In some ways, the numbers are staggering.
On April 24, the Wilmington High softball team lost to Burlington by a 6-1 score.
The defeat dropped the Wildcats to 2-6 on the year and was the second straight game that WHS scored just one run, also losing to Tewksbury on April 17 by a 13-1 score in a mercy-rule shortened contest.
But something funny happened after those back-to-back defeats.
Well, it probably hasn't been funny to opposing pitchers.
In its next eight games, the Wilmington offense has been downright beastly.
“We knew that we could hit,” said WHS coach Audrey Cabral-Pini.
But, early on, it just wasn’t clicking.
So Cabral-Pini did some tinkering.
She moved her best hitter, Abby LaClair, to the top of the lineup.
She moved her former leadoff hitter to the eight hole.
“I just changed the lineup,” the coach said. “We’re hitting the ball really well right now.”
The Wildcats have scored 109 runs while going on a 7-1 streak, an average of almost 14 runs per game.
Yes, that’s an average.
After a doubleheader against Watertown last week saw Wilmington win by scores of 19-11 and 14-8, the Wildcats had a total of 53 runs in their last three games including a 20-7 win over Melrose.
“It’s like football scores,” Cabral-Pini agreed with a laugh. “Hopefully, it can continue.”
That Melrose game showed just how quickly Wilmington's offense can erupt.
Down 5-0 after the first half-inning, Wilmington scored two times in the first inning and then piled up 10 runs in the second.
In the fourth, the ’Cats added eight more runs, leading to a mercy-rule shortened victory.
Lately, Wilmington has more early stoppages than Mike Tyson.
Eva Boudreau had three hits and six RBIs in the victory.
Sofia Scalfani and LaClair both had three hits and drove in three runs.
“These are big numbers,” Cabral-Pini said. “And they’re legit, home runs and triples and our on-base percentage is really good too. It’s just been nice to watch.”
There were plenty of other contributors including Lily Mackenzie, Cassie Tibbetts, Ali McElligott, Julia Archer, Erin McCarthy and Kiersten Moore.
The list goes on and on.
Archer has also picked up some momentum on the pitcher’s mound in front of a defense that has been consistently getting the job done. It’s all added up to plenty of exciting stuff.
Wilmington is now 9-7 overall and seeded 10th in the Div. 2 state rankings.
Pretty good for a team that started 2-6.
The Wildcats have four games left this season starting with a trip to Melrose on Tuesday.
After visiting Burlington on Thursday afternoon, WHS concludes its regular season with two games next week, a Monday night game with Andover at 6 p.m. and a Wednesday contest against Masconomet Regional on Wednesday, also at 6 p.m.
