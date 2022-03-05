NEWBURYPORT/WILMINGTON — Whether you are or are not a fan of the statewide power rankings system — which determines the state tournament seeds — one thing for sure is this new format certainly benefits all of Wilmington High Athletics, since the Wildcats compete in the very competitive Middlesex League.
Perhaps that's why, the Wildcats, despite their 6-13-1 overall record, are ranked No. 23 out of 32 teams in the Division 2 tournament. That ranking allows the 'Cats to make their fourth straight state tournament appearance on Thursday night, as they will travel to the Graf Arena for a 5 pm game against old Cape Ann League rival Newburyport, the No. 10 seed, who will enter with an 11-7-2 overall record.
"I think it's an OK draw for us. They are kind of a similar team to us — similarly built team anyway. They play a similar style. Everything that was out there (for possible match-ups), we're OK with it," said WHS head coach Steve Scanlon.
These two clubs have a lot of history with one another, between the many years in the Cape Ann League and then over the last decade-plus, they have faced each other three times in post-season play. Newburyport beat Wilmington in 2010, but the 'Cats returned the favor in 2012 and then in 2016 when they competed in the Division 1 North Sectional tournament.
While they haven't faced each other since the 3-1 win in '16, and haven't faced any common opponents this season, both teams are certainly battled-tested. Wilmington has lost all 11 of its 13 games to teams ranked 6, 7, 12, 16 and 22 in D1, 1 and 11 in D2 and 2 and 3 in D4.
Newburyport, on the other hand, has been up and down, with wins against D1 foes St. Mary's of Lynn (15) and Andover (31), but have been defeated by D1 teams St. John's Prep (1) and Malden Catholic (11), D2 teams Canton (3), Masconomet (4) and then twice by D3 team Lynnfield (4), but also ended in a 2-2 tie with Amesbury, the No. 25 ranked team in D4.
"(Head Coach Paul Yameen has) always gone outside of the league and challenged themselves with a lot of Division 1 and upper-level Division 2 teams," said Scanlon. "I'm sure that has battle-tested them a little bit. They've had some weird results with some good efforts against those (top) teams and then a 2-2 tie with (a lesser talented opponent) Amesbury, so it looks like they have been inconsistent at times. It looks like (Newburyport) is pretty much like everyone else."
Newburyport — like Wilmington — relies heavily on its top line to generate most of the offense. Jon Groth is the team's best player, and he along with Cam Tinkham and Jean Glass make up the potent first line while goalie Jamie Brooks has been very solid in net. The Clippers have outscored opponents 50-42.
Wilmington has been outscored 67-33 this season, with 23 of those goals against coming in three losses to Arlington, Burlington and Tewksbury. The 'Cats have to generate offense and put away its chances — and especially play physical, play drastically better in its own end, and limit the neutral zone turnovers in order to survive in this contest.
"You've got to bring your 'A' game. You can't have a game where you are sloppy, making mistakes and penalties are a premium in the tournament," said Scanlon. "Power plays and stuff like that could be the difference. You know it's going to be tightly officiated, and you know that you have to behave yourself. There's been times this year where frustration has turned into undiscipline play for us, so that's something that we have to be on guard for.
"The defensive battles are always the difference in the tournament. You've got to be able to clean up in your own end. I know Newburyport is a heavy forechecking team and that rink is built for them with the short corners. Maybe the shorter rink with the shorter corners will help (our own forecheck)."
Offensively, Wilmington has been led by Nate Alberti and Mike Daniels who have nine goals each, accounting for 18 of the team's 33 goals. Defenseman Matt Vinal is a threat at both ends of the ice, with his strong defensive play, while he has a terrific shot, but needs to be used more, while getting traffic in front of the net is imperative.
Despite a road bump here and there, Goalie Liam Crowley has played very well in the net for the 'Cats and he certainly will be tested in this one.
If the 'Cats pull off the upset, they will get the winner of No. 7 Norwood/No. 26 Westboro, most likely Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. If Norwood wins, the Round-of-16 game would be at their place, but if Westboro pulls off the upset, the 'Cats would be the host team.
"Norwood always has good hockey. Chuck Allen is the coach down there and I think he played at Boston University. They don't venture anywhere outside of their Tri-Valley League, all of their wins and losses are right there in the league," said Scanlon. "They have a good record, 17-2-1 or something like that.
“I don't know much about the strength of that league with Medway, Medfield and Hopkinton. We played Medfield once a few years ago and they were good. A few times when those teams went outside of their league, they did get beat. Norwood has a long history of good hockey. I would expect (if we were advance to the next round), we would have our hands full with them."
With 32 teams in the bracket, Scanlon said it's always anyone's game, but certainly the top teams include Tewksbury, Gloucester, Canton and Masconomet.
"Gloucester is very good. They played Woburn twice and they tied and then beat them. (Gloucester) has some good wins, including BC High and they have some good wins outside of their league," he said.
This format is different than the usual sectional brackets, that has seen Wilmington pick up at least one post-season victory dating all the way back to 2006, a 3-1 loss to No. 2 seed Gloucester. Wilmington didn't qualify in 2007, 2015 and 2017.
Scanlon was asked his thoughts on the new format.
"I just don't agree with sub .500 teams in the tournament. I don't see a model where that's (good for high school athletics). It's great for our team and all of that. We're one of those teams that doesn't duck anyone. Most nights we play very hard and we come up short a lot. We were always trying to find a way into the tournament so in that aspect it's good.
“For the last month of the season, we were right in the middle of the pack, which has to say a lot about your league. (Melrose has) one win and you're in the state tournament? That just doesn't look great."
