WATERTOWN — Sixteenth-century French philosopher Michel de Montaigne once said, “There are some defeats that are more triumphant than victories.” While it’s likely his five hundred year-old quote had little to do with sports, it certainly could be applied to a pair of recent Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s hockey games.
Last week, Stoneham-Wilmington squared off against two of the region’s premier girl’s hockey programs and while each concluded in defeat, neither was decided until the bitter end, with both determined by one goal. In fact, including the game against Central Catholic on January 17th, yet another of the upper echelon teams, Stoneham-Wilmington has lost three consecutive one-goal contests in the last week.
In most instances, this would be a negative. But all things considered, keeping this trio of opponents close enough to win speaks volumes about the striking improvement of Stoneham-Wilmington since the outset of the season.
“These were very competitive games,” said Coach John Lapiana, whose three most recent opponents had a combined win-loss record of 19-5. “Against Reading, for instance, a couple years back, we suffered a very lopsided loss. The fact that we were able to come within a whisker of tying the game on Wednesday was a moral victory. At some level, I can’t imagine it wasn’t uplifting for the girls.”
Lapiana’s wish list would likely include a full 45-minute effort. As he explained it, while S-W was always in range of a rally, it wasn’t until they were down a pair of goals to Reading that they finally got down to business. But that was in the third period and they just ran out of time. As the coach described it, “If we had four periods, it might have been a different story.”
After a scoreless first period, the Reading Rockets picked up a pair in the second. Goals from Samantha Toomey and Brooke Tango two minutes apart made it 2-0 for the visitors. S-W halved the deficit at 11:41. Wilmington’s Katelin Hally won the battle for a loose puck behind the net and “threaded the needle” to Gabby Daniels, who was camped in the crease. Daniels would not be denied, drilling one behind Rocket netminder Alex Herbert. Stoneham’s Grace Tobias was credited a helper on Daniels’ second goal of the season.
“We went into the locker room tied at zero after the first and we were feeling pretty good about that,” said Lapiana. “In the second, they got one by crashing the net and another on a snipe. But we answered right back with Gabby’s goal. She is coming along nicely. When she plays hard and aggressive, which is most times, she is an impact player.”
Reading’s Jayda Hayes restored the two-goal lead late in the middle frame, unassisted, but when play resumed after the break, Stoneham-Wilmington was relentless. The intensity yielded results, with Stoneham’s Ava Krasco winning a draw and feeding Stoneham’s Kaylee Cronin, who now leads the team in scoring (7-goals, 4-assists). Wilmington’s Lily MacKenzie also figured in the goal that closed the gap to 3-2.
“On face-offs in the offensive zone, we put the right wing on the left and the left on the right,” explained Lapiana. “It puts everyone on their forehand. It’s our typical alignment and we practice it regularly. In this case, it paid off. It wasn’t more than three seconds from the puck drop to Kaylee beating their goalie five-hole.”
The rally fell short as Reading clamped down to edge their host, 3-2. But the impressive effort ignited the Stoneham-Wilmington girls and carried over to Saturday evening when they visited the No. 3 ranked team in Division 1 (according to HNIB) Arlington (8-1) Spy Ponders.
“We knew Arlington represented a tough task because they have size, skill, and puck-moving defensemen,” said Lapiana. “With that in mind, we worked all week on forechecking at the post and forcing skaters wide. We wouldn’t let anyone generate speed through the middle. It paid dividends.”
Early in the first period Arlington’s Taylor Broughton managed to get behind the S-W defense and beat Maddie Sainato with a tap from her doorstep. Arlington made it stand up for a nailbiting 1-0 win.
“The second period was a dogfight, back-and-forth,” said Lapiana, who currently holds a 3-7 overall record (3-5 Middlesex Freedom League). “Arlington had a lot of shots. I can’t say enough about Maddie Sainato. She played this game at a whole new level. She was focused and determined and was clearly the star of the game, for both teams.”
In the last six games, Stoneham-Wilmington has gained a great deal of respect. With three wins, two via overtime, and three one-goal defeats to some of the best girl’s hockey has to offer, this is a team to be reckoned with as the second half gets underway.
“Nothing is a given,” said Lapiana. “We have to take it one shift at a time, one period at a time, and one game at a time. But if we play the second half of the season with the intensity we showed during these recent games, I feel really good about where we are.”
