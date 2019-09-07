WILMINGTON — It's no secret that last year's Wilmington High School Football season was a struggle. After starting out 3-2, the injury bug took away almost all of the team's experienced players and in the end, the 'Cats finished 3-8, including losing the final six games and being outscored 223-62 during that run.
While the 'Cats took their lumps against the Division 6 Super Bowl Champs of Stoneham, the Division 3 Super Bowl Finalist in Tewksbury, as well as three other tournament teams (Winchester, Burlington and Melrose), that allowed some freshmen and sophomores a chance to get their feet wet, and get acclimated a bit to varsity level football.
Now a year later, and still extremely young and inexperienced in many of the key positions, third-year head coach Craig Turner believes the young nucleus on the 2019 roster will be more competitive this year, all the while giving the program a chance to build something special for the next few years.
"We are really young in the skilled positions but it's an explosive group," he said. "They are dynamic and they are going to be quite the group when they get older. I think they can do pretty well early on actually. We're going to be young and we're going to be playing a lot of sophomores and a couple of freshmen, so we are very, very young."
While this year's team is loaded with ninth and tenth graders, there's several outstanding senior players to build the team around, most notably two of the team's captains: Dean Nally, a two-way lineman, and Bailey Smith, who will now be the team's No. 1 running back and is easily the team's best defensive player as a linebacker.
Through several scrimmages against Salem, New Hampshire and Greater Lawrence and aside from an injury to freshman quarterback Joe McCauley, who could miss a month or so, Turner is hoping that the pieces start to fall in with the surrounding cast.
"It's a completely different vibe really," said Turner. "Nothing against last year's group, but this year's group just has a lot more energy and a lot more excitement. Practices are fun. I'm not saying that practices weren't fun last year, but there's so many sophomores out here today who can all play. We can go deep in a lot of positions so there's a lot of competition in practice. They really get after each other in a fun way and makes practice a lot of fun.
"Last year we were able to get some of these young kids into games and I think that has benefited us for this year because those kids aren't having that 'oh wow, this is my first varsity football moment'."
While Turner realizes that this rebuild could take a bit, he is ecstatic about the vast improvement from the offensive line group.
"Right now I really like what I see from them," he said. "We have two young kids, two sophomores, starting on the right side with Jake Chirichiello at guard and Jack Malloy at tackle. Hopefully Karl Saied will be back in the next week or two. He has a bit of a back issue and we are hoping he returns for the second game against Woburn. Once he returns, it'll just us better up front."
Across the line, senior captain Pat McAndrew (6-3, 285) will be at left tackle, followed by Nally (6-0, 250) as the left guard, Andrew O'Brien at center, and then the combination of Chirichiello (6-1, 250)/Malloy (5-10, 250)/Saied (6-3, 250) as the right guard and tackle. Their jobs will be open the holes for the running backs and create time for the quarterback to execute his throws.
"We're going to try to be balanced," said Turner. "Last year we struggled throwing the ball consistently. You want to run the ball but if you can't throw it, you end up in a tough spot. I think this year, we should be a little more dynamic in the passing game and we'll be able to run more of the (offensive plays) then we want to (as opposed to last year)."
Last year Wilmington scored 163 points an average of 14 points per game. The 'Cats rushed for 1,216 yards, but Peter Marino accounted for all but 202 of those and he graduated. Smith takes over as the team's No. 1 running back. He was a true force on both sides of the ball last year until an injury forced him to miss pretty much the rest of the season. Kyle Vallee, who is dinged up right now, figures to be the team's No. 2 runner. Last year Smith and Vallee combined to rush for 130 yards on 26 carries.
"We have been able to run the ball pretty well so far. We scrimmaged Salem, New Hampshire and they are a Division 1 team, and they are big and tough. That was a good, good test for us. (Last Wednesday) we were able to scrimmage Greater Lawrence and they are going to be excellent,” said Turner. “They might have 120 kids on the team. That was a good test for us and I thought we did really well against them too.
"Bailey has been very good for us early on. He's a tough, strong kid and he's going to be tough to handle. And with our offensive line, we think we can be pretty good running the ball."
Smith is coming off a sensational baseball season, including breaking the single-season record over the last 20 years of stolen bases in a season.
Last year the 'Cats really struggled executing a passing game including tossing 14 interceptions. In the scrimmages, it appeared as if senior Tristan Ciampa — who is coming off a terrific baseball season as well as a pitcher — and McCauley would share the snaps, but the ninth grader got hurt and will miss a month or so, leaving Ciampa as the No. 1 guy. Last year he completed 5-of-19 passes for 82 yards, mostly coming in tough situations during the middle of games.
"Tristan has done very well, but Joe kind of hasn't gone away (until he got hurt)," said Turner. "He's been very good and he's going to be a great player. Tristan has been good. He knows the offense and he's been in it for three years. He's a big strong kid, who is a good runner. He has good chemistry with the older wide receivers that we have and with the younger kids, he's getting there with them. He has played varsity football before so that's a good edge for him to have. We were able to get him into games late in the season last year to try to give him some confidence heading into this year.
"He can throw. If he can keep it together up (in his head), he will be special. Sometimes he is his own worse enemy. He puts too much pressure on himself and we're just trying to get him to calm down and play. When he does that, he's pretty good."
While Marino took almost all of the rushing yards with his cap and gown, so did a handful of receivers, who also graduated. This year Turner believes that he has a strong and deep rotation of wide outs, starting with senior captain Christian Robarge and sophomore Gavin Erickson, as well as slot guys freshman Andre Turner and sophomore John Germano, while, sophomores Marcelo Misuraca, Alfonso Gambale, Peter DiAdamo and Pedro Germano are also right in the mix.
"I could run eight wide receivers out there and I would feel comfortable," said Turner. "It's a really deep, good group and they have had a good summer. Honestly, we feel that we can just rotate through those kids as all eight of them can play."
While the personnel will be much different offensively, scheme wise, the team will be different defensively.
"We are in a transition right now and we're moving from a three-man front to a four-man front because I think it freezes up our linebackers to make more plays," said Turner. "Last year we didn't do it because we didn't think we were that deep on the defensive line and I still don't think we are this year, but with four guys, it's giving our linebackers more of a chance to make plays."
Among the other changes includes moving Nally from linebacker to defensive tackle/nose guard. McAndrew will line up as the other tackle, while Jared Venezia and Will Kenyon will be the two defensive ends.
Bailey, as well as Shane Roberts and Stephen Smolinsky will be the main linebackers, while the secondary will consist of Misuraca and Erickson as the corners, Robarge and Vallee as the safeties.
Smith will again be the go-to player on defense and has had games with 20 or more tackles.
"Bailey is just excellent, excellent. He has made some unbelievable plays the last few weeks and it looks like he just gets shot out of a cannon," said Turner.
Wilmington opens the season against Billerica on Friday night, in what's called "an endowment game", as results won't officially count in the standings.
The following Friday, Wilmington will officially open with a home game against neighbor Woburn, a playoff team from a year ago, before going to face another non-league team in Bishop Fenwick, who are ranked as the No. 2 team in all of Division 6 behind Bob Almeida's Stoneham squad.
After that will be the league games with Melrose, Watertown, Burlington, Stoneham and Wakefield.
