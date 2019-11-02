WILMINGTON – After basically replacing its entire line-up from last year's nine-win team, no one knew what to expect this season from the Wilmington High School Field Hockey team. The Wildcats had a roster with just three seniors, so inexperience was certainly a factor back in late August.
Fast forward two months and the Wildcats ended a terrific season coming away with a pair of wins this week over Melrose (2-1) and Tewksbury (4-1). The two wins pushed the team's record to 8-9-1 overall, falling one point shy of qualifying for the state tournament.
Falling one point shy of qualifying ends an incredible streak for the Wildcats, as the program went ten straight years of finishing with a .500 record or better and competing in the Division 2 North sectional tournament. Since 2009 to 2018, the program had a combined record of 107-61-30, which included a 6-10 playoff record and counting this year, the program has gone 115-70-31 since 2009.
In the win over Tewksbury, the Wildcats scored two goals within the first 7:14 of the game with Ida Bishop notching the first one before Chase Andersen pounced on a rebound for the second tally.
Tewksbury had a chance to get back into the game as both Aliana Kennen and Tori Schille's shots were saved by goalie Johanna Robinson, who made seven saves including six in the first half.
Tewksbury did get on board about seven minutes later at the halfway point of the first half as Ryan Quinn fired a shot from the outside area to the back of the net. The score stayed 2-1 through the break before Bishop added two more goals in the second half, both coming in the final two minutes of the game.
In the win over Melrose, Bishop and Rita Roche scored the goals.
Wilmington will lose three seniors off this year's team including Elizabeth Connelly, Sophia D'Amico and Katie McConologue.
