WILMINGTON – Back in the summer of 2017, when Jessica Robinson was introduced as the new head coach for the Wilmington High Girls Basketball team, the hope was that she could restore the program’s winning tradition after a few mediocre seasons. Five years later, Robinson has done exactly that, and she has done it in a classy and professional manner that would make any program proud.
Which is why there will be some very big shoes to fill next season on the Wilmington High sidelines after Robinson announced last Monday that she was stepping down from her position in order to spend more time with her family. Robinson, who will continue in her role as a special education teacher at Wilmington High, compiled a 56-43 record as the Wildcats head coach, including a 5-3 record in the post season. Her teams made three consecutive state tournament appearances in her first three years as head coach, including a trip to the Division 2 North semifinals in 2020, a season in which the Wildcats also won their first Middlesex League title since 2012.
Overall, Robinson has only one losing season during her five years with the Wildcats, that being last season’s 5-15 campaign during a rebuilding season with a very inexperienced roster. In reality, last season was the only one in which her team failed to qualify for the post season, as the Wildcats 2021 squad posted a winning record of 6-5 in a COVID abbreviated season in which there was no post season tournament.
But beyond all the good times and the winning seasons, the most important part of the job to Robinson was connecting with her players, and the relationships she formed with so many of them over the years. Which is why while she certainly has no regrets about her decision to step down and prioritize her own young family, it was still difficult to step away from a job she loved.
“It’s one of those things where life kind of makes the decision for you,” Robinson said a couple of days after meeting with the team to announce her resignation. “I think in the back of my mind I kind of knew it was coming. My son started kindergarten, so with both him and my daughter in school, it now means two drop offs and two pick ups, and it’s really just me and my husband, so it makes it kind of difficult to fully commit to coaching. So, I always knew it was coming, but I was just hoping to put it off for a little while.”
But knowing it was coming still didn’t make it any easier when she had to tell her players of her decision. Robinson and her husband Jason had come to the realization in August that she would not be able to return and she had discussed her decision with Wilmington High athletic director Dennis Ingram during the first week of school.
The problem was finding a time to tell her players, many of whom are participating in fall sports and were unable to meet after school, not to mention Robinson’s own very busy after school schedule. But, finally last Monday, she had the opportunity to speak with the group. It was not an easy conversation.
“Dennis was amazing and super supportive through the whole thing. But it took a few weeks into school before I had a chance to talk to the team, so we had to hold off on making it official,” Robinson said. “I thought I would be fine, but about ten minutes before the school day I was very nauseous and sweating, and then once we were in the meeting, it was very emotional.”
If Robinson and her players were emotional, they were not alone. Ingram, who until recently being named interim athletic director, had been the long time coach of the Wildcats Boys Basketball team, has become very good friends with Robinson, and will miss having her a part of the Wilmington High coaching staff.
“We have become very good friends and colleagues. During the season, we would talk a lot, bouncing things off of each other, so we had become very close,” Ingram said. “I was not surprised, but it is a huge loss for us. She is a great coach, but she is an even better person. I value talking to her and value her opinion. I know it wasn’t easy for her, because she is such a great competitor and such a great coach.”
Ingram is confident that he will find an excellent coach to take over the girls basketball program, but he also knows that losing Robinson is a tough blow for the program.
“You probably can’t even put that into words,” Ingram said. “She is a once in a lifetime kind of person that you come across. She is a great mixture of tough and compassionate. She is just exactly the type of coach that you need.”
Robinson had already put together quite the resume before taking over at Wilmington High, having helped to rebuild the girls basketball program at ironically, Robinson High School in Tampa, Florida. There she he took over a team that had not won a game in three years before her arrival, including an 0-22 record the previous season and within five years, she had totally rebuilt the program, winning a league title and taking her team to the district finals in 2012. She then spent five years as an assistant coach at Anna Maria College, before coming to Wilmington High and adding even more highlights to her already impressive career.
Along the way, there were several memories that stand out to Robinson, probably none more than the 2020 season when the Wildcats started the season 0-3, and then went on to finish 17-6 and captured the program’s first Middlesex League title since 2012. They were finally eliminated in the sectional semifinals by Pentucket that season, but even that loss provided a great memory for Robinson.
“After the tough start we had, we really came together after the winter break and just had an amazing season,” Robinson said. “Against Pentucket, we had a really tough first half, but we came back and played great in the second half, and nearly came back. I was just so proud of their effort.”
Another great tournament memory for Robinson came in her first season with Wilmington, when the No. 8 Wildcats, who had beaten No. 9 Swampscott in the first round of the tourney, went on the road in the second round and shocked No. 1 Lynn Classical in a 64-58 victory.
“We had a huge senior class that year and I just remember being so happy that so many of them were part of that big win, to go on the road, and beat the number one seed,” Robinson said.
One of the seniors on the squad, Caroline Anderson, led the Wildcats to victory that night, with 21 points and a huge night on the offensive boards. Anderson was just one of many great players whom Robinson coached in her tenure, including five who went on to play college basketball, with Anderson, Morgan Bresnahan, 1,000 point scorer and rebounder Kylie DuCharme, Jenna Tavanese (941 career points) and Almeida all going on to play at the next level. Many people will of course credit Robinson for playing a big role in the success of those players, but the humble Robinson looks at it from a different perspective.
“Talk about lucky,” Robinson said. “I was able to coach five kids who went on to play in college,” Robinson said. “I am just so grateful to have had that opportunity. I am so thankful to (former athletic director) Tim Alberts and to Dennis. I am also so grateful to (former assistant coach) Aubrey Cabral-Pini, and (field hockey coach and fellow WHS teacher) Leanne Ebert, who were such a huge help to me when I first started coaching. I also want to thank the Wilmington administration for all the support they provided.”
There were many people Robinson wanted to thank for their support during her time as head coach of the Wildcats, not the least of which were the parents of the players she has coached.
“Wilmington is such a tight knit community, so being somebody not from Wilmington, and not even from the state, I feel like the town completely embraced me,” Robinson said. “It is a tough time to be a coach, but I can honestly say that I have had the best parents during my time here, and that I so rare in this day and age — especially during that first year. We had seven seniors, but the parents took me in with open arms. And then we got off to an 0-2 start, but nobody panicked. They all just hung in there and stayed positive, and a lot of good things happened for us.”
Those good things continued for several years after that successful first season. Robinson is going to miss being on the sidelines and all of the little things that go with it this winter. But, at the same time, she is confident that she made the right decision for her and her family.
“I will miss the day after Thanksgiving sitting down and setting plans for the first week of tryouts, and it will be weird not staying up late to prepare for our next game or practice. I will miss the little things like that,” Robinson said. “It is kind of bittersweet, but nobody ever regrets spending more time with their family.”
