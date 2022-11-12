DANVERS – Heading into this season, no one really knew what to expect out of the Wilmington High School girls' soccer team. The Wildcats were coming off a successful season a year ago, going 1-1 in the new statewide tournament and basically lost ten starters off that club.
It may have taken a while to get the chemistry going and the 'Cats did struggle at times to put the ball in the opposing team's net, but when push comes to shove, this team enjoyed a terrific season, finishing 7-7-6 overall after the two tournament wins this past week, an 8-0 home win over No. 44 seed HS of Commerce out of Springfield, and then a 2-0 loss to the No. 12 seed Danvers played Monday night at Deering Stadium.
Wilmington played 20 games this season and only one time did an opposing team score more than two goals and that was a 3-2 loss to Stoneham. Of the 20 games this season, 13 of them ended either tied or was a one-goal difference, either as a win or a loss.
“We had some good pressure (against Danvers), especially in the first few minutes. Again like I've said before, I have never not once this year been disappointed by their lack of effort during a game. That's highly unusual (over a course of a season). It just shows the character of this team,” said head coach Sue Hendee. “They don't give up, they play hard all of the time and they keep their heads in the game. There is a lot to be proud of. Like I said (last week) we had a big change in the team. I'm especially proud of the defense because we graduated almost our entire backline and they stepped in and did a really, really good job. We had one game this entire season where we gave up more than two goals in a game. Most games were one goal games. I'm just really, really proud of this team. The freshmen who played really played with a lot of poise.”
Just a few seconds after Wilmington striker Molly MacDonald forced the Danvers keeper to make a diving save to her right, the Falcons' offense quickly moved the ball up the field. Behind tremendous speed, Georgia Prouty came streaking down the left side, before pulling the ball back on a defender and sliding a nice pass back to a wide open Eliana Anderson, who easily chipped in a shot to the low left corner for what turned out to be the game winning tally.
Then nine minutes later, Anderson scored again, as her accelerated through the middle of the 'Cats defense before pushing the ball to the low left side. Trailing 2-0, Hendee called a timeout.
“We were really not prepared for that kind of speed right off the bat. We have decent speed in the back, but (Eliana Anderson and Georgia Prouty) were just a terrific combination,” she said. “Danvers is young and this is going to be a really good team in a few years. He starts three freshmen and a couple of sophomores.
“(During the timeout) I just told them to slow Danvers down. You can't come rushing out against kids like this who have good ball control and at that speed and come flying in and try to tackle because they are just going to go around you. That's exactly what they did on those two goals. I also told them to focus on (Prouty) is just be aware of where she was on the field.”
Wilmington did settle down. The offense started to generate some chances, first with a corner kick and the ball bouncing everywhere except the back of the net, and then two good bids in the final ten minutes, the first off the foot of Cate MacDonald before Jill Collins nailed the top crossbar on a shot from inside the '18, coming with three minutes left.
In the second half, Wilmington junior keeper Ashley Mercier made three great saves to keep the score at 2-0. She made a nice sliding stop, followed by a ket leg save – both off the foot of Prouty, before the 'Cats were called fort an infraction within the '6 yard box. That gave Danvers the penalty shot and Mercier was up for the challenge, moving to her left and making a nice jumping save.
Mercier made seven saves in all. Playing well in front of her included Colleen Baldi and then upfront on the attack Molly MacDonald had several good bids.
FIRST ROUND WIN
Last Friday afternoon, Wilmington took care of business with an 8-0 win over HS Commerce of Springfield. Scoring the goals for the 'Cats included Cate MacDonald, Ali Ganley, Ella Wingate, Molly MacDonald, Katrina Riekstins, Anabelle Cook, Alle Delgenio and Emily Grace.
“As I mentioned before, this has been an odd year with the closeness of all of our games and there hasn't been a lot of substituting, so it was great to get everyone into the game today and great to see so many different kids score,” said Hendee.
SEASON RECAP
Wilmington finished with the aforementioned 7-7-6 record, which includes 1-goal losses or ties against three Division 1 powerhouses with Winchester and Arlington and then D3 power Stoneham.
“I think the reason why we did well this year was that this group was incredibly team oriented and selfless. Every girl on the team supported each other and understood the concept of team above self,” said Hendee. “You would be surprised by the negative impact that a small number or even just a couple of players can have on a team by putting their own best interests above what is best for the overall team. The attitude on this year’s team was fantastic, and really helped with our team’s success. Beyond this, the parents this year were extremely helpful and did a lot to support the program. It made the season very enjoyable.”
Hendee informed the team earlier this season that this would be her last as a head coach, dating back to when her career started with the 'Cats program in 1987 as an assistant before taking over the second coach in program history in 1988.
“This year was really a pleasure to coach these kids and I'm really glad that I came back (this one final year). It's been really nice co-coaching with Shane too. He has picked up a lot of responsibilities so it's been kind of a nice segue and we pretty much see eye-to-eye on everything.
“I'm not going to totally step away. I'd like to stay on as an assistant so it's just going to be a change in frequency and commitment and I'm ready for that. When I retired from teaching, I knew that I was ready.”
ALL-STARS/SENIORS
Hendee also announced that four members of the team were named to the Middlesex League All-Star team including Molly MacDonald, Jill Collins, Ashley Mercier and Colleen Baldi. MacDonald was also named to the second team of the Eastern Mass All-Stars.
The Danvers loss also marked the final game for nine seniors including tri-captains Colleen Baldi, Jessica Collins and Cameryn Foresyth, as well as Anabelle Cook, Erica Raimo, Katrina Riekstins, Kassidy Smith and Ella Wingate.
“Once again we’re losing a big senior class, and once again we’re losing our entire backline with the exception of Emily Grace, so that will again be a big transition for next year,” said Hendee.
The Town Crier will have much more on Coach Hendee’s 36 year career as head coach in next week’s edition.
