WILMINGTON– The Wilmington High School boys basketball team will lace up their shoes and step onto the hardwood this week for the first time this season, and it’s safe to say they will be facing some adversity right out of the gate.
For interim head coach Jonathan Amico, it is a hard spot to step into given the amount of players lost to graduation last spring. However, due to his experience as assistant coach last season and a promising crop of newcomers, the expectations are still high.
“The Middlesex League is very tough,” admitted Amico. “We lost eight seniors (and) all five of our starters from last year graduated. But I have high expectations for my team and I always will. We got a lot of good young talent.”
Last season, the Wildcats were granted a waiver through the Middlesex League that would allow them to avoid playing the large schools in the league. That allowed the ‘Cats to schedule six additional non-league games and the Wildcats grabbed a handful of hard earned victories.
The exemption helped the ‘Cats finish with an 11-9 record and a playoff berth, where they fell to Bedford in the preliminary round.
This season, Wilmington will not be receiving that exemption, meaning their competition is going to see an increase in talent. Combine that with some early injury trouble for the Wildcats and it will project for a tough road ahead.
“I’m already down three of my starters,” said Amico. “Two kids (Michael Lawler and Jacob Roque) are hurt from football and then my center (Ayden Balter) just got hurt in practice last night and he’s out a month.”
Roque is currently injured from the Thanksgiving football clash against Tewksbury, and he’s hoping to be back by midseason. Lawler also was hurt during the football season and is unfortunately out for the season.
Balter will be out for approximately six weeks.
Amico’s ideal starting five once healthy will consist of Ben Marvin, Roque, Balter, junior Austin Harper, and junior Noah Spencer.
Until fully healthy, Amico expects to see contributions from up and down the lineup, including senior Shea Price, juniors Michael Oatis, Tiago Gomez, Remy Elliot, Charlie Rosa, Christian Febbo, sophomore Connor Lovell, freshmen Ryan Gray and Connor Sullivan.
Given the team’s challenges, Amico wants to focus on the controllables. If he has the right attitude, he feels that will trickle down to his players.
“I don’t want to come in and reinvent the wheel but definitely want to try and change the culture around here into more of a winning culture,” admitted Amico. “Winning kind of starts at the top, if I come in expecting to win every game, hopefully it will rub off on these kids and make them a little more tougher, make them more aggressive, and have them believe in themselves that they can win.”
The Wildcats kicked off their season on Tuesday with a loss to Reading and will take a trip to Wakefield on Friday night and will remain on the road next Tuesday to face Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.