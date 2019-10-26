WILMINGTON — The packed bleachers filled with parents, family members, friends and classmates, were able to watch two strong soccer teams go at it for a full 80 minutes. Both Wilmington and Stoneham had plenty of scoring chances, both were extremely physical all over the field, while both goalies were tested, turning away everything they could until something finally broke in the final seconds.
With under a minute to go in a scoreless game, Wilmington senior captain Aly Colantuoni came streaking down the left sideline with the ball as she tried to generate some offense, coming from her defensive position. She made several moves to get past some Stoneham (12-3) defenders, before sending a left-footed shot across to the far post where junior midfielder Jenna Sweeney was located and all alone. She stuck the ball into the back of the net for the lone goal of the game coming with 16 seconds left, lifting Wilmington to a dramatic 1-0 win over Stoneham during the 'Kick Cancer' fundraising doubleheader night along with the boys' two teams.
The best collective game of the season for the Wildcats helped the team improve to 10-5-0 and extend the team's winning streak to four, while outscoring opponents 10-2 in that frame.
The 'Cats had officially qualified for the state tournament with a 3-1 win over Wakefield last Wednesday, but hands down, this win against one of the top teams in Eastern Mass, who are led by a dynamite twin sisters Samantha and Amanda Caldarelli, takes the cake to this point of the season.
"We had lots of opportunities in the second half and we did a really good job of keeping them out of our '18 yard box, which is where they killed us last time we played them," said Wilmington head coach Sue Hendee. "The last time we played them, we gave up ten corner kicks and they scored on two or three of them. Tonight we gave up just two corner kicks and (didn't allow a single goal)."
Back on September 25th, Wilmington had a lead with about ten minutes to go before Stoneham's offense kicked it into another gear to come away with a 4-3 win.
"This is obviously the best game that we have played all season. To shut that team out, with those two girls, says a lot. Audrey has just been fantastic back there all season long. She has been saving us for a while," said Hendee.
The coach was asked what strategies she put in place or changed to try to slow down the sister duo.
"We just worked on one-versus-one (defense) and giving them space to slow them down instead of jumping in and trying to tackle because they are so good and will just go around you and score and the defenders did a really good job (of doing that)," she said.
Stoneham had the better chances to score in the first half, both were turned away by the vastly improved 'Cats keeper Alyssa Morrison. She made a nice tip save off a left-footed shot by Samantha Caldarelli coming with about 8:30 to play and followed that up with another strong stop off the foot of the same player, this time making a diving hand stop coming with under a minute left before the break.
The tides changed in the second half as Wilmington really took it to Stoneham. Kaitlyn Maguire had a nice scoring bid but her shot just went over the net. Then the 'Cats followed that up with two consecutive chances, the first with Alyssa Granara and keeper Allyson Porter racing after a loose ball and it ricocheted off Porter before Annie Wingate was stuffed from an intight shot, forcing the Spartans to call a timeout with 9:20 to go.
Minutes later, Amber Flynn gave a great pass ahead to Alyssa Granara down the right side. She was able to cut back away from one defender and she got closer to the goal, Porter was able to come off her line and grab the loose ball. That eventually led to Sweeney's dramatics in the final minute.
"The first half, we were a little bit out of sync, but in the second half, we really connected and played well," said Hendee.
Wilmington's three midfielders — Sweeney, Flynn and Amber Broussard were nothing short of outstanding all night long. The three of them logged all 80 minutes and never came out.
In the 3-1 win over Wakefield, Alyssa Granara, Broussard and Annie Wingate each had one goal, while, Sweeney picked up two assists and Olivia Spizuoco had one.
Wilmington has now outscored its opponents 36-21 on the season.
The 'Cats have three games left in the regular season before the state tournament seeds are announced a week from Friday.
On Wednesday, Wilmington faced a subpar Watertown team with results not known as of presstime, before traveling to Melrose on Friday before coming home to face a struggling Tewksbury team Monday night at 6 pm.
