Since last September, we have taken rides down Memory Lane, re-running stories from previous WHS Athletic teams, which had great success in the state tournament. Here’s a look at the 1962 Baseball team, which reached the state finals.
The stories are collected from four issues from May 31st to the June 7, 14 and 21st issues of the Town Crier.
Wilmington's High School Baseball team will start State Tournament play on June 5th, against a team as yet to be named, on a field yet to be chosen.
The team, which won the Lowell Suburban League Championship, will be playing in Class B, for the second year in the state tournament. Last year, the team was only one game away from the State Title, at the end of the year.
Coach Joe Gilligan's team ended the regular season with a record of 12 wins and 2 losses, both of the losses coming in the first two games (against Burlington and Chelmsford).
Three exciting and hard played games, in the past week, finished the season's league play.
On May 23rd, Wilmington defeated Tewksbury, 6-0, in a shut out game with Jeff Williamson on the mound. It was Williamson's second shut out of the year. Nine Tewksbury batters struck out, three walked and they reached the pitcher for five hits, but all were left on base.
Wilmington exploded in the fifth and sixth innings with Johnnie Robbins getting the timeliest hit of all, in the fifth. Anderson walked, Peter Emery walked and Gillis walked, loading the bases and then Robbins hit a line drive down the first base line which was finally stopped by the right fielder, but which drove in three runs.
In the sixth, Field walked, Froton singled, and then Emery singled, scoring Field, after which Williamson singled and scored two runs to make it Wilmington 6 and Tewksbury 0.
On May 25th, it was Wilmington 1 and Methuen 0, on the Methuen Field with Ricky Froton on the mound. Ricky, Wilmington's first no-hit pitcher in 20 years, has thrown two no-hitters this season and one shut out. In this game, he struck out 15 Methuen players and they managed only two hits.
Wilmington's only run was scored in the fourth, with a timely hit by Johnnie Robbins. Jim Gillis led off with a triple, and Robbins singled, scoring Gillis.
Dave Fuller was the big hitter, going 3-for-3, and other hits came from Mike Anderson, Gillis, Robbins, Mike Farrell and Kevin Field.
PLAYOFFS
Wilmington 5, Newburyport 0
Playing at the Punchard High Field yesterday, Kevin Field pitched a marvelous game for Wilmington, leading the team to a 5-0 victory over Newburyport, a team which Woburn defeated twice this year, but only in extra innings and by virtue of fielding errors.
Mike Anderson made one of the finest catches in his baseball career, in the last inning, catching a hot line drive to right center. It most certainly would have been an extra base ball, spectators declared.
Field, in addition to pitching a fine game, drove in two runs when he tripled in the seventh inning.
There were two runs in the second inning by Mike Farrell and Field. Farrell was scored by Fuller, after which Field stole home during a squeeze play by Emery.
Fuller scored in the sixth after he had doubled. He was sent home on a single by Anderson.
Gillis, in the seventh, made first on a base on balls, stole second and made third on a wild pitch. He then made home on Field's triple, which also scored Farrell.
Wilmington 6, Woburn 4
It's going to be Ricky Froton, Wilmington's star no-hit pitcher against Eddie Foley, Woburn's star pitcher, today at Recreation Park in Stoneham as the Wilmington and Woburn teams square off in the quarterfinals for the Mass. Baseball Championship.
Froton, had pitched two no-hit games this year, and Foley has a record of 5-0. A pitcher's duel is a certainty.
The Woburn team, top dogs in the Class B Teams, has won 15 games and lost none, this season, while Wilmington has won the last 13, losing the first two.
***
The major upset of the season in high school baseball this season in Massachusetts, was the defeat of Woburn, 6-4, by Wilmington, in the quarterfinals in Stoneham, last Thursday.
Woburn, defending champion of Class B, had defeated Wilmington a year ago, in Reading, in the same game, and was expected to do so again.
It was only a week ago that the Boston Sunday Herald had a long story about why Woburn should be in Class A. The Woburn team has its pitcher Eddie Foley, one of the outstanding players in high school level today, and has five batters who have been hitting over .300.
