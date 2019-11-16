The WHS Cheerleaders captured the Middlesex League Championship Title last Wednesday night. The team includes front row from left, Jr. Cheerleader Jacqueline Zuccaro, Alex DiRienzo, Shannon Barrett, Kaitlyn Howland and Abby Silveira; second row from left, Kylie Bolarinho, Allie Fogg, Kendall Estabrook, Tori Ciampa, Emersyn Foresyth, Jessica Hayduk, Sofia Donovan, Kaitlyn Gillespie, Julia Campbell, Alison Celata and Coach Kelly McGowan; and back row from left, Head Coach Christina Zuccaro, Tiffanie Smith and Rachel Nally. (courtesy photo).