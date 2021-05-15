WILMINGTON – You probably will never see a game like this again.
On Saturday morning, the Wilmington High School Baseball team, who two days earlier won the first battle 10-2, hosted Burlington High for round two.
After spotting the Red Devils a 7-0 lead after the top of the first and a 9-1 lead going to the bottom of the fourth, the Wildcats combined to score 16 runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to come away with a wild 17-10 victory played at the Scanlon Memorial Field.
This one had just about everything – 27 combined runs, seven pitchers were used, there were 12 walks issued, seven guys hit by a pitch, a balk, a defensive interference call, two wild pitches, a passed ball, four errors, while Burlington left eight guys on base and Wilmington left ten, including eight in scoring position.
"I don't ever remember (coming back like) that, but I tell you that we got down early and usually (when that happens) I get a little antsy, but I was really OK knowing how the kids hit on Thursday,” said Wildcat head coach Aldo Caira. “They were swinging the bats today. This is an aggressive team and they love to hit. I didn't think we would score 17 runs, but we'll take it. We had some clutch hits.”
Wilmington totaled 13 hits in the game, while all but one spot in the line-up had at least one RBI. On the other side, the 'Cats gave up just two earned runs in the final six innings, and one run over the last five, after all but one of the first nine batters reached base safely, as part of that seven-run top of the first.
“(Starting pitcher) Tyler (Fenton) had a bit of a sore arm going into it so we need to watch that,” said Caira. “He really didn't have much on his pitches today, but he wanted to battle and he did, just unfortunately it didn't work out (this time).”
Fenton came out with one out in the inning and Burke Zimmer, who tossed a scoreless inning on Thursday, got two fly outs, the first to score the seventh run of the inning.
Burlington added two more runs in the top of the second on three hits and were up 9-0.
The 'Cats got one back in the home half as Garrett Moretto singled, went to second on a wild pitch and two batters later scored on a RBI single by Marcello Misuraca, who had himself quite the day finishing 3-for-4 with four RBI, three runs scored and was also hit by a pitch – on base all five at bats.
Zimmer tossed a scoreless third before being lifted for Jack Twoomey, who tossed a perfect 1-2-3 in the fourth, getting the first two batters to strike out before center fielder Derek Gallucci made a nice diving grab for the third out.
That gave Wilmington some momentum in the home half of the fourth. The 'Cats sent 13 batters to the plate with eight scoring. Misuraca led off the inning as he was hit by a pitch and went to second on a single by Twoomey. After that came two walks, a fielder's choice groundout, a HBP and two-run single by Moretto, another HBP, a defensive error, a two-run single by Twoomey and then an opposite field flare RBI double by Jimmy McCarron making it a 9-9 ballgame.
Burlington went ahead scoring one run in the top of the fifth, but the 'Cats answered with four more in the bottom half on a bases loaded HBP, a bases loaded infield single by Misuraca, a RBI groundout by Twoomey and then a RBI single by Joe Dynan to make it 13-10.
Wilmington wasn't done as they scored four more in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run single by Misuraca, a RBI single by McCarron and a balk.
Twoomey, gave up two harmless walks, retiring all but two of the last ten batters he faced but because of the pitch count, he was lifted with two outs and one on, and Jacob Roque recorded the final out to end the three-hour game.
Besides Misuraca, Twoomey was 3-for-4 with three RBI and scored two runs, while he was also the winning pitcher, going 3.1 innings, giving up one run on one hit, while walking four and striking out five.
“Jack was unbelievable. He was the star of the game, absolutely. He was 3-for-4 and then his (relief) pitching. Marcello also had a big day – he was on base every at bat,” said Caira.
Moretto and McCarron both had two hits and two RBI each, while Drew Gallucci, Nico Piazza, Derek Gallucci and Dynan had one RBI each.
“We do (get contributions from everyone). It's something that hasn't happened in a long time is where are getting clutch hits. I know it's early and just the second game of the season, but hopefully we can keep this trend up and if we do, we'll be in good shape,” said Caira.
In the first game, the teams were tied at 2-2 after the first inning before Wilmington added eight more runs over the next five innings for the win.
Dynan was the winning pitcher as he went six innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits, while walking four and striking out ten.
“Joey pitched a nice game,” said Caira. “He threw 104 pitches, he walked four guys and that was basically because he threw too many balls on the first pitch. That's what I have been trying to really harp on these guys is to throw first pitch strikes to get ahead and to also eliminate some of the pitches they throw with the pitch count now in effect. Burke came in and finished the game with a nice 1-2-3 and he didn't do too bad today either. He kept us in the game and that was huge.”
Offensively, Wilmington was led by Drew Gallucci who went 3-for-5, scored two runs and knocked in four. He led off the game with a double and scored the first run thanks to a hit by Nico Piazza. Marcello Misuraca was the only other multi hit Wildcat going 2-for-4, scoring a run and knocking in one run.
Others contributing single hits were Piazza (run and 1 RBI), Matt Vinal (double, run and 1 RBI), Garett Moretto (run and 1 RBI), Derek Gallucci (double and 1 RBI), Joe Dynan (run scored), McCarron scored two runs and Nate Packer scored one.
Jacob Roque played a flawless shortstop making several key defensive plays said Caira.
Wilmington faced Wakefield on Tuesday and were defeated 8-0, to fall to 2-1 on the season. The ‘Cats made a lot of contact, but a lot of it went to the Wakefield shortstop, third baseman and center fielder.
Wilmington managed five hits with Matt Vinal going 2-for-3, while Misuraca, Garett Moretto and Ryan Forcina had one each.
Joe Dynan was the pitcher of record evening out his personal record at 1-1. He lasted four innings gave up nine hits, eight runs, only six were earned, walked four and struck out 2. Sophomore Jacob Roque finished the game for the Cats going two scoreless innings giving up two hits no strike outs or walk.
Wilmington next hosts Wakefield at Scanlon Field on Saturday May 15th at 1pm and then will also host Melrose on Tuesday for a 4 pm start.
