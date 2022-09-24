WILMINGTON – Through the first three games of the young season, the Wilmington High School Girls' Soccer team was matched up against three of the top Middlesex League Liberty Division teams and held their own, ending in a tie with Reading and losing a pair of one-goal games to Winchester and Arlington.
While the ball didn't bounce their way fully with a win during those three games, the rather inexperienced Wildcats proved that they could indeed hang with some of the top echelon teams.
On Friday afternoon at the Shawsheen Elementary School, the Wildcats faced their first Freedom Division opponent with Wakefield and came away with a 5-0 dominating victory that saw Cate MacDonald and Alli Ganley scored two goals each, and Arianna Cook adding the other.
“This was a much needed win,” said head coach Sue Hendee. “There were some people who hadn't seen the field yet and they got a chance today to play and they stepped up to the occasion. I think we took advantage of our scoring opportunities. We had more shots on goal than we probably had in other games but we had more shots that were actually on net. And then we finished as well.”
In the first half, Ganley scored what proved to be the game winner and then Molly MacDonald set up her sister Cat for insurance tally.
In the second half, Cate MacDonald notched her second on a pass from Ella Wingate, and then Ganley added her second as she put home a loose rebound off a shot taken by Molly MacDonald. Cooke then added the fifth as she put home a shot to the low left corner after Ganley, first bounced off a defender to take possession of the ball, before sending it to the far opposite side and MacDonald buried it.
Ganley is rounding out to be one of the better athletes in the school. She was part of the very successful first-year Wilmington/Bedford co-op gymnastics team, which qualified for New Englands, and she made her debut in track with the pole vault mostly and helped the 'Cats win their first ever state championship.
“Alli is the kind of kid that you like having on your team, but not on the other team because she is so feisty and pesky in the defensive third (of the opposing team's end),” said Hendee with a laugh. “And she's fearless. That's how she has gotten most of her goals, pushing past the other people.”
Hendee also stated that the sister combination has generated a lot of the 'Cats offense.
“Cate and Molly work really well together. Cate has a lot of polish for being a freshman and pretty sure she's our leading goal scorer at this point,” said Hendee.
Last Wednesday, Wilmington was defeated by Arlington, 2-1.
“We definitely played better in the second half. The first half was a little eh. (Arlington's) polished, they like to move the ball around and they are pretty solid in every position, I would say. It was a back-and-forth game and we had a really solid second half. We were down 2-0 and came back (to make it a game). That's kind of have been a consistency is even though we have gotten down — although (against Wakefield) it was the first time we have gone up in a game — the girls have really fought hard and everybody is doing a great job of playing hard.”
The lone goal came off the foot of freshman Erin McCarthy, who celebrated with her first varsity goal.
“The ball popped out between 20-to-25 yards out and she just nailed it,” said Hendee. “It was a really nice shot.”
On Tuesday night, Wilmington traveled to Stoneham and played in the first of two breast cancer fundraising nights with Stoneham returning the favor at Wilmington later in the season. As for the game, Stoneham came away with a 3-2 win and Wilmington fell to 1-3-1.
Hendee said that Stoneham had a 2-0 lead at halftime after outplaying the ‘Cats. The Spartans then went up 3-0 on a penalty kick coming five minutes into the second half.
With about 25 minutes left in the game, the ‘Cats got on the board as sophomore Jill Collins chipped a ball in towards the goal from the top of the ‘18 as senior Ella Wingate crashed the goal and knocked it in.
Shortly after that, Wilmington cut the lead to 3-2 on a goal from Molly MacDonald on an assist from Jill Collins.
Wilmington continued to pressure Stoneham but simply ran out of time.
Ashley Mercier had seven saves in net and Nicole Morello added three as they shared the duties.
“Once again I was incredibly proud of how the girls reacted to being down by a couple of goals. It was a hard fought game and they never gave up,” said Hendee.
