WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High girls’ volleyball team has been eliminated from tourney contention, but it hasn’t discouraged the Wildcats from continuing to go out and give their best effort as the season begins to wind down.
Monday, Wilmington hosted a rematch with Stoneham at Wilmington Middle School. The first match went five sets, with the Wildcats barely eking it out. This time, Wilmington controlled the action most of the way in a straight-set triumph, 25-20, 25-14, 25-19.
“We just played well today,” said Wilmington coach Bruce Shainwald. “We had really good free-ball passing, we were ready for those tips that were coming. Last time, they took advantage of us and their outside hitters were strong, so they were hitting line on us. The girls remembered the match and remembered what they needed to do. We talked about that beforehand and they were ready.”
Wilmington (7-11/3-11) had a great day of serving, which saw it connect at an 88 percent rate, with a total of 13 aces. Khrystyna Fedynak led the way with 16 serves and three aces. Fednyak, Raegan Sweeney and Alyssa Fricia all had good runs of serves, which helped the Wildcats take control in each set.
The Wildcats were scoring all over the place with their hitting. Fednyak (6 kills), Maeve Cadogan (5), Maddie McCarron (4) and Savannah Andersen all contributed to the team’s 25 kills. McCarron (2), Cadogan and Andersen also contributed blocks as Wilmington dominated at the net.
Fedynyak completed her all-around effort with six digs, part of a total of 26 digs for the Wildcats. Cadogan had five of those, as well.
Julia Willson had a great evening at setter, after Kaeleigh Wilson’s back acted up after the first set. Willson stepped in and kept Wilmington’s momentum going forward with numerous assists.
“One of the things that I like about this team is we come to play and compete,” said Shainwald. “It didn’t start out that way this season, but they’ve learned it over the course of the season. They also have fun at it and that makes it fun for me because they enjoy playing and they enjoy playing together.”
Wilmington came into Friday night’s match with Shawsheen Tech having lost six of seven matches. As has been the case all season, non-league matches brought welcome relief to the Wildcats, in this case a three-set sweep, 25-20, 25-10, 25-8.
A slow start allowed the Rams to move out to a 12-9 lead before Wilmington rallied to tie it, 13-13, and then take over in part due to Raegan Sweeney (seven digs) and Maddie McCarron (five kills, three blocks).
In the second set, the Wildcats took the lead and took control of the set from the start and didn't let up, finishing with a 20-10 victory. In the third set, Wilmington continued to dominate with good serving and smart ball placement, taking the third set, 25-8, and the match, 3-0.
Maeve Cadogan and Khrystyna Fedynyak each had five kills, as part of the team’s 19 for the match. Cadogan also had two digs, while Fednyak had three aces and two digs. Haeleigh Wilson had 20 serves, two aces and two digs.
The Wildcats saw their postseason hopes come to an end on Thursday when Wakefield completed a season series sweep with a 3-1 victory at Wilmington Middle School. The Lady Warriors jumped out to a two-set lead until Wilmington started putting in its best effort in the third set. The fourth was close but Wakefield prevailed, 25-17, 25-16, 17-25, 25-22.
The Wildcats did not play well in the first two sets, resulting in a pair of decisive wins for Wakefield. Shainwald had a little talk with his players prior to the third set, and it seemed to work its magic.
“We had a discussion about how much we all enjoy five set matches,” he said. “Suddenly we had something going on.”
Khrystyna Fedynyak served Wilmington into an 8-1 lead to start the third set, part of a day that saw her serve 19 times and collect four aces. She and Maeve Cadogan contributed to the team total of 20 kills during the set, with Cadogan amassing nine in the match, to go along with seven digs.
“It was great to watch them play their hearts out en-route to a 25-17 victory in the third set,” said Shainwald. “Maeve Cadogan and Khrystyna Fedynyak both absolutely crushed some great hits.”
Freshman Maddie McCarron was in total control of the net during the third set, and Raegan Sweeney was all over the building digging hits, and keeping the ball from hitting the floor on our side of the net.
The fourth set was tight all the way until it was 21-21. Wakefield held an edge in the final five points, 4-1, to close out the match.
“Lots of great rallies and lots of great plays on both sides of the net,” said Shainwald. “Who could ask for more.”
The Wildcats served at 86 percent with 11 aces, and also had a total of 37 digs. Julia Willson had 15 serves and three aces, while Raegan Sweeney had 13 digs. Maddie McCarron had six kills and five blocks.
