyen 22nd at 40.13 and Steinmetz 28th at 41.05. In the 600, Dylan Grace was 23rd at 1:40.08 and Nick Atwater was 25th at 1:41.85.
In the mile, Dean Ciampa was 17th at 5:03.98 and then in the two-mile, Gavin Dong was 18th at 11:24.18 with Vibush Sivakumar 20th at 11:33.60.
Finally in the field events, Sean Patrone was 28th in the long jump at 16-4.50 and Liam Lydon was 29th in the shot put at 30-11.25.
Wilmington will now be off until Wednesday, February 15th when they compete in the Division 4 state meet.
“We have about 15 or 16 kids going to the states so we're looking forward to that meet,” said Kinney.
