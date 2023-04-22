WILMINGTON – This past week, both the boys and girls tennis squads as well as the boys lacrosse team earned crucial victories to close out the first third of the spring athletic season.
Girls Tennis
On the girls front, first year head coach Christina Woods and her young team of players earned their season’s first victory in a 3-2 edging over Watertown on Friday.
“It’s very exciting,” Woods said of the first win. “The girls needed this win for their confidence after losing four in a row and losing to Stoneham which was a close match. They needed this for their confidence because they’re a young team. My first singles is a freshman, my second singles is a sophomore, and I’ve just been trying to build up their confidence.”
However, the win didn’t come easy for the ‘Cats, where every match was highly competitive.
“It was the closest match ever, it literally could have went either way,” admitted Woods. “Three of my players went into three sets, it was very close.”
Setting the tone for the ‘Cats was first singles freshman Jaslene Ryou, winning her match 6-4 6-1 to put Wilmington in the driver's seat.
“Being a freshman, she already has two wins, so that’s huge for a freshman,” said Woods. “She’s been pulling through for the team, we needed that win to win the whole match. She was consistent throughout the whole match, she finished it in two sets, and she just played really well.”
Both remaining singles matches went into third sets, but the ‘Cats were ultimately unable to seal victories.
Shubhangi Tripathi fell 0-6, 6-1, 1-6, while Carolyn Haas-Timm fell 2-6, 6-4, 3-6.
“Sometimes we struggle with the singles trying to pull off wins,” said Woods. Shubhangi, my second singles tonight, and Carolyn, both went into three sets so I was proud of them because they were able to turn it around and come back.”
With two matches remaining, Wilmington secured the two victories that were necessary in order to add a tally to the win column.
First doubles Sophia LaVita and Maddy Benoit won 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in a back and forth match. At second doubles, Woods’ decision to insert Maria Cummings into the lineup with Marni Mcbride paid dividends.
“They were able to play really well together,” Woods said of their 6-4 6-2 win. “Maria is someone who has really stuck out to me this season and I wanted to give her some playing time on varsity, and I put her in today and she honestly killed it. She’ll be getting a lot more time on varsity. Marni is very consistent, she’s been playing second doubles. Clearly they can play well together.”
Two days prior, Wilmington ended up on the other side of a close match, losing to Stoneham 3-2 on Wednesday.
“Watertown was very similar to Stoneham, which makes me wish we could have beat Stoneham,” said Woods, “But, we’ll play them again (and) we’ll see them again.”
Wilmington was unable to secure wins in each three singles spots, including a 3-6 4-6 loss from Ryou, a 6-8 0-6 loss from Tripathi, and a 4-6 2-6 loss from Haas-Timm.
The “Cats again found success in the doubles, where Benoit and LaVita came out on top 6-0 6-2, followed by a 6-3 6-3 win from Julia Kane and Mcbride.
As Wilmington is now 1-4 to start their season, Woods is confident that knocking the first win out of the way will set her team up for success throughout the rest of the campaign.
“We needed this win because now we know we are capable of winning against these schools,” she said. “I’m starting to see what they need to work on and I’m getting to know them better as players too which is helping.”
After a week off, the ‘Cats will return to the court on April 24th against Melrose.
Boys Tennis
On the tennis courts, the boys had a perfect 3-0 week, including two 5-0 wins over Stoneham and Watertown to propel them on a four match winning streak.
On Friday, even though Watertown had to forfeit their first two singles players, head coach Rob Mailey is still proud of his team’s compete level.
“They’re one of the lower ability teams in the Freedom League, and they were missing their two top players so we won first and second singles by default,” said Mailey. “We don’t like to win that way but the other matches were (great).”
In the third singles slot, Owen Mitchell won 6-0 6-2 in a decisive match where Mitchell simply overpowered his opponent en route to a win in Wilmington’s lone singles match.
In both doubles spots, Mailey saw vast improvement.
“We are playing better doubles, and that came out today with Sarthak (Tripathi) and Srikar (Mallajosyula), (they) won 6-love 6-1.”
In the second spot, Mailey gave the nod to two JV players who were able to get the job done.
“I gave two of our JV guys their first varsity match today, Adam Yalcin and Anthony Cummings. They played second doubles and did a really nice job, they won 6-1 6-2.”
Mailey saw the entirety of his group dominate, which the ‘Cats were able to continue from Wednesday’s match with Stoneham.
“All the matches were never in doubt,” said Mailey. “We were just (a) higher ability level than Watertown, and you could say the same thing about Stoneham.”
First singles player Anuj Gandhi impressed in a 6-1 6-0 routing of his opponent.
“His opponent had no answer for Anuj,” said Mailey. “He’s an all-court player, he’s good from the baseline, has a good serve, and he’s also a good net player. There was really no weakness there.”
Siddharth Karani also found success in the singles category, coming out on top 6-2 6-4 in the second singles spot.
“That match was a little more competitive, his opponent played a pretty good second set, but when it came to crunch time in the match Sid did prevail,” said Mailey.
Mitchell, winning his match 6-1 6-0 at third singles, is on an impressive streak that Mailey has high praise for.
“Owen is on a real good roll,” he said. “That match was never in doubt, he played really well in the big points and didn’t let his opponent into the match.”