There were several errors during the game, errors which in the end proved more costly to Woburn. The biggest was in the sixth inning, when Woburn missed two chances for a double play, with the bases loaded.
Wilmington's third base coach in the first inning failed to send in Mike Farrell for a run, which could have, but didn't, lose the game.
Ricky Froton began the game with a hot ball, across the outside corner of the plate, which the Woburn batters soon caught on to.
In the first three innings, they made several hits, mostly to right field or foul.
Eddie Foley, pitching for Woburn, kept a hot ball going the entire game, in the duel, but Froton had a change of pace in the fourth, when he began to throw inside curves that dropped sharply as they crossed the plate, and only one more Woburn player, Foley, was able to make a hit, for one base.
Froton finished those last three innings a confident man, fanning five Woburn players, one after another, including such heavy hitters as McDonough and Crowley.
Woburn earned three of its four runs, but Wilmington earned two of its six.
The game opened with Woburn being the top dog, and in the third inning they made it 3-0, when they bunched three hits and a walk.
Wilmington tied the game in the last of the third when Foley walked two batters and gave up a single to Jimmy Gillis, which was fielded, but which advanced the runners, when the throw to third for the second out was over the third baseman's head, and both runners scored, and a run was squeezed in to tie.
In the fourth, Woburn made another, which held until the sixth, when Woburn nose-dived when the pitcher gave up hits to Kevin Field and Froton and walked Dave Fuller to fill the bases.
Mike Anderson tried a squeeze play which failed when Foley fielded for a toss to first for a force out.
Pete Emery grounded to second base, who threw home to force out Froton, but Wilmington was saved from a double play when Woburn failed to cover first.
Kenny Sugarman was then hit by a pitched ball, and the tying run was forced in. Jimmy Gillis then dropped a single into left field which scored Fuller and Emery, and advanced Sugarman to third base.
The inning ended when Robbins struck out, but with Wilmington in the lead, Ricky Froton settled down for some confident pitching, fanning five batters in a blaze of glory.
Emery led in runs with two, while, Sugarman, Gillis, Fuller and Anderson scored one each.
Froton struck out 15 and Foley ten.
Vs Cathedral
The day before the state finals, with Kevin Field doing most of the pitching – with Williamson missed the second half of the season being ill – Wilmington had defeated a more highly rated Cathedral High School, of South Boston, on the Newton High School field by a score of 7-6.
Both teams were highly nervous, and both had unearned runs to their credit.
Cathedral scored single runs in the second, third and fourth innings and Wilmington, in the fifth scored four, led by Pete Emery as the results of a pair of walks, a fielder's choice and a single by Froton.
In the seventh, Cathedral again forged again with two more runs to make the score 6-4 as the result of several singles and a fielder's error.
Kenny Sugarman made the error but he made up for it in the eighth inning when he drove in the tying and winning runs.
State Final
In the game at Boston College, the Wildcats early had the edge on Barry Needham, highly rated Randolph pitcher.
Peter Emery, a freshman, was walked to start the game. He was followed by Sugarman, who reached third on errors as Emery scored, the first of his three runs, all on walks.
In the third, Emery again led off with a walk, followed by a walk to Sugarman. Gillis gave a sacrifice to advance them and Mike Farrell reached on an error by the shortstop to score Emery, after which Kevin Field belted one between the first baseman's legs and an error to plate scored both Sugarman and Farrell.
Randolph finally scored five runs in the fifth inning, after Froton had issued two walks to start the inning. Needham sacrificed and another pair of walks scored the first run.
Norman Tardiff, big catcher and heavy hitter, then stepped into a fast straight ball to hit a long triple that hit the fence 365-feet from the plate, clearing the bases, except for himself. He scored moments later on an error by Field.
The seventh inning saw another run by Wilmington, tying the game. It was Emery again, and again on a walk.
Both Needham and Froton were tiring, in the last two innings. Both had been playing two days in succession.
The final blow was in the last of the ninth. Randolph's second baseman Melia, made a single, and then Hart singled, which Jimmy Gillis dropped. Again it was Tardiff at the plate and again he stepped into a fast one, to bang out a single.
The game was over, as the Randolph fans erupted from the stands to carry Melia off the field.
