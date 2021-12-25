WILMINGTON - On a night when the 2020 Middlesex League Freedom Division champions were honored in a pregame ceremony, the Wilmington High Girls Basketball team gave an effort that had to have made that championship team proud on Monday night at Cushing Gymnasium.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, that effort came up a little short of a victory as they fell to Middlesex League Liberty Division rival Reading by a score of 50-46, dropping their record on the season to 1-2.
The close final score only tells part of the story, however, as the Wildcats battled back from deficits of 17-5 at the end of the first quarter and 28-19 at the half, before closing to within one point in the fourth quarter. Wilmington coach Jessica Robinson was proud of the effort her team showed in getting back into the game. She only wishes they had gotten off to a bit of a better start.
"We won the last three quarters, and I feel like momentum overall was shifting our way and we just ran out of time, but we put ourselves in a 12 point hole after the first and it was just a little too much to come back from," Robinson said.
The Wildcats were led by 16 points from freshman Eva Boudreau, while junior co-captain Jess Collins had an outstanding all around game with nine points and 12 rebounds. Meanwhile freshman Alle Delgenio chipped in with nine points, while senior Emily Watson and sophomore Shay Bresnahan both add 11 boards.
But it was on defense where the Wildcats shined the most, at lead after their tough start to the night, limiting Reading to just one field goal from the start of the third quarter until midway through the fourth quarter, as they mounted their comeback.
"We have been talking all season that our bread and butter is going to have to be our defense," Robinson said. "The scoring will come as get used to our system and start to execute better, but our goal is to hold teams to the high 30’s or low 40's because we feel like if we can do that we give ourselves a chance at winning games, and the girls have bought in big time to that defensive side of things."
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, there was not a lot their defense could do in the first quarter against the sharp shooting Rockets who went on a 12-0 run at one point to turn a 2-2 tie into a 14-2 advantage before Rita Roche broke the run with three pointer with 2:10 left in the quarter.
Trailing by 12 entering the second quarter, the Wildcats did their best to fight their way back into the game, scoring the first five points of the quarter, including a three pointer by Collins to make it 17-10 with 6:02 left in the half.
Reading, however, would eventually push their lead all the way up to 14 points at 28-14 with 1:35 left after a three pointer by Ella Abreau. But the Wildcats once again ran off five straight points to close out the quarter and enter the half facing a manageable 28-19 deficit.
The Wildcats defense really began to clamp down in the third quarter, limiting the Rockets to eight points in the frame. The Wildcats struggled offensively in the quarter as well, scoring only ten points of their own to trail 36-29 at the end of three. Collins led the way in the quarter with four points, but it was her rebounding, as well as that of the entire team that led to their success in the quarter.
"Jess did a nice job on the boards, and as a team we dominated the boards. That was one of our goals going into this game," Robinson said. "We had watched Reading on film and seen that they weren't really a crashing team, so one of our goals was to dominate the boards and the girls did an exceptional job with that over the last three quarters."
The Wildcats kicked into gear in the fourth quarter, particularly on the part of Boudreau, who scored 12 points in the frame, closing within one at 36-35 on a three pointer by Boudreau with 5:07 left in the game.
Reading responded however, pushing their lead back to ten at 45-35 with 3:35 left before Boudreau stopped the run with a bucket to make it 45-37 with 3:20 left. Reading would once again extend their lead, pushing it back to nine points at 47-38 with 1:20 left before Boudreau once again brought them back to within four at 47-43 with 40 seconds left.
"Eva has been an absolute beast for us in our three games," Robinson said of the freshman sensation. "She is unfazed by everything. Her expression never changes, she just shows up and balls."
Wilmington would close to within three at 49-46 on a three pointer by Delgenio with ten seconds left, but could get no closer.
"We just need to focus on putting 32 minutes together," Robinson said, looking ahead after the game. "We can't just show up for 24 minutes. Hopefully that is the lesson that we get out of this, is that if we string together a 32 minute game, we are going to be a pretty fun team to watch."
The Wildcats also had a great defensive effort in their previous game, a 41-36 win over Stoneham, playing a nearly perfect fourth quarter where they outscored the Spartans 21-8 to pick up their first win of the season.
Boudreau once again led the way offensively for the Wildcats with 21 points, while Bresnahan had a fine overall game with nine points and seven rebounds and Collins had ten rebounds.
The Wildcats were back in action on Wednesday night at Watertown, with results of that game unavailable as of the Town Crier's press time, and they will return to the court next Wednesday when they take on Groton Dunstable at 2:00 pm.
