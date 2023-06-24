For all intents and purposes, Jacob Roque's senior year of sports at Wilmington High School was a challenge.
"It definitely wasn't what I expected," said Roque with a laugh.
The expectations?
It probably had all of the makings of a story right out of Hollywood.
The quarterback of the football team returns to the sport after a two-year hiatus and leads the team to a winning season.
Then, the senior captain helps the up-and-coming basketball squad make the playoffs.
And finally, the captain with the strong arm on the mound and the reliable glove at shortstop helps the baseball team make a run at the league title.
Those expectations?
Yah, not so much.
Roque's return to the football field ended with the re-emergence of a nagging shoulder injury.
That injury was supposed to keep him off the basketball court for the entire winter, but Roque isn't exactly wired that way.
He tried to come back for hoops.
He got hurt again going for a rebound at practice.
"When I was injured during football, I didn't feel anything until I was in the ambulance because of all of the adrenaline,” he said. “Basketball was much different. Once (the shoulder) came out (of the socket), I came down I said, 'This is so much worse.'"
Back to the drawing board.
"A lot of people ask me, 'Do you regret playing football?' and (the answer) is always no," Roque said. "I made great memories with my friends and had so much fun. How I look at it is, you basically have to lay in the bed that you made. I've just been trying to make the best of it."
Again, after the injury during basketball, baseball season seemed lost.
"It's disappointing when you're looking at it from the outside in, and you could certainly have that 'Poor me' attitude,” said WHS baseball coach Matt McManus, “but Jake never once demonstrated that, exhibited that, personified that. He was at every practice and every game. He almost functioned like another assistant coach for me. It was invaluable him giving me historical and contextual information on the opposition."
"I wasn't trying to (be a coach), it kind of just came naturally," Roque said. "During timeouts at basketball or at practice, I'd say 'Hey, this is what I'm seeing.' During baseball, helping Coach McManus, telling him what I see and what I knew about other Middlesex League teams. it was definitely fun. It gave me something to do instead of just showing up and sitting there. I still felt like a part of the team.”
Indeed, Roque attacked baseball season similar to the way he did basketball.
From the sidelines, but with passion.
"I was the captain of basketball and baseball and I was the quarterback for football,” he explained. “For basketball and baseball, coaches and players both voted for me to kind of lead the team. That meant a lot to me. There were definitely days when I was going to practice and I said, 'I could be sitting at home doing whatever,' but in the back of my mind it drove me to go there and be the best teammate possible, just make the most of it. As cliche as it is, people always said 'Enjoy these four years (of high school), they go by fast.' As a freshman, you're like yah, yah, yah, but then I was like 'Geez, my senior season is out the window, so I might as well make the best of it while I'm here."
Did he ever.
But Jake Roque still had one ultimate goal in the spring, to get back on the field and actually play.
He bore down and did more physical therapy.
That's where the story really gets good, or Hollywood-ish.
Toward the end of the regular season, McManus sent an email to several media outlets with some exciting news. Roque would be the starting pitcher for Wilmington's game against Stoneham.
This time, there were no complications.
No re-emergences.
Roque and Wilmington beat the Spartans that day, 4-3. Roque was the winning pitcher and had a great day at the plate.
A few days later, one of Boston's major daily newspapers ran a feature story about Roque complete with a headline and a picture.
"That was really cool to see, I had no idea (it was happening),” said Roque. “I was just excited to play baseball again. Growing up, I remember seeing other kids name in the newspaper and I always said 'I want to be that kid.'"
During a year loaded with disappointment, suddenly, Roque was “that kid.”
McManus was just as thrilled as Roque to see No. 3 back on the field. Roque would also be the starting pitcher for the first game of the Dick Scanlon Memorial baseball tournament, an event that the Wildcats ended up winning.
“He was very helpful to me on the bench, but I was very excited to give him the ball against Stoneham when he came back,” said McManus. “I'm glad he got out there and put the uniform on a few more times."
McManus, a former Wildcat standout that just completed his first year as the program’s head coach, obviously wishes he had the pleasure of working with Roque when he was completely healthy.
"I haven't seen him at 100 percent,” said McManus. “But he completely changes the game offensively because of his speed and baserunning. He puts more tools in the toolbox and gives a coaching staff a greater breadth of options when he's out there. We were a completely different team with him and it would have been nice to have seen him get back to his full capacity. Jake at 75 percent is better than most people's 100 percent so we tried to take advantage of that as much as we could."
Roque’s career, however, isn't over.
This summer, he’ll play baseball for a traveling tournament team based out of Tewksbury and, in the fall, he'll attend Cushing Academy in Ashburnham for a postgraduate year and play baseball for coach Ryan Suchanek. The plan is for a healthy Roque to get some attention at Cushing and potentially pursue college baseball.
“They're getting a good kid that's very coachable and wise beyond his years." McManus said. "Whether or not he lands at a Div. 1, 2 or 3 program, I don't know. I don’t know if he'll end up being a pitcher or a middle infielder. I'd be comfortable putting him anywhere on the field. We'll see what happens. I'm sure they will maximize his abilities. I'm excited to see him have a full year of being healthy to see what he can actually do."
Roque considered going right to college, but eventually decided that an extra year at Cushing was best for his future.
"There were definitely a lot of options and I was grateful for that, but Cushing was a great place,” said Roque. “The campus felt like home and I loved the coach. I think it's going to work out really well."
Cushing requires three seasons of athletic activity.
Roque laughed when asked if Cushing’s baseball coach suggested only non-contact sports aside from baseball.
But Roque admitted, the annoying and frustrating history of injuries might just end up being an influence in what he chooses for a career. He said he’s strongly considering going into the medical field.
“It started off as a joke,” he said. “But my mother is in the medical field and the more I looked into it I said 'I can see myself doing something like this."
How’s that for a story right out of Hollywood?
