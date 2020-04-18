WILMINGTON — There are countless number of nurses and doctors from Wilmington who are currently dealing with patients that have been effected in one way or another from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since this story appears in the sports pages, we came in touch with several former Wilmington High School student-athletes, who are currently doing everything they can to help others, while putting their own safety on the backburner.
Among those who responded to us include Kylee (Rodriguez) Perrotta, a former cheerleader, and Kaitlyn Cowden, who was a three-sport star at WHS and went on to a terrific track-and-field career at Regis College, breaking all kinds of records.
KYLEE PERROTTA
For the past nine years, Perrotta has been a nurse and over that time, she has a background in medical, psych and hospice, but today she is a visiting nurse, treating people in homes, homeless shelters, group homes and assisted living facilities.
"I perform assessments, wound care, IV care, administer medications and I am basically the eyes and ears of PCPs," she said. "I can honestly say this is a scary time as a visiting nurse since we enter many places with COVID-19 and like hospital nurses, we are unable to shower or change clothing before entering our cars or homes."
Perrotta may not have the title of being on the "front lines", she said she is still right in the middle of this pandemic, each and every day that she works.
"I have been taking extra precautions such as N95 masks, gowns and face shields," she said. "People in the community are very nervous and I have seen people react negatively to seeing me in scrubs, but also have seen people thanking me. It’s hard being a visiting nurse because people say 'well at least you aren’t on the front lines'. When in fact I am.
“As a visiting nurse we are the patients discharged home from the hospital that need to be monitored. I go into homes in uncontrollable environments — no negative pressure rooms and trusting my patients haven’t used nebulizer treatments for the past three hours. If they have it, then the virus can be aerosolized and out me at even a greater risk. Also, visiting nurses aren’t getting as many PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) supplies that the hospitals are."
While she is doing all of that, Perrotta is married with two younger children.
"My anxiety has been through the roof,” she said. “I am so worried I will bring the virus home to my family and exposing them. My husband Tim is also an essential worker. He works at the MBTA so our family is double exposed. Right now we depend on one of the day cares that are open for front line workers. My son is three and my daughter is two. I am lucky to have found one (day care) open close by but it has been tough.
“My children went from their normal day care, teachers and friends to a whole new environment. This just adds another layer of stress to my life, but I am grateful to have my children safe for the day.”
And she like everyone else, has had to squash her social life.
“I had a vacation to Austin, Texas planned this week but have cancelled it and forfeited my PTO to stay working and help my co-workers,” she said.
KAITLYN COWDEN
Recently, Cowden was mentioned as one of the Town Crier's finalists for the Female Athlete of the Decade.
During eight years between high school and college, she excelled in track-and-field, mostly in the throwing events, while she also played hoop during her high school days. She overcame some of her own personal health issues, and today is returning that favor by helping others.
For the past 18 months, she has been a nurse at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital and today, she is asked to help those affected by the virus.
“Since this whole pandemic began, things are a bit different at the hospital," she said. "Each day when we get to work we have to check in as we walk in to make sure we have no symptoms, we are given a mask to put on and must wear it the entire day. There’s no visitors allowed in the hospitals anymore which makes things difficult for patients, making the staff really the only people they see during such a difficult time in their lives.
“The flow of the work day is much different now as we adjust the way we designate units to be specific COVID units to keep medical patients away from that population. Staffing has to be adjusted and policies are changing constantly. It’s a scary time right now whether you work in healthcare or not."
While patients are struggling health wise, Cowden has continued to bring the same attitude she had as an athlete to the hospital each and every day.
"All I can really say about the employees I work with is that they are what get me through every day,” she said.” Everyone is so supportive of one another and always in it together. No one ever feels like they’re alone in fighting what’s going on. It's a team effort and I'm very lucky to work with such an amazing team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.