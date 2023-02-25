SAUGUS – Trying to secure a first round state tournament home game, the Wilmington High School boys hockey team had to take care of business against a four-win Melrose team Saturday night at the Kasabuski Arena.
In a back-and-forth entertaining game, which had a lot of physical play, a handful of penalties and a handful of impressive goals, the Wildcats came away with a convincing 6-3 victory to improve to 8-8-2 on the season. Wilmington started the season at 0-6-1 and have since gone 8-2-1 in the last 11 games.
The win also marked the 375th in the career of head coach Steve Scanlon (see more on that below).
Wilmington entered Saturday's game as the No. 16 seed in the latest Division 2 Power Rankings. The win should at least keep them at 16, if not move up a spot, regardless of the outcome of Wednesday's regular season finale against No. 2 ranked Tewksbury.
“It was an entertaining game. It was going back-and-forth. I thought we were skating hard the whole night and we looked good. We moved the puck well. Nate (Alberti) had a big night and he now he has a point in ten straight games and that's not easy to do. We got the early goal so we came ready to play,” said Scanlon.
Just 71 seconds into the game, Wilmington struck for the game's first goal as Brett Ebert put home a rebound off an initial shot taken by senior Brian Barry.
Then with 4:02 left in the first, the 'Cats made it 2-0 as off the face-off draw, Alberti fired a quick snap shot to the back of the net with Barry getting another assist.
The score remained that way until Melrose sophomore defenseman Brendan Doyle scored on a wrist shot from the point through a screen to cut it to 2-1.
Then 34 seconds later, Wilmington score as Alberti put home a rebound off a first shot taken by linemate Matt O'Brien to make it 3-1 with 6:21 left in the second.
With just under two minutes left in the second period, Melrose converted on a power play goal and the 'Cats took a 3-2 lead into the locker room break.
Just 3:03 into the third period, Melrose tied the game up as Jack Wright put home a rebound. Once again the 'Cats came right back. Just 30 seconds later, Casey Robbins broke in on a partial breakaway and his first shot was saved, before he slid home the loose rebound for what turned out to be the game winner.
“Twice we came back with a goal within a minute after they had scored. That kind of can break a team down. You get back in it and then the next shift you give one up. We have been on that side many times,” said Scanlon.
Wilmington added two more goals coming 17 seconds apart with Barry from Owen White on the first one, and then Alberti from O'Brien on the second.
Alberti finished with three goals as he now has a point in ten straight games. Barry finished with a goal and two assists, O'Brien had two helpers and Ebert and Robbins had the other goals. Goalie Justin Finnegan made 21 saves.
Wilmington faced Tewksbury on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime.
“We're looking forward to the challenge and it'll be a good measuring stick to see where we're at,” said Scanlon.
On Saturday, the MIAA will announce its state tournament pairings. When the Power Rankings were released on Friday, Wilmington was No. 16 and if those stay the same, they would host No. 17 Hopkinton with the winner getting No. 1 seed Duxbury.
COACH HITS ANOTHER MILESTONE
Recently, the Town Crier ran a story that Steve Scanlon reached his 700th career win between coaching soccer (3 schools) and hockey (just at Wilmington). Saturday's win gave him win No. 375 heading up the 'Cats program. He started as the head coach in the 1991-'92 season.
“That's a lot of games, a lot of games. We have a lot of good teams and a lot of good players over the years. We racked up a lot of those wins during the middle years and had like 10 to 15 a year, so those add up. I feel grateful to have been given the opportunity to coach at WHS. I have Jim Gillis to thank, for taking a risk on a young coach. It has been an honor to coach at my Alma Mater.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.