WILMINGTON — The first week of the season had led to mixed results for the Wilmington High girls’ volleyball team, but a come-from-behind, 3-1 victory over Somerville on Monday has the players in high spirits.
The match with the Highlanders was the team’s first at its temporary home at Wilmington Middle School, so it was a good sign to see the Wildcats win at home.
It did not look good in the first set as Somerville took over after Wilmington got the first two points. The Highlanders scored the next five points and then steadily increased their lead as the game went on, eventually winning, 25-11.
“That first set was a new lineup that I threw at them on Saturday,” said Wilmington coach Bruce Shainwald. “We didn’t really have a chance to do anything with it. I put them on the floor and said, ‘This is what we are going to run at them on Monday.’ Things didn’t work out (in the first set) but we figured it out, they got it. We stuck to the same lineup and they learned how to run it.”
Shainwald credited the passing of Julia Willson with helping to get the Wildcats going in the second set.
After the first set, Wilmington would not trail again for the remaining three sets, due in part to 80 percent serving, with 17 aces.
Junior Khrystyna Fednyak really had her jump serve working tonight. She had an outstanding 89 percentage, with seven aces. The highlight of the second set was her reeling off nine consecutive points, stretching a 5-2 lead to 14-2.
Willson wasn't far off as far as her service game. She served at 88 percent with five aces, to go along with four kills.
Wilmington had 18 kills as a team, led by senior co-captain Maeve Cadogan, who had eight of them.
“Overall, this was a very good performance,” said Shainwald. “We saw some improvement in our serve receive, which translated into an improved offensive performance.”
After taking the second set, 25-7, the Wildcats moved out to a 7-3 lead in the third game and slowly began increasing the margin of their lead. The third game was a little more of a struggle, but Wilmington pulled through for a 11-25, 25-7, 25-14, 25-18 final.
Raegan Sweeney had a strong game at Libero, as did Savannah Andersen and Madalyn McCarron around the net.
“Somerville gave us far more free balls this match than what we saw in our opening match,” said Shainwald. “The team took advantage, which also contributed to improved performance, and thus the outcome.”
The Wildcats opened the season on Thursday at Wenner Field House, where host Belmont beat them in straight sets, 25-11, 25-17, 25-10.
“As evidenced by the scores, Belmont was dominant in this match,” said Shainwald. “However, we were pleased to see how well Wilmington competed in their first match of the season, against a strong program.”
The Wildcats served at a modest 67 percent and they only had eight kills in the three games, prompting Shainwald to introduce a new lineup in Saturday’s practice.
“The statistics from this match show that this was not a great performance for our Wildcats,” said Shainwald. “Mistakes are a part of the game, and an important part of the process in learning to improve.”
The execution may have been lacking against the Lady Marauders, but not the teamwork and effort.
“While our performance was not as good as we would have like to have seen, we are impressed with the fact that the girls continued to compete, and continued to support each other throughout the entire match,” said Shainwald.
Thursday’s match could have led to discouragement among the players, but they know the season is a marathon and they have not even worked up a sweat, yet.
“Obviously, we have work to do to reach our goals for this season and qualify for the state tournament,” said Shainwald. “We remain committed to this goal, and we can use this to refocus our efforts and help our players learn to be resilient.”
The Wildcats ventured back into the Middlesex League Liberty on Tuesday for a match with Reading with results not known as of presstime.
The team will be back in action with a match on Thursday (5:15 p.m.) at Winchester, before two non-league games on Friday at home against Everett and Monday at Cambridge.