At doubles, Mailey went with a different recipe from the Watertown match, but still found similar results, starting with Eric Packer and Ryan Weinstein’s 6-1 6-1 win.
“(They) placed very disciplined doubles, which made me happy,” said Mailey.
At second doubles, the ‘Cats featured Nick DiGiovanni and Mantvydas Banevicius in a 6-3 6-1 win.
“That was their first varsity match this year,” said Mailey. “They played very well. Nick’s serve was lights out and Monty was very good at the net. (It was) a good combination.”
Now at 4-2, Wilmington will have the entirety of this week off before matches with Melrose on April 24th and Burlington on April 26th
“We got two big ones in a row coming up right after school vacation, we play Melrose, which is a much improved team this year, and then we play Burlington,” said Mailey. “That’s going to be a true test for where we’re at because both those teams are higher level teams than who we played this week.”
Girls Track
Even though half of the roster is different from last year's state championship team, the wins keep coming for the much younger and inexperienced Wilmington High School girls track-and-field team.
Last Friday, Wilmington defeated Wakefield 81.5-54.5 to improve to 2-0 on the young season.
“We had a great win over a talented Wakefield team. We had a lot of personal bests and seasonal bests and the goal is to just keep getting better as the season progresses,” said head coach Joe Patrone. “We’re off to a good start on the season. We hope to keep improving each time out.”
Two individuals took home a pair of first places with Alli Ganley and Mollie Osgood. Ganley, who had to change from running events to throwing events because of an injury from gymnastics, took home the discus (85-05) and javelin (92-01) titles.
“Alli has been doing very well in the throws, in particular the javelin where she has qualified for the state meet and the discus,” said Patrone.
Osgood won both the 100-meter hurdles (18.56) and high jump (5-0).
The other individual first places came from Addy Hunt in the mile (5:44.30), Ali Doherty in the 100 (13.65) and Molly MacDonald in the 200 (28.29).
In addition to that, both of the relay teams came away with first places. The 4x100 team of Lily McLaughlin, MacDonald, Anna Jancsics and Doherty finished at 54.92 seconds, and then the 4x400 relay team of Alexis Melvin, Mallory Brown, Emily Grace and Hunt finished at 4:34.32.
Junior Hannah Bryson came away with a pair of second places, first in the 400-meter hurdles (79.05) and in the two-mile (12:24.13). Brown added a second in the mile (5:48.22) as did Hunt in the 800 (2:41.06).
“Addy Hunt, Mallory Brown, and Hannah Bryson continue to get better in the distance events,” said Patrone. “Addy and Hannah both had tremendous kicks as Addy anchored the 4x400 relay to victory and Hannah edged out the Wakefield runner by .03 of a second to get important second place points, just missing her personal best in the two-mile.”
The other second places came from MacDonald in the javelin (83-01), Maddie Krueger in the discus (78-02), Kayla Flynn in the 100 hurdles (20.42), triple jump (29-06) and high jump (4-6) and McLaughlin in the 100 meters (14.16).
Rounding out the scoring with third places included Maeve White in the 400-hurdles (80.72), Osgood in the long jump (13-11.75), Maddie Krueger in the shot put (27-08), Grace in the 400 (64.79), Melvin in the triple jump (29-01.25), Jancsics in the javelin (68-11) and Gabby Fitzgibbons in the high jump (4-4).
Boys Lacrosse
On the turf, the boys lacrosse squad is out to a 2-3 start to the season with recent matchups with Arlington and Pentucket.
On Wednesday, the ‘Cats topped Arlington by a score of 9-5 to find themselves back in the win column.
“We did a really good job possessing the ball, and playing at our pace,” said head coach Jeff Keefe. “Team defense was great, we had a couple guys step up on the defensive end and really shut Arlington down.”
Leading the way for Wilmington was Nathan Alberti, who’s six goals ignited an offensive push over the Spy Ponders. After three games to adjust to the speed of varsity lacrosse, Keefe feels his players were more prepared for Wednesday's matchup.
“We just had to get some newer guys experience, get them into situations where they felt comfortable where they can contribute,” he said. “Once those guys were able to do that, we were able to play the game we want to play. Just playing a faster speed, and dictate the pace of the game a little bit better.”
Following the win, the ‘Cats suffered a 20-4 loss to Pentucket on Friday.
“We lost a tough one there, we went out there and the game kind of got away from us,” said Keefe. “We started off okay, and then some of our inexperience caught up to us a little bit. They did a good job of taking advantage of their opportunities, so the score was worse than what it was. Whenever we made mistakes, it cost us.”
Despite the loss, Keefe has taken notice of the play of Bobby Cyr throughout the entire season, a long-stick midfielder who does it all.
“He sets the tone physically and defensively for us,” he said. “He’s huge in all three zones. He plays defense, he clears, he even plays a little offense for us once in a while. He’s a leader (vocally) and by setting the example, (he’s) been huge for us early in the season and we expect him to keep being a big part throughout the rest of the year.”
As Wilmington eye Triton and Essex North Shore this week, Keefe knows this time of year is when his team needs to reveal their identity.
“April vacation is always the time where you try to find an identity,” said Keefe. “We picked up a little bit where we left off last year, but this is a new group. Knowing who we are and what we have, we got to figure out what’s going to work for us best going forward. We got some time over vacation and in practice to get those guys experience and figure out what’s going to work best for us and find some momentum in the second half of the season.”
