BOSTON – Olivia Wingate finally came home … and she brought gifts.
The gifts were a gorgeous goal and pretty assist, all while helping the Notre Dame University women's soccer team upend Boston College, 3-0, last Thursday night at Chestnut Hill.
It was the first time in her five-year career that Wingate played before a large crowd of family members and friends. Also in attendance was the entire Wilmington High School girls' soccer team, which includes her youngest sister Ella. That's the same team that Olivia once played for, including notching 17 goals in one season, earning her spots on the All-State and All-New England teams.
A graduate student-athlete, Wingate has put together a tremendous season, her best in five years. She currently is tied for the most goals on the team with seven, but leads in points with 17, shots with 48 and shots on goal with 31. She has helped the No. 17 ranked Fighting Irish get off to an incredible 9-2-0 start with wins over No. 2 Virginia and No. 12 St. Louis and losses to No. 13 Pitt and Clemson.
“Olivia played really well and she's having a great, great season. She's always been fast but now she's at a whole new level of fast. Her individual ball skills have just gone through the roof,” said Wildcat head coach Sue Hendee, the one who took her entire team into Boston for the game. “She's really, really skilled and she's also really good in the '18 yard box, especially. Her shots are well placed and she's just a really smart player.”
Wingate said that she recalls when she was a member of the Wilmington team and taking a trip with her teammates and Hendee to see a Boston College game and having it come full circle was something special.
And so was scoring a goal and adding an assist before another large crowd of her loved ones.
“It was a real special moment for me to come home after five years of not being able to play (in the Boston area),” she said. “We haven't played at Boston College in my five years here, so a lot of people were finally able to come and see me play, some of my aunts, my nana, friends and stuff like that. To be able to come home at the culmination of my career and just being able to see everyone, all of that just made it such an amazing night.”
Before arriving at Notre Dame, the reigning Town Crier Female Athlete of the Decade, competed with the United States Under 16 and Under 18 National teams, including playing in various international tournaments. She then played two seasons at WHS before putting on the Irish jersey.
In her first three seasons at ND, she combined to score four goals and added an assist, but last year she had a breakthrough season with seven goals and five assists. She was named to the ACC All-Academic team, the All-ACC 3rd team, and the United Coaches All-Region 3rd team.
This year she has literally taken off. Blessed with incredible speed, Wingate has really put it all together this season. She said that all started with working on fundamentals, over and over again.
“Over my years here I believe that my footskills, my calmness on the ball and those sorts of things have (improved a lot),” she said. “Before (college) I thought maybe I could get by with a tough touch just because I had speed, whereas here it's harder. I have also been pushed by my coaches here to work on my first touch. That's something that in every single meeting we have had, it's always been centered around me working on my skills and keeping up with them. Specifically whenever I went home (in the off-seasons), I like to do a lot of wall ball. I think that's the best way to get your touches in. It's usually a wall or in my driveway and that's what I used a lot during the (missed year with) COVID, but just getting touches, playing balls in hard and get repetition that you don't normally get at a practice. Being able to go out and do that on your own is super important.”
Her elite footskills, speed and calmness on the ball, all came into play during Thursday's game. In the 23rd minute of the first half, she assisted on Maddie Mercado's goal, before the favor was returned in the 28th minute of the second half to make it 2-0.
“It was fun to be able to drive right off that back line. Maddie made a really nice run and I was able to slip it right through there for her to put her in on goal,” said Wingate. “Then on my goal, Maddie assisted on mine, so we kind of went back-and-forth together. I pulled out wide and (Boston College's defensive) backs were kind of spread out and I saw that space between their outside back and their center back. She didn't squeeze over tight enough and there was a huge gap and we just exploited it. Maddie put a perfect pass for a touch through, and I was able to have a nice finish.”
While Wingate is having her best season yet, she's doing it against the best college teams in the country. The ACC alone has ten teams, almost all ranked in the top of every poll, with at least eight wins thus far. Just this upcoming week, Notre Dame will host No. 5 North Carolina and No. 3 Florida State.
“The ACC has gotten to the point where you can never underestimate a team. There's not many teams, if any, where you can go in and expect to win. As a whole the conference is so strong and it's just so tough to play these teams every night,” said Wingate.
Last year Notre Dame finished 13-5-1, losing to Clemson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. This year, Wingate believes the team could make a real big run in the second half of the season.
“We're such a good team. We mesh really well together, we have so many good players and we have so much depth, which I think is really special with this team specifically compared to maybe previous years of how well we gel,” she said. “People are able to come in (off the bench) and the level (of play) doesn't drop. That is just super awesome for us to be able to do that.
“We all play for one another. When we got out there, I know that I have full trust in the people around me and they're going to work hard for me, and I reciprocate that and work hard for them as well. That just builds a level of trust and a level of confidence within the team that we can just go out and play our game.”
Once this season does come to an end, Wingate's says with the Irish will end, but she firmly believes that her soccer days will continue, perhaps professionally with the National Women's League.
“I think that it's pretty feasible and continuing on this path that I have been having this season and building off of last year's season, really put my name in the mix. Just being able to stay consistent is the big piece and I think I've been doing a great job of that this season.
“I'm hoping to finish up the season pretty strong and you never know what's going to happen with the (NWSL) draft. If not and it doesn't happen for me then it doesn't, but I have high hopes.”
