WILMINGTON — Last Tuesday, the Middlesex League voted unanimously to implement its own mandate to not allow spectators at the upcoming high school winter season events (hockey, basketball, swimming and gymnastics). This change goes against the guidelines of two spectators per student-athlete set by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association on the recommendation by the EEA (Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs).
Since word came out, parents of the Middlesex League, including Wilmington, have been very upset by that decision and have joined up with fellow parents signing a petition to reverse this ruling (over 200 signatures from Wilmington parents).
In this section, the Town Crier is presenting three stories on this controversial topic, including thoughts from school administrators and school committee members during last Wednesday's SC Meeting. The second one is an opinion piece by this writer, and below is an interview with one parent, Kyle Bishop, whose daughter is a member of the WHS Girls Hockey team.
Kyle Bishop expressed his opinions on this matter on his own Facebook page and the Wilmington Community Facebook page beginning last week and has hundreds of responses. Thus, we reached out to Kyle on behalf of the parents group, and asked him three questions.
Why do you object to this rule by the Middlesex League?
I want to first start by saying this is 100 percent about the kids. This is not about the parents.
We keep using the word "spectators," but what we are really talking about is "family” – mothers, fathers, step-dads and step-moms. That is who is attending these games. We are supporting our children. The fact is, our children want us at these games and they need us at these games. Having fans and interacting with fans is a huge part of sports.
The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) ordinance that the MIAA follows states, “the presence of spectators plus players, coaches, referees and facility workers does not cause the facility to exceed more than 50% of the maximum occupancy for the indoor facility, then spectators for the players under 21 years old are allowed to attend, spectators are limited to two adults, parents/guardian, sibling of participating players…”
It is time for people to use common sense. If the MIAA and EEA allow three family members, the Superintendents and Athletic Directors should not be piling on. The mental blows these kids have been handed this year is insane. You would think school administrators would understand that and do everything in their power to help the kids play in front of their parents to follow the guidelines versus piling on their own rules because they think they know better. It is just not right and I can't wrap my head around it.”
Knowing that the COVID-19 numbers are soaring in the state, and Wilmington's in the red, and health officials stating that there's more possibility of the virus spreading with indoor activities as opposed to outdoors, why do you think it's safe for the league to allow two spectators/family members into each gym/hockey rink?
There is a virus out there. It is changing from good weather to cold weather so nobody should be surprised the numbers are going up. People are indoors more. I don't pretend to be a doctor or scientist, but to me that is common sense. We are dealing with mother nature here and everyone needs to do their part to keep everyone safe. However, I personally can not hide. I want to live my life following the guidelines and doing what I need to do to keep myself and my family safe. Those that do not want to leave the house and have food and water delivered, that is completely fine by me. Do what you need to do to feel safe and good luck. I mean that sincerely. I am told six-feet apart and wearing a mask slows the spread. I am following that.
As far as being safe, I am not sure how many of these ADs and Superintendents have been in a hockey rink lately. Everyone of them has their own guidelines to keep everyone safe. The last thing they want as a privately owned business is to get shut down completely and lose money to feed their family like many other small businesses across the country.
It can all be done safely. The rinks have restricted the use of locker rooms so kids arrive dressed and ready to go. They have strict facemask rules. They have strict entrance rules based on game time and they have even marked all the seating to keep everyone at a safe distance — some even do temperature checks at the door. All of them have you sign in.
It all comes down to the same thing to me — if you do not feel safe, do not attend. If you do feel safe, go enjoy watching your child play the sport he or she loves and do the best you can to protect yourself. It is pretty simple.
As adults and parents, we do not need people to monitor us at the game to make sure we are following the guidelines within these rinks. I go to hockey rinks every weekend at least twice. Trust me, no family member would risk their child's season by not following the rules. Masks are on and people are spread out. Same with rink owners as I stated earlier, they obviously are paying attention and making sure everyone is doing what they can.
Lastly, if parents are allowed and they practice social distance to the fullest, how can you or anyone guarantee that one of these people unbeknownst to them, may already have it, and could spread it?
Obviously I can't. However, we are being told from the highest level that practicing social distancing and wearing a mask prevents the spread. If we are following those guidelines provided by the Government and the CDC we are doing what we need to do to help prevent the spread. We are probably around people that have it everyday and never even realize it. It does not need to be a sporting event. It could be at the gym, it could be Market Basket, it could be at Home Depot, Walmart, a restaurant... should I keep going?
We need to do what we need to do to protect ourselves, but we also need to live our lives. There is nobody who can convince me otherwise.
