TEWKSBURY - The Tewksbury High field hockey team was hoping to start the season with a victory over Thanksgiving Day rival Wilmington. The Redmen played well through the first half, and into the third quarter before the Wildcats took control in a 2-1 decision, last week at Alumni Field.
Tewksbury had its chances in a well-played first half but were unable to take advantage of them. It would catch up the Redmen later in the contest.
"We came out strong, the energy was there, we did play hard," said Tewksbury coach Jamie Bruno. "The first half we had our opportunities and we just couldn't finish. We weren't at posts like we should have been, so we've been practicing on that. It was not for lack of effort, we just weren't in the right spot. Hopefully in our next game we will be there, like we have been practicing."
Lack of scoring might have been an issue, but the Redmen as a whole were sharp, playing with energy and the enthusiasm that comes with competing on opening day.
"If you just look at that first half, I was really proud of it," said Bruno. "We played excellent. We did a great job getting the ball up the field and played the ball out wide the best we could. Credit to Wilmington, they played a great first half, too. It was a great first half game of field hockey."
The Wildcats continued their strong play through the third quarter, and they were rewarded with two goals to take a 2-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Alexis Melvin scored the first goal for Wilmington, coming with 37 seconds left in the third quarter on a set-up from Abby Hassell. She then scored what turned out to be the game winner with 9:57 to go in the game with an assist from senior co-captain Ava DeProfio.
"When we got late into the third, we kind of fell apart," said Bruno. "We got a little tired, kind of stopped working together. The defense worked hard the whole way but I think there was some wear and tear, but it wasn't from lack of effort. Just some mishaps, not marking up at times."
Tewksbury cut the deficit in half in the fourth quarter, on a sequence which began in the defensive end and wound up with the ball in the back of the net.
"The thing I'm most proud of was — instead of giving up — we didn't," said Bruno. "We got one goal back and we were in it the entire time. There was never a time where we weren't giving a hundred percent. That's a great thing when everyone keeps going and doesn't quit. I think we showed that."
Gabby Couillard got the Tewksbury goal after hustling the whole game. Kat Schille did an awesome job, too, according to the coach. She said Schille worked very hard.
Goalie Avery Della Piana came up with a solid 15 saves. What the coaching staff liked was that the number was not much higher, indicating the defense did a good job as well.
"We're going into these next games with the same mentality of playing hard," said Bruno. "Hopefully we'll be finishing. finishing down by the post."
Chelmsford is next on the schedule, and the Lions are a strong team that plays well in Merrimack Valley Conference Large.
"It would be a great opponent for us," said Bruno. "If we can hang with a team like that, it would be awesome for us. They are one of those teams that I have a lot of respect for how they play, and they seem to have coaches that really care about it."
The Redmen have a busy week ahead, in addition to the game Wednesday evening (5:30 p.m.) at Simonian Stadium in Chelmsford against the Lions. Tewksbury returns home to its turf field at the high school for games on Friday (4:15 p.m.) against Dracut, and Monday afternoon (4:30 p.m.) against Lowell.
Coming away with a 2-2 record after the trio of contests is not unrealistic for the Redmen field hockey team.
After beating Tewksbury, Wilmington lost 5-1 to Reading with Sarah Bryan scoring the lone goal coming with 3:50 to go in the game. Also, Laci Titterington made two defensive saves.
Then on Tuesday, Wilmington was defeated by Winchester, 3-0 and were outshot 10-0.
“I told the girls after today’s game, that I’m so proud of them and if they continue to play as they have these first three games, we’re going to have a great season. It’s tough starting out the season against the large schools, especially this year being an inexperienced varsity squad, but this group plays hard the entire 60 minutes and when I ask them to do something, they do their best to do it.
“I’m extremely pleased with how they’ve played, as a team and as individuals, working on specific skills.”
Wilmington will have a busy slate this week with four games in seven days. On Thursday, they will travel to Arlington (6:30) and then will go to North Andover on Friday (4:00) for a non-league game, before coming home Monday to face Wakefield (4:00) and then going back on the bus to travel to Stoneham on Wednesday (4:00).
Jamie Pote contributed to this report.
