FITCHBURG/WILMINGTON – A pair of Wilmington High School Wrestlers closed out terrific seasons this past Saturday at the All-State Championship Meet held at the Game On Facility in Fitchburg.
Sophomore Julien Cella (138 pound class) finished 1-2 and senior Luke Vitale (126 pound class) finished 0-2 against the very best that the state offered.
Cella finished the season as the D4 North Sectional Champion and then followed that yup by taking sixth at the D4 State Meet. Vitale also won a sectional title and he finished fourth at the D4 Meet.
In the three matches, Cella, the No. 17 ranked wrestler out of 18, lost 17-2 to the No. 16 seed Brendan Dalton of Salem, before beating the No. 10 seed Coleman Keady of Norwood, 4-2, before losing to the No. 15 seed Christopher Calligan of North Attleboro, 11-2.
"The first kid that Julien faced was kind of a draw-in (match). We had planned on someone else and was prepared to have him face someone entirely different so (once the change happened), we didn't get to game plan like we had wanted and that was unfortunate," said head coach Peter Mitchell.
After that, Cella came back to pick up an impressive win.
"That was a good win for him because he had lost to that kid last week, so that was a great win for Julien. Once he won that match, he knew that he was one of the top 14 wrestlers (in his weight class) in the state, which is really good as a sophomore to know that going into next season," said Mitchell.
After that, things got really confusing, and fast. Cella was supposed to have a longer break than what he got, but that didn't happen.
"Things were unorganized for his third match. They announced his name but we were in a match with Luke (Vitale) and we were like 'what do you mean Julien is wrestling next'? We didn't know about it. He had no time to warm-up, we had no time to tell him stuff or to coach him. So we had to split the coaching (with one coach going with Julien) and it was just a mess. He had to run over and wrestle a kid, without getting any kind of warm-up in and he lost (11-2) and that was his final match of the day (and season). It just wasn't in his normal routine, so all of that was unfortunate."
Despite that chaos and the loss on his final match of the season, none of that takes away from the season and the incredible future that lies ahead for Cella.
"He has really impressed the coaching staff. He's done some really great things, especially being just a sophomore. He has made school history being one of the few sophomores to have won a sectional title and making it this far," said Mitchell. "His work ethic is the reason why he's had this success. He's in the weight room every single day. He's a physical specimen and he's just a real strong pound for pound kid. He's a real intense kid and reminds me (of former wrestler) Pat Heffernan. Julien's not scare of anybody, he's a tough kid and just goes out there and wrestles real hard all of the time. All around, Julien's had such a great season."
For Vitale, he was seeded #11 and faced a real tough No. 6 seed in the opener, Shawn McLaughlin of Natick, who ended up taking eighth.
"Luke's first draw we knew was going to be a real tough one. The kid he faced from Natick didn't have many losses coming into the match. One of his few losses came against the number one seed in Division 1, so this kid was just real solid and we knew that going into it," said Mitchell.
McLaughlin came out with a 12-2 win, sending Vitale to the consolation round where he faced the No. 14 seed Lucas Alvan of Ludlow and was defeated 11-7.
"Luke also had a great season. He was a captain on the team and led these guys to a lot of wins. We had our backs against the wall with so many vacant weight classes and he just led by example with his hard work. We really didn't have a guy, besides Luke, who was in his right weight class. He was that one kid who had the right diet and getting himself into a good weight class," said Mitchell.
SWIMMING
Wilmington High School junior Ethan Ryan closed out his terrific swim season competing at the Division 2 state meet held this past Sunday at Boston University.
Ryan, who won both the 200-IM and the breaststroke at the Cape Ann League before taking 14th in the breaststroke and 21st in the 200-IM at the D2 North Sectional Meet, polished off his season by taking personal bests in both events, a 14th place in the breaststroke with a time of 1:04.43 and a 16th place in the 200-IM at 2:09.03.
“Ethan swam to two personal bests. This was his first state meet and he was prepared and focused,” said head coach Sue Hunter. “We are very proud of his results. He scored four points. It has been a number of years since the team scored points at states. All in all a great success.”
On the girls side, North Reading High junior Maddie Koenig finished 17th in the 50-yard freestyle at 26.15 seconds.
