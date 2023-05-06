WILMINGTON – Similar to the boys week of action, Wilmington High School girls tennis head coach Christina Woods was prepared for a three-game slate of tough competition heading into the week.
“I knew last week was going to be a tough week just because I knew all the schools we were going to be playing we’re going to be good,” she said.
However, she insisted to her team that they don’t give up and to persevere through the adversity.
“I tell them to believe in themselves and to know that they’re good too, and if they work hard anything could happen,” said Woods. “We set smaller goals of trying to win a few games especially against schools like Lexington and Belmont. I don’t want them going into it thinking they’re going to lose because they aren’t going to play well.”
Against Burlington, the ‘Cats fell 5-1 last Wednesday, picking up their lone win from third singles Carolynn Haas-Timm in three sets 6-4, 4-6, 10-6.
“She’s been doing really well at third singles,” said Woods. “She’s someone who will always work hard. She always has a lot of fight in her so if she’s not winning the first set, she’ll come back in the second set. I was happy for her because she deserves it.”
The rest of Wilmington’s lineup didn’t see any luck, including first and second singles Jaslene Ryou and Shubhangi Tripathi, falling 6-8 3-6 and 1-6 1-6 respectively.
At doubles, Sophia LaVita and Maddy Benoit fell 2-6 3-6 and Marni Mcbride and Maria Cummings fell 2-6 in both sets.
The following Friday, the ‘Cats were shutout by Lexington 5-0. Although Ryou, Tripathi, and Haas-Timm were unable to win a game in each of their matches, Woods was proud of their compete level.
“They still fought hard,” said Woods. “Lexington is just a really good team. All of my singles players did compete. They knew (they) were going to be good but they wanted to at least be competitive. They played hard, all three of them.”
At doubles, Benoit and LaVita fell 0-6 1-6 while Julia Kane and Eleanor Ragsdale fell 1-6 0-6.
The ‘Cats closed out their week in a 5-0 loss to Belmont on Monday.
“Going into it I knew it was going to be tough, so I wanted to set small goals of maybe winning a few games if they could,” said Woods of the Belmont match.
Ryou and Tripathi were unsuccessful at first and second singles, coming up short 2-6 and 1-6 respectively.
At third singles, Haas-Timm did force a tiebreaker following a 2-6 loss and a 6-6 tie, but fell 3-7.
First doubles duo LaVita and Benoit also saw their contest advance to a third set, ultimately losing 1-6 after a 6-3 win in the opening set and a 0-6 loss in the second set.
“My first doubles went into three sets which was good,” said Woods. “They lost the last two sets by a lot, but in the first set they were able to win. I was happy that they were able to go into three sets.”
Kane and Mcbride concluded the match at second doubles, dropping the first set 0-6 and the second set 1-6.
However, given their 2-7 record, Wilmington has secured spot No. 22 in the latest edition of the MIAA Power Rankings, something Woods is excited about and hopes it will also light a spark in her team to close out the season.
“We're playing a few towns that we’ve either beat already or (towns) that I feel like we can beat or be very competitive,” said Woods of the upcoming schedule. “Hopefully that will pump them up and get them excited because they want to play in the tournament.”
Wilmington played Reading on Wednesday, but the results were not known as of presstime. They then travel to North Reading on Friday and Wakefield on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.