COHASSETT – With so many matches this season for the Wilmington High Wrestling team ending up in the loss column due to having to forfeit certain weight classes due to a depleted lineup, you would think that they might be getting pretty frustrated at this point.
This past Saturday in Cohasset was another example of this dynamic, as the Wildcats competed in a quad-meet at Cohasset High School. The Wildcats suffered a 54-30 loss to Cohasset, while coming away with a 48-24 win over Pembroke, and a 39-36 loss to Sandwich in a match were if not for forfeits they may very well have come out on top.
But rather than being frustrated, Wilmington coach Joel McKenna took plenty of positives out of the Wildcats 1-2 day which dropped them to 7-13 on the season.
“You could look at it as being frustrating, but on the other hand, I felt like we out wrestled them in the matches where we were able to compete,” McKenna said. “The matches we did wrestle in, we did very well. I was proud of the toughness our kids showed in all three of our matches.”
The Wildcats had several players go 3-0 on the day, led by junior Joe Ganley who accomplished the feat at 126 pounds. The most impressive win of the day for Ganley came over defending state champion Connor Keegan of Sandwich, as Ganley earned a hard fought 10-8 decision.
“That was a great win for him,” McKenna said. “We are hoping he will be able to use that as a real confidence builder. It shows that he belongs with the top dogs. We had told him going into the season that we felt like he belonged there. We are hoping he starts to believe that and that it carries into the post season.”
Fellow junior Shane Penney also went 3-0 on the day, picking up a pair of pins at 132 pounds.
“He is another one is clicking on all cylinders right now,” McKenna said. “He is feeling good about what he is able to do at this point of the season.”
Freshman Mark Donovan saw his first varsity action of the season at 106 pounds, and seemed to like the challenge, winning two matches on the day, including a pin over Cohasset, while fellow freshman Gabe DaSilva also won a pair of matches at 113 pounds, including one by pin.
“Mark did a great job stepping up to the varsity level. He did what we know he is capable of doing and he did just what we ask of all our guys in being ready to go when called upon,” McKenna said. “It’s his first varsity match, and he comes away with a pin.
“Gabe has been doing well since the start of the year and he is just getting better and better. He is gaining confidence and picking up a lot of wins. He is working hard and listening to his coaches and following the lead of the captains of the team.”
Those captains, Ganley, along with Jacob Bernard (120), and Ryan Martin (138) also each won two matches on the day, as did junior Stephen Smolinsky at 152 pounds and junior Dylan Clerico at 145 pounds.
The Wildcats were back in action on Wednesday night for a road match against Georgetown, with results not available as of press time. They will resume their schedule on Saturday in a super quad meet at Greater Lowell against Tyngsboro, Reading, Greater Lowell and Tewksbury.
“Those are four very good teams,” McKenna said. “Tyngsboro is a sectional opponent for us and they are having a great year and hats off to Tewksbury, who is also having a great year. That is a great team,” McKenna said. “Reading always had a lot of talented kids, as does Greater Lowell.
“We will definitely have to bring our ‘A’ game, and just try to win as many matches as we can. But we are excited to see what our kids can do against some great competition as they get closer to the post season tournaments.”
