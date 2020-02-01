WILMINGTON – The last time the Wilmington High Boys Basketball team faced Wakefield, the game was over almost before it even started, as Wakefield went out to leads of 8-0 in the opening minutes of the game and 21-8 at the end of the first quarter, on their way to routing the Wildcats by a score of 79-44.
Wilmington had no intention of making things as easy for the Warriors this time around, and they gave their talented Middlesex League foes a much tougher battle when they squared off at Cushing Gymnasium last Friday night. Despite the final score once again looking pretty lopsided at 63-38, the fact of the matter is, the Wildcats did play the Warriors much tougher this time around, trailing by only four points at the end of one quarter and 11 points at the half before Wakefield pulled away in the second half.
The Wildcats were led by 12 points by junior James McCarron, while sophomore Tommy Mallinson had nine and senior Kevin Palmerino and junior Evan Witalisz had four each.
“We played well in the first half. We wanted to come in and really slow them down,” Wilmington coach Dennis Ingram said. “Wakefield is a quick, athletic team that likes to get out and run, so the guys really committed to slowing them down, and I thought they did a really good job with that in the first half. That was about as hard as I have seen them play as a unit all season. Even up until the fourth quarter, I felt like we were in the game”
Wilmington trailed only 8-7 with 3:35 left in the first quarter after McCarron converted on a three point play, grabbing a rebound and putting it back for a bucket while also drawing a foul. Wilmington would trail only 13-9 at the end of one quarter and were still within five points at 19-14 when McCarron connected on a jumper with 3:52 left in the half.
Wakefield created some separation over the final few minutes of the half, but the Wildcats were still within 11 points at 26-15 at the break. It could have been even closer if not for some missed free throws by the Wildcats, who were 6-for-15 from the line on the night, including several misses on the front end of one and ones, especially in the first half.
“The things that have been our Achilles heel all season showed up again, like not getting consistent scoring,” Ingram said. “And also the free throw shooting. We were 6-for-15 from the line, so just doing some quick math, if you knock some of those down, and a couple of other things go your way, maybe it is a different game. You definitely don’t help yourself out when you don’t hit your free throws.”
Despite some less than perfect results, the Wildcats kept up their effort in the third quarter. Wakefield did, however, increase their lead to as many as 19 points before Palmerino hit a long range three pointer at the buzzer to bring the Wildcats within 16 points at 45-29 at the end of three quarters.
While Wakefield pulled away in the fourth quarter, Ingram was still pleased with his team’s effort this time around against the Warriors, particularly by Mallinson and Palmerino.
“The last time we played Wakefield, they out rebounded us 57-22, so that is something we have been talking about for two days that we have to make a commitment to rebounding,” Ingram said. “Our top two rebounders on the season and again tonight were Tommy Mallinson and Kevin Palmerino, our two smallest players on the floor, so it just goes to show that anybody can rebound. We made an effort with that tonight. I haven’t looked at the numbers yet from tonight but it certainly felt like it was a lot better.”
While the bad news for the Wildcats was that they suffered another loss to drop to 1-9 on the season, the good news was that Ingram saw an effort that may lead to some victories in the coming weeks, particularly this week. The Wildcats were set to host St. Joseph’s Prep on Wednesday, with results not available as of press time, followed by a road trip with a 7:30 tipoff at Stoneham on Friday night.
“That is exactly what I told our captains as they were coming out of the game. Bring this mentality and this enthusiasm and this effort into those games and we will have a very good shot at winning,” Ingram said. “I hope that it continues. I felt that they brought it tonight against a very good Wakefield team, but we have to do it again next week, because we haven’t always been consistent with that kind of effort this season. We have to make sure we bring it again, because those are two big games for us.”
The Wildcats were unable to get into the win column on Tuesday night when they hosted Arlington at Cushing Gymnasium, but they played one of their better games of the year before falling by a score of 79-61.
Wilmington gave Arlington all they could handle for three quarters of play, leading 16-11 at the end of the first quarter and 35-34 at the half, before Arlington took over in the second half. The Wildcats were still very much in the game at the end of the third quarter, trailing just 59-51, but the Spy Ponders dominated the fourth quarter on their way to the blowout victory.
“The boys played as hard as they have all year, and we hope that energy carries over to tomorrow’s game,” Ingram said. “Kevin Palmerino did not score tonight, but he really played an exceptional game for us. He really worked hard and took care of the ball against their pressure.”
Mallinson led the way offensively for the Wildcats with 21 points, while Bryce Keveaney chipped in 18 points in his return to the lineup and Andrew Munsie had ten points in his return.
