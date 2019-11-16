READING – Their coach says this "is the most talented team in a long time," and in their first of what hopes to be multiple post-season meets, they proved to be the best out of all of the Middlesex League teams.
Last Wednesday night, the Wilmington High School Fall Cheerleading team captured the Middlesex League Freedom Division Championship title. Out of a score of 100, the 'Cats finished with a 92, which was 5.5 points better than runner-up Burlington, while, it was also a whopping 17 points better than Liberty Division winner, Belmont.
"It went great. We had a couple of mistakes, but all in all, they pretty much hit their routine," said coach Christina Zuccaro. "We made some minor mistakes but that was it — we won and it wasn't even close. It was a great night for them."
Zuccaro noted that the majority of the girls have been cheering together for a long time, coming right up through the well-known Wilmington Pop Warner program. Back in 2013 and 2014, most of the members of this year's high school team were part of the National Championship D teams.
"(Their routine from last Wednesday is a) difficult routine but this is an extremely talented group. (They are talented because) there's six fulls, they have three layouts, their tumbling skills and they just work really hard inside, outside, they blend really well together and they are just a great group," said Zuccaro.
"Abby Silveira and Jessica Hayduk are the only two girls who didn't cheer in Pop Warner and the two of them are just super talented. Abby is a senior and she is fantastic. Jess is a junior this year and she was previously a gymnast."
Zuccaro was asked about the team's routine from last Wednesday, which scored an incredible 92 out of 100 points.
"They open up with standing tumbling, the majority of the team does a toe-touch, standing tuck. We move into our cheer and from there we open up with another tumbling sequence. Then we go into our elite stunt sequence which is all individual groups.
“After that, they tumble again and we go into a pyramid and all three groups are attached and we do baskets in that sequence which is just free flipping or spinning skills and then we end in a dance," she explained.
Wilmington will now move onto the Eastern Regionals which will be held at North Andover High School on Sunday, and a strong day there will put the 'Cats at the state meet to be held on the 24th at Worcester State College.
"At the regionals, we will face Burlington once again as well as Dracut," said Zuccaro, knowing those two are extremely talented as well. "The top three teams will go to states and that will be at Worcester State.
“You have to reach a minimum score to qualify for the states and we are well above that score so as long as we have a good day, we expect to qualify for the states.
"There's work to do, especially in some areas and it's really difficult to get a perfect score just because nothing is perfect, but this is the best that the team has looked in years. We have had compliments from judges who have seen them from across the state."
The members of the team include seniors: Shannon Barrett, Alex DiRienzo, Kaitlyn Howland, Julia Sanborn and Abby Silveira; juniors Alison Celata, Kaitlyn Gillespie and Jessica Hayduk; sophomores Julia Campbell, Tori Ciampa, Sofia Donovan, Kendall Estabrook, Emersyn Foresyth and Rachel Nally, and then freshman Tiffanie Smith.
Assistant coaches include Kylie Bolarinho, Kelly McGowan and Deb Smith.
