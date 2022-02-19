BURLINGTON – The last time the Wilmington High Boys Basketball team had faced Burlington High, back in mid-January at Cushing Gymnasium, the Wildcats had stuck with the Red Devils for a half, trailing by only two points after first 16 minutes, before eventually losing by 18 points.
Last Friday night, the Wildcats had a chance at redemption against the Red Devils, this time in Burlington. Once again, the Wildcats gave Burlington all they could handle, this time not just for a half, but for the entire game. Unfortunately, however, it was not enough, as they came out on the short end of a 74-68 loss, dropping their record on the season to 9-7, leaving them still one win shy of their tenth win in order to qualify for the state tournament.
This time around, the Wildcats actually got off to a slow start, trailing 26-16 after a wild first quarter, and 41-34 at the half before coming back to take the lead midway through the third quarter. The game was still tied at the end of three quarters, but Burlington pulled away down the stretch to pick up the victory.
The Wildcats were led on offense by senior Tommy Mallinson, who had a game high 29 points, while Will Doucette chipped in with 17 points and Ben Marvin had seven points and nine rebounds. Senior Tyler Rourke, meanwhile had eight points and four rebounds.
It was not enough, however, to overcome the sharp shooting Red Devils, who had 11 three-pointers in the game, including five in their big first quarter.
“I thought we played pretty well for the most part,” Wilmington coach Dennis Ingram said. “But I felt like any time we had any miscommunication or defensive lapse, they made it count. Any time we lost track of one of their shooters, he was the one who would hit the shot.”
That was especially the case for the Red Devils in the first quarter as they put up 26 points behind the hot shooting of Shane Mahoney, Eric Sekyaya and Cedric Rodriguez, among others. Wilmington actually played pretty well in the first eight minutes with Doucette getting off to a hot start and scoring the Wildcats first nine points of the game, and Mallinson chipping in five of his own in the frame. Still, they found themselves trailing 26-16 at the end of one.
It was more of the same for the Wildcats in the second quarter, as they scored 18 points, with Mallinson, Marvin and Will Stuart all chipping in. But they were only able to make a small dent in the Burlington lead and headed to the locker room trailing by seven at 41-34.
With 5:50 left in the quarter, Rodriguez hit a three-pointer for Wilmington, giving them an eight point lead at 47-39. But suddenly, Wilmington went on a run, and by the time there was 4:30 left in the half, they had a 48-47 lead. Marvin, Mallinson and Rourke each keyed the 9-0 run, with Mallinson capping it off with a nice spin move to the hoop to give the Wildcats their first lead of the game.
Not to be forgotten however, was the play of Doucette, who early in the quarter, when others were struggling once again got the Wildcats off to a strong start, scoring the team’s first five points of the quarter to keep his team in the game until his teammates got hot later in the quarter.
“Will played great,” Ingram said. “He has kind of been having an up and down year, so it was really great to see him play so well for the whole game. He is such an outstanding kid. He has played well in spurts at times, so it was great to see him do that for us. He is a great kid and he has been a great leader for us.”
A pair of Doucette free throws tied the score at 54-54 with two minutes left in the half, and a basket by Rourke in the closing seconds tied it at 56-56 heading into the fourth quarter.
Burlington, however, took over from there, scoring the first six points of the quarter to take a 62-56 lead that they would never relinquish. The Wildcats would close to within 64-62 with 3:40 left on a pair of three pointers by Mallinson, Burlington held on down the stretch, extending their lead to 74-65 before Mallinson drained a three-pointer in the final ten seconds to account for the 74-68 final.
“They’re good,” Ingram said of Burlington. “We talked about Burlington all week, and we felt like they would be the best team we would face the rest of the way. We came out we played hard, but we feel like we can still play a little bit better. I think it is encouraging for the guys knowing we were right there with them, and if we clean up a couple of things, we can win this type of game. But we have to work hard. Nothing is going to be handed to us. We have a tough week next with North Reading and Triton, who are both good teams."
As Ingram said, the Wildcats have a tough week ahead of them, and it got off to a tough start on Tuesday night, with an 83-55 loss to North Reading. Mallinson led the Wildcats with 31 points, while Rourke had 15.
The Wildcats trailed all night, but actually got the lead down to ten points midway through the fourth quarter before North Reading went on a big run to close out the game and turn it into a rout.
“This was not an overall great effort by us,” Ingram said. “North Reading was too tough and too good for us tonight.”
Wilmington will have three chances to get the one win over a span of six days. On Thursday night, the ‘Cats will travel to Triton for a 6:30 pm match-up, before coming home to face Shawsheen Tech on Monday at 2 pm and then Watertown on Wednesday for an 11:00 am contest.
After Tuesday’s loss, Mallinson has 907 career points, needing 93 to reach the elite 1,000 point plateau.
D2 Power Rankings Update
Wilmington is currently the 49th ranked team with its 9-6 record. The Wildcats need one more win in their last five to qualify under the .500 mark or better rule, regardless of their power rank. If they do get the one win, and things remain the same, a total of 45 teams would qualify and Wilmington would play the #24 seed Oliver Ames.
