NORTH READING – With an undermanned roster and facing probably the toughest part of their schedule right out of the game, the Wilmington High Golf team got off to a somewhat predictable tough start in the first couple of weeks, as they are off to an 0-5 start in the Middlesex League.
Better days may be ahead for the Wildcats however, as several players have shown promise early in the season with some improved play. Reinforcements are also on the way for the Wildcats, with three new players joining the team this past week.
For their first several matches, the Wildcats had only six players, leaving them two short of the minimum required for a varsity match. All of the Wildcats opponents, however, agreed to score just 54 holes rather than the regulation 72 in their matches.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, it did not make a great deal of difference going up against the iron of the Middlesex League, as they suffered losses to Melrose (42.5-11.5) in their season opener on September 1, Winchester (34-11), last Tuesday, Reading (54-18) last Thursday, Burlington (53-19) last Friday and finally Belmont (54.5-26.5) on Monday of this week.
“We have played the top dogs in the league,” Wildcats coach Steve Lynch said. “Melrose, Reading, Winchester and Belmont have been either undefeated or only losing one or two matches the past couple of years and Burlington is also a very good team. It’s never easy to face teams like that, but when you are shorthanded and very young the way we are, it makes things even more difficult.”
Despite the lopsided losses, the Wildcats have gotten some strong performances so far, led by senior captain Owen Mitchell, who had been averaging scores in the low 40’s in nearly every match, while fellow senior, number two player Patrick Stokes has been shooting in the low to mid 40’s on a consistent basis. Stokes also picked up his first win of the season against Burlington, earning a 5.5-3.5 victory.
“For him to get a win out of the number two slot against a very good Burlington team is excellent,” Lynch said. “He has been playing well.”
One of the things that Lynch noticed about this team right from the start is the way they have supported each other and genuinely been rooting for each other, regardless of their spot in the lineup. A great example of that came this past week when Joe Galvin made an unusual sacrifice for the betterment of the team.
“Bobby Cyr had been playing in the number four spot and Joe had been playing at number three, but after our second match, Joe came to me, along with Bobby and suggested that I put Bobby at number three, because he was playing better,” Lynch said. “Since then, Joe has been at number four and has been playing well, and Bobby has been doing a real nice job at number three. I think he is going to stick right there. He has been a nice surprise for us.”
Cyr, in fact, won the first high school match of his career against Burlington by a score of 5-4 when he shot a 40,
Sophomore Abby Mitchell has also been playing well for the Wildcats, having picked up a 4.5-4.5 tie with Burlington, and dropping a tough 5-4 decision to Belmont on Monday.
“She has been doing really well,” Lynch said. “She has an air of confidence about her and we have been getting some really good play from her.”
The three new players for the Wildcats will obviously add some much needed depth, and Lynch also sees some potential in all of his new players, which include eighth grader Dennis Repucci, senior Austin Harper and sophomore Aidan Balter. Balter in fact played very well against Belmont, dropping a hard fought 5-4 decision while playing in the number six slot.
“That was a good start for him,” Lynch said. “To be able to compete like that after not playing a lot of golf was very good. We have a lot of kids playing some competitive golf so far. They are all helping each other out and pulling for one another. I sensed that would happen, but it has still been great to see.”
The Wildcats will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Oakley County Club to take on Watertown, before returning home to the Hillview Country Club to take on Arlington on Monday and Woburn on Tuesday, with all matches starting at 3:30.
