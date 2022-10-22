WILMINGTON – Just two months into the job as the interim athletic director, Dennis Ingram found a replacement for himself with Jonathan Amico as the interim boys basketball coach, and just last week he named two new head coaches. His work is far from done as he also still needs to fill the winter cheerleading and baseball positions.
But like Amico, Ingram has familiarity with one of the new hires over the past week, naming Chris Frissore as the new girls' basketball coach.
“Chris was one of my assistants and I was an assistant coach back when he played here in high school,” said Ingram. “Chris sees himself as a career long coach. I have seen him improve and mature every year that I've known him, going back to when he was fifteen (years old). It's a nice relationship to be a part of. I'm really excited for him and I know he's really excited for this opportunity.”
Frissore was a three-sport athlete at WHS, playing football, basketball and baseball, graduating in 2011. He was a captain of the basketball and baseball teams. After high school, he went on to play four years of football at Worcester State and graduated in 2016. He spent the previous four years as a physical education teacher in Peabody, and now has landed the same teaching job at the West Intermediate.
Over the past five years he has got his feet wet with coaching, one year as a volunteer with the WHS Boys Varsity Basketball team, four years as the freshman boys coach, three years as the JV Baseball coach and this past spring, he was named the head girls lacrosse coach. This fall, he's also joined the girls' soccer staff as a volunteer coach.
Last Thursday he was named the new girls basketball coach, replacing Jessica Robinson, who held the position for five years, compiling a record of 56-43, including five post-season wins and a trip to the Division 2 North Sectional semi-finals.
“I'm really excited,” said Frissore. “The one thing that I have learned from helping out with the girls' soccer team is that anybody can beat anyone on any given day. I feel that way in soccer and I think it's the same way in basketball. They team finished 5-15 last year, I'm hoping that we can make the state tournament and be a little bit better. So we’ll just see what happens.”
Over the past 30 years, the program has had eight coaches including Sue Rowe, Jim Tildsley, Beth Livermore, Bob Gillis, Al Duffett, Jay Keane, Brie Karow and Robinson. Keane had the longest and most successful run, which included a trip to the Division 3 North Finals.
After he resigned, Karow spent four years compiling a 37-45 record, before Robinson came on board. She had tremendous success with the likes of five different players, who all went on to play at the collegiate level including Caroline Anderson, Morgan Bresnahan, Kylie DuCharme, Jeanna Tavanese and Olivia Almeida. DuCharme became the second player in program history to surpass 1,000 points.
Frissore takes over a team that returns a handful of players with varsity experience including co-captains Jess Collins and Kassidy Smith, as well as junior Shaylan Bresnahan and sophomores Eva Boudreau and Alle Delgenio, among others.
“Two of the captains, Kassidy and Jess, are also the captains who have been chosen for lacrosse, so I'm familiar with them. I don't know Ava that well but I know she's a sophomore and she's the real deal,” said Frissore. “I know there's a real good group of freshmen, who did really well last year as eighth graders and I also know that there's a lot of hardworking upperclassmen.”
In terms of X's and O's, Frissore said that it starts with defense.
“I'm more of a defense first kind of coach. We're going to play man-to-man and (get) help,” he said. “I'm going to put in the press but that's something that I think that I'm going to learn along the way and have it ready, so we'll see how effective it is (in the pre-season). We have three or four scrimmages to start so for me that's huge, just to get to know my team, and see how everyone plays and who plays well together.
“On offense, it's where I can get the best players into the best positions to score.”
Frissore added that being along side Ingram over the past five years, has certainly helped him grow as a person and as a coach.
“We've always been close, ever since I played (for WHS). Dennis is one of the reasons why I became a teacher. He's always helped me and always has been good to me about everything and just gives me whatever I need to be better as a coach. And I feel as though I'm ready to be the varsity coach,” said Frissore.
While this will be his first year as a varsity basketball coach, this past spring really helped him when he served as the girls' lacrosse coach. It was former Athletic Director Mia Muzio who urged Frissore into taking that position.
“That was honestly huge. When I first agreed to it, I was a little iffy because I wasn't quite sure of the game (because I had never played it). It was huge (to take the position) and learn the little things like game day and being prepared and not like just showing up to the field and that's it. All of that definitely helped me,” said Frissore.
Added Ingram, “Chris got his feet wet with the season as the girls lacrosse coach and now he's helping out with the girls soccer team, so he's getting his feet wet. He's going to be someone who is going to try to make himself better every single day, get more experience every single day and he's excited for the opportunity.”
