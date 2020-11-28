FRANKLIN/WILMINGTON — On Friday, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's Board of Directors met to determine the fate of the high school winter athletic season.
As expected the group approved the modifications recommended to them by the COVD-19 Task Force for basketball, hockey and swimming.
It was announced that the start of those three sports will be pushed back to December 14th for tryouts and games most likely not starting until after the New Year.
It was also announced that the indoor track season has been moved to Fall Season 2 (end of February). That was made because the Reggie Lewis Center and Boston University's track will remain closed throughout the typical track season, thus no place to host meets.
The Fall Season 2 in Wilmington will consist of football, fall cheerleading, volleyball and indoor track, whereas at Shawsheen Tech, it'll be football, fall cheerleading and volleyball.
Finally during the meeting, it was announced that wrestling was moved to the spring season with the hopes of having outdoor meets and matches. Should that happen, the spring season at both WHS and Shawsheen will consist of baseball/softball, lacrosse, tennis, outdoor track and now wrestling.
Wilmington High's first-year Athletic Director Mia Muzio was asked on Saturday during the soccer and field hockey games her thoughts. She first pointed out that for Wilmington and the rest of the Middlesex League, more information will be provided once the ML Athletic Directors Meet on Tuesday, the day that the Town Crier went to print.
"It was definitely a positive outcome and being able to play at least a number of sports during the winter season is better than anything that we could have hoped for," she said. "There were some concerns going in (to Friday's meeting) but with all of the modifications, and I still need to read through a couple of pages of the basketball one, but getting the kids out there, getting them to be able to play and practice and have something where they are not cooped up inside is really the only important thing right now.
"Obviously their health and safety is something we will prioritize, but as we saw with the fall season, yes with was a limited schedule, we had limitations on practices and stuff like that, but ultimately the kids being able to play out here like they are now is what matters.
"The other part of it is, I just want everyone to be patient, kind and understanding that this isn't going to look the winter season that we would typically have and we all know that. If the number one priority is to get kids to play, all of the other stuff, we're just going to have to figure out. Not everyone is going to be happy but if the kids get to play, then they get to play. That's really the big thing to me.”
On the MIAA.net website, the modifications for each sport are listed. In the fall season, the changes were drastic especially with soccer and field hockey. In soccer, heading the ball, throw-ins and typical corner kicks were eliminated and in field hockey, play went from 11-on-11 to 7-on-7 with corners also eliminated.
With the new changes for winter, it doesn't seem as drastic. All of the sports will have to keep up with the social distance rules – wearing a mask, six feet apart, no handshakes, team huddles, etc., and in addition to that, all locker rooms will be closed.
In basketball, the rosters of each team increased from 12 to 15. The other big changes include: no halftime breaks (just extra time after each quarter); no jump ball to begin games (possession to be determined by coin flip), no inbounding the ball from underneath the basket and on free throws, only four players will be permitted in the lane as opposed to six.
In hockey, the roster size is going down from 22 to 20 players. The biggest obstacle is keeping players socially distanced on the bench/penalty boxes with the BOD stating, "rink design, respective of social distancing, may dictate total players that may participate in a contest." In other words, the MIAA wants rinks to add room to bench areas to accommodate the 20 players, three coaches and one trainer.
As for the actual changes in the game of hockey, the biggest ones include: one person in the penalty box at a time (if there's a second penalty, the player will be designated to another location), players lined up opposing each other must be six feet apart and face in the direction of the faceoff location; In a "scrum" only one defensive player and one offensive player are permitted in a scrum along the boards – a third participant in any scrum will cause an immediate stoppage of play by the officials; Officials will also have the authority to stop the play if a scrum in any area of the ice, is prolonged by five seconds.
When it comes to hockey, Muzio said that the relationship with the people at Ristuccia has been excellent and she's hoping that will continue with these upcoming changes.
"We just have to spread out on the bench and make it work. (The people) at Ristuccia have been great, just so great to deal with,” she said. “Typically we have had the girls team at Stoneham and we're still working on that with timing and what ice we possibly could have. The December 14th start date does give us a buffer. In my opinion it was going to be very difficult to have a starting date of November 30th with the season ending (on November 21) and then you have Thanksgiving. All in all being able to play is the best thing and I am really happy for the kids that they can play.
"I think the sports are going to look like what they typically look like. We will do whatever we need too to get things going. I think that has to be the mentality of everyone, spectator, parent, kid, administrator, coach, so as long as we everyone safely."
The other sport being offered in the winter for Wilmington is swimming. Two years ago the 'Cats joined up with North Reading for a co-op program, which is offered to boys and girls as a co-ed program. Typically there's been five to ten Wilmington High kids on the teams. In terms of the modifications, there's not too many, except teams are only allowed to have either dual (1 opposing team) or virtual meets.
"Swimming is different across the board," said Muzio. "A lot of leagues have been doing virtual meets, so you show up to the pool (at a designated) time, you swim and you have someone time it for you and you report it back to the team or the league. We are waiting on approval from the powers to-be to make sure that our swim co-op will be all set."
As for the sports that have been moved, Muzio said it was totally understandable considering there's no sites for track, and with the constant body contact in wrestling.
"Moving wrestling to the spring is the best thing that we could have done," she said. "We're going to let them compete at hopefully the best time that they can, without trying to cram them in a gym or a room. I think wrestling outside is going to be awesome, I really do. If we could have come up with the most ideal situation and obviously nothing is ideal now, but the most ideal situation for wrestling is do it when it's warm outside and we don't have to worry about the regulations from being indoors."
In all cases, hockey, basketball and swimming, there will be no state tournament games/meets.
