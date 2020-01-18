WILMINGTON — It is not perfect and there is still some work to be done for the Wilmington High Girls Basketball team, but with every game the Wildcats play, they are looking more and more like the team they were expected to be heading into the season.
Last Friday night, for the second week in a row, the Wildcats hosted a Middlesex League rival at Lawrence Cushing Gymnasium, and for the second week in a row the result was an impressive win, this time with a 46-35 win over Watertown. It was the third win in a row for the Wildcats, evening their record at 3-3 overall and putting them back on track to earn a state tournament berth.
Wilmington was led by big nights from senior guard Jenna Tavanese, who had 18 points, along with senor center Kylie DuCharme, who had 12 points and 13 rebounds and junior Jenna Sweeney who also chipped in seven points.
The Wildcats dominated right from the start in this one, jumping out to a 17-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 23-6 lead at the half. Watertown did try to make things interesting in the second half, particularly in the fourth quarter, but Wilmington was in control throughout, even if they were not completely perfect.
“We were thrilled with how we came out of the gate,” Robinson said. “To hold them to six points at the half was great. I thought our full court defense looked really good.”
Wilmington’s offense looked pretty good as well over the first eight minutes thanks mainly to the effort of Tavanese and Sweeney. Tavanese scored the first five points of the game for the Wildcats to stake them to a slim 5-3 lead three minutes into the game, and after that they simply took over, scoring the final 12 points of the quarter to lead 17-3 after one.
Sweeney score five of the points during the 12-0 run, while DuCharme added three and Tavanese and Kayla Smith added two each.
Both teams hit a stretch of cold shooting in the second quarter, but the Wildcat still managed to extend their lead to 23-6 at the half with Tavanese and DuCharme scoring all six Wilmington points in the frame.
To Watertown’s credit they did not back down from Wilmington in the third quarter. With the Wildcats turning up the intensity and starting to get contribution from more and more players, including Olivia Almeida and Anne Wingate, Watertown matched them basket for basket in the quarter.
Wilmington extended their lead to 23 points, at 32-9 with just over four minutes left in the half, but Winchester fought back to close the gap back to 17 points at 33-16 at the end of the third quarter. Watertown would outscore the Wildcats 19-13 in the final quarter. While the final results were never in doubt, Robinson would have liked to have seen the Wildcats finish a little stronger.
“Down the stretch I think we picked up a couple of fouls that let the momentum get away from us and we made some rushed decisions,” Robinson said. “But it is always great to get the win.”
The Wildcats kept the good times rolling on Tuesday night when they came up with another big win over a Middlesex League opponent, routing Winchester by a score of 61-43 at Cushing Gymnasium.
The Wildcats (4-3) jumped out to a 39-17 halftime lead and never looked back, led by another strong performance by DuCharme, who had 23 points, 19 rebounds and five assists, while Tavanese had 16 points and four assists. Olivia Almeida chipped in with eight points and four blocks.
The Wildcats will be back in action on Friday night when they travel to Melrose for a 7:00 pm tipoff before returning home on Tuesday to host Burlington for a 5:15 tip-off.
