LEXINGTON — Last Wednesday evening, the Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s hockey team bounced back from a trio of one-goal defeats with a come-from-behind 3-1 win over non-league opponent Lexington.
Lexington, which evened at 6-6-1 overall with the loss, outskated and outshot Stoneham-Wilmington in the first period and came away with a 1-0 lead on a goal late in the frame. But the visitors rallied nicely with a pair in the second period and put it away with insurance in the third.
“We had a little bit of a motivational talk between the first and second periods,” quipped Coach John Lapiana, emphasizing the word motivational with a telling grin. “We spent time clarifying our thoughts and it worked right off the bat.”
Stoneham-Wilmington was defeated by Watertown on Tuesday and the split of the two games this week puts the team's record to 4-8 overall. The team has six games left on the schedule and can qualify for the Division 1 state tournament one of two ways, either winning five-of-their-last-six games to finish the regular season with a .500 record, or by qualifying as one of the top 32 ranked teams in the new power rankings system.
As of Monday morning – before the Watertown loss – S/W was ranked No. 27 meaning they would get in as of today. A couple of more wins would certainly put a stamp on reaching the playoffs. A daunting task, indeed, but not out of the question.
In three of the next four contests, S-W will face teams they’ve prevailed over earlier in the campaign and there’s a good chance the girls could gain momentum before reaching the final stretch against more difficult opponents.
“Certainly, we snapped a bit of a losing streak and tonight, earned a valuable two points,” said Lapiana. “But we always emphasize to our girls that they must play downhill. At times, some of our players were back on their heels, waiting for the game to come to them. It was a case of hot potato in the first period and it seemed like we had taken a full step backward.”
Lapiana was likely referring to the superiority of the Lexington forwards, who buzzed the offensive zone virtually unabated and enjoyed a 13-2 shot disparity, including a half-dozen labeled bids in the midst of an early power play. The difference was clearly goaltender Maddie Sainato, who yielded a top-shelf goal to freshman Anika Singh with 45-seconds left in the period but stonewalled the Minutemen for the remainder of the game.
“I don’t think there’s a goalie in high school hockey that could’ve stopped that shot,” said Lapiana, praising his sophomore netminder, who faced 35-shots in all, many labeled. “Our goaltending has been fantastic and it’s only getting better. But we can’t continue to rely on Maddie to keep us in these games.”
Lexington had a tendency to forecheck their blue-liners deep. While the aggressive nature of this hockey style often results in scoring chances, the strategy will sometimes backfire, leading to odd-man rushes for the opposition. Two of the three Stoneham-Wilmington goals were scored in this manner. Just 20-seconds into the second stanza, during a two-on-one break, Stoneham’s Kaylee Cronin added another point to her team-leading total (8-goals, 5 assists) by providing a cross-ice feed to Stoneham’s Ava Krasco, who buried it to tie the game at 1 apiece.
Wilmington’s Lily MacKenzie, who was also credited with a helper on the Krasco goal, put the eventual game-winner behind Lexington goaltender Helen Zenske with 10:36 left in the second. MacKenzie, who was earlier denied on an impressive end-to-end rush, is currently tied for second in scoring (7 goals, 5 assists) with Krasco (3 goals, 9 assists).
With 5:29 left in the game, Cronin and Krasco again combined on a two-on-one break, with Cronin putting the finishing touch on the insurance goal.
While pleased with the timely win, Lapiana voiced his concerns as his team prepares for the stretch run.
“Tonight, we had some girls that were really aggressive to the puck and to the puck carrier,” said the coach. “That worked out well and in our favor. Every time we did that, good things happened. When they listen, we’re able to compete and get results. But when they slip back into their old ways, not so much.”
On Tuesday, W/S was defeated by Watertown, 3-2, in overtime. Lily MacKenzie led the offense with a pair of goals and Ava Krasco had the other.
