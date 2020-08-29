WILMINGTON — Two of the most exciting finishes of the season for the Wilmington High summer softball team have happened at the same place, against the same team.
The first of these might be one the Wildcats would rather forget, as they lost in heartbreaking fashion the first time around against Saugus, at Belmonte Middle School, when the Sachems pulled out a thrilling walk-off victory.
But this time around, last Thursday night, the Wildcats were the home team and scored the winning run in a 4-3 victory, in the bottom of the seventh inning.
A new wrinkle to this game was a one-time change of the coaching staff. When neither Katherine McKenna or Taylor Hanley were available for the Saugus game, two of the players’ fathers, Brian Laclair and Gary Powers, stepped up and filled in.
The first five innings of the game were a pitcher’s duel between Audrey Powers and Sachems’ starter Leigha Ventre. Powers had to work out of situations in the first and fourth, and did so with minimal damage. Ventre had a perfect game going through those first five innings.
Saugus got the first run of the game in the top of the fourth. With two outs, the Sachems got consecutive singles from Ventre, Alexa Ferraro and Cat Schena. Pinch-runner Kirby Dalton scored on Schena’s hit.
Ventre’s perfect game bid ended with one out in the bottom of the sixth, when Lilly Mackenzie smacked a clean single to left. Tori Gemellaro moved the runner to second on a ground out to second, and Mackenzie scored on a two-out single by Ashley Forward, who took second on the throw home. When Alex LaVigne followed with a single down the left field line, Forward sped around third and scored to give the Wildcats the lead, 2-1. McKellys Perez made it three hits in a row, and four in the inning, when she doubled to the gap in right-center to score Lavigne for a 3-1 Wilmington lead.
Powers had to get through the excellent-hitting top of the order for the Sachems, in the top of the seventh, and met with mixed results.
With one out, Angelina Follis walked, and she went to third on a double by Dalton. Powers got Ventre to pop up for the second out, but Ferraro singled to right-center to score both runners and tie the game at 3-3. Schena, who was 2-for-2 at the time, flied out to center to get Wilmington out of further trouble.
The Wildcats came up in the bottom of the seventh, and Jenna Sweeney things started with a one-out single. Sweeney stole second and went to third while Saugus first baseman Maddie Niles made her second great foul ball catch of the inning, losing her balance in the process.
Up stepped Wilmington’s best run-producer, Bella Kieran, and she hit a hot grounder that the shortstop was unable to come up with cleanly. The infield single knocked in Sweeney with the winning run.
After starting the week with a win at Wakefield, Wilmington hosted Woburn at Gonsalves Park, in West Woburn, on Wednesday and suffered a darkness shortened 10-7 defeat.
Tanner leadoff batter Bella Sgroi, who would score four times in the contest, scored once each in the first two innings to give the Woburn a 2-0 lead.
The Wildcats rallied with four runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 4-2 lead. Tori Gemellaro got it started with a walk, Lilly Mackenzie singled, and walks to Kiara Nadeau and Anna Warford forced in the first run. Mackenzie, Warford and pitcher Audrey Powers would also eventually score for Wilmington.
The Tanners, however. answered with five runs in the fourth inning, ignited by a double by Lindsay Starr, who scored two runs in the game, to give Woburn back the lead, 7-4.
The lead was extended to six runs in the top of the fifth, when three more runs gave the Tanners a 10-4 lead.
In the fifth inning, Wilmington scored three more runs to cut the deficit in half, 10-7. Gemellaro and Mackezie scored for the second time, after Maddie Alexander led off the inning with a home run. Bella Kieran had a double in the uprising.
Time ran out on the Wildcats as the game was halted by darkness after six innings. There are a couple potential makeup games out there, but there was no confirmation on them prior to press time. If those games are played, the Town Crier will have full coverage in next week’s edition. The victory over Saugus left Wilmington with a 4-7 record.
