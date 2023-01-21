STONEHAM – It had been two weeks since the Wilmington-Bedford co-op gymnastics team competed in a full Middlesex League Meet, and once again the team of gymnasts put together tremendous performances, coming away with a 132.1-119.65 victory over Stoneham.
Wilmington/Bedford is now 2-0 on the season, which includes putting up 138 points in the opener. Back on January 9th, the team faced Reading but early in the meet, senior Emily Provost of Wilmington suffered an injury, which ended the meet, and unfortunately her season. She's the second athlete from WHS to be out for the season with an injury.
“This wasn’t the plan this season to have to deal with major injuries that have sidelined both junior Alli Ganley and senior Emily Provost for the season,” said head coach Kristen Hannon. “However, standout freshmen Lexie Masters and Maddie Plurad as well as junior Katie Desaulniers have stepped up to fill some of these gaps. Sophomore Keira Warford has been pushing herself to learn new skills and help the team in any way she can.”
The injuries certainly hurt the team in terms of scores and depth, but others have stepped up for sure. Masters and Selina Chan competed in the all-around with combined scores of 34.4 and 30.0, respectively. Masters was terrific with a 9.1 on the vault and then added 8.7 on the floor, an 8.6 on the bars and an 8.0 on the beam. Chan was steady and consistent in four events scoring a 7.9 on the floor, a 7.5 on the vault, a 7.4 on the beam and a 7.2 on the bars.
Three other gymnasts competed in three events each. Mikayla Comeiro earned an 8.6 on the beam, an 8.5 on the floor and a 7.3 on the bars. Plurad was also very consistent as she took home scores of 8.2 on the floor, 8.1 on the bars and 8.0 on the vault, while Brooke Stuzynski came away with an 8.0 on the beam, a 7.9 on the vault and a 6.3 on the bars.
Rounding out the competitors included Alexa Graziano with an 8.9 on the bars and 8.4 on the floor and Keira Warford with an 8.0 on the beam and 7.8 on the vault.
“Alexa Graziano is coming back from an injury and hopes to do all around in the next few competitions. Also, seniors Mikayla Comeiro, Selima Chan and Brooke Stuzynski have been a strong force for us holding their own as we navigate the season and even adding in new events and skills this year,” said Hannon. “Going forward we hope to continue to do the best we can given the circumstances. Mixing up the line ups meet to meet to give us the best chance at a win.”
The team will host Woburn this Monday at 6 pm and then also host Arlington on the 25th also at 6 pm.
