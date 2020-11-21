WILMINGTON — Last Tuesday night, the Wilmington High School girls' soccer team held practice. It was a beautiful night, but more importantly it was the first time the team had been together in over two weeks, amid the suspension of athletics with the out-of-school house party.
"It was great. It was a nice night, so who would have thought in mid-November that we would be out in shorts and t-shirts so that was nice, but the best part was just being back together as a team," said head coach Sue Hendee.
The following afternoon Hendee's team was back in game action for the first time in 18 days. After an expected slow start with some expected timing issues, the Wildcats got things rolling especially in the second half and cruised to a 5-0 win over a much improved Watertown team.
"My comment (to the team) after the first quarter was it looks like you haven't played in two weeks," said Hendee. "We knew we would come back (and play better). It's not unexpected that we were off and it was just a little. The intention was there, it was just getting the touch back."
After a scoreless first quarter, Wilmington got on the board in the fourth minute of the second frame. Olivia Spizuoco was making a nice run with the ball before she sent a pass to junior Alyssa Granara, who moved past a defender, before putting a low shot into the left hand corner for what proved to be the game winner.
In the second half, Granara struck for the team's next two goals. She lofted a high direct kick over the goalie's head from about 25 yards out coming just four minutes in once again, and seven minutes later, she enjoyed the hat trick scoring a very similar goal as to the first one she scored.
The game remained 3-0 until the final three minutes when the 'Cats struck for two goals in about a 60-second span. Jenna Sweeney came down the right side, cut to the middle and sent a low shot to the left hand corner, and then Jessica Collins lofted a shot from 20 yards out to the far corner for the fifth and final goal.
Goalie Tori Gemellaro made two saves to earn her second shut out and playing well in front of her included Audrey Curdo, Kaitlyn Maguire and Ashlyn Buckley.
Granara leads the team with seven goals, followed by Amber Flynn with five, Kali Almeida with three, Sweeney with two and Collins with one.
On Friday, beat Watertown 3-0 behind goals by Amber Flynn, Granara and Ella Wingate. Gemellaro recorded her second straight shut out.
On Saturday tied Melrose, 0-0 and another shut out for Gemellaro.
The 2-0-1 week puts Wilmington at 5-1-1 on the season which includes outscoring opponents 19-4. The 'Cats will wrap up the season on Saturday at home against Melrose.
FIELD HOCKEY
Last Wednesday, the Wildcats were defeated by Watertown, 7-0.
“For not playing in two weeks and having one practice (on Tuesday), I thought the girls did a great, great job,” said head coach Leanne Ebert. “They played right up to the final whistle and never quit. I’m very proud of them.”
Watertown also defeated the ‘Cats on Thursday, before Melrose topped Wilmington 3-0 on Saturday.
