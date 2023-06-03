WILMINGTON — Before the implementation of the MIAA power rankings system, postseason tournaments looked much different across the state’s various seasons and sports.
With winning percentage as the sole tool to rank teams top to bottom, the system was flawed — it didn’t take into account a given team’s strength of schedule.
On the Wilmington High School tennis courts this spring, that particular flaw is put under a magnifying glass. With both the boys and girls squads competing in the competitive Middlesex League, their talented opponents not only helped them grow as tennis players — it boosted their position in the postseason brackets.
The WHS boys squad (9-7) is the fifth seed, while the girls team has clinched the 18th seed despite only winning four matches this season.
If it wasn’t for the power rankings, the boys would be further down the ladder, and the girls wouldn’t even be in the tournament.
“We play Lexington, Winchester, Belmont and Arlington all ranked in the top 20 in Eastern Massachusetts,” said boys coach Rob Mailey. “Right away, that boosts our rating up.”
In the new system, a team’s opponent rating plays a significant factor in where it is ranked. In the entire field of teams in Div. 3, only two teams (Wayland and Bedford) have higher opponent values than Wilmington’s 1.66.
The ‘Cats lack control over who they have to match up with in the Middlesex League, however they can control their approach to the challenge.
“I tell my guys when we play teams like that, that there’s no pressure,” said Mailey. “Just go out and get a good workout and do the best you can and try to stay positive. We did that this year.”
Despite losing to all three teams, the ‘Cats followed Mailey’s advice and didn’t get discouraged.
“It’s good practice,” said singles player Sid Karani. “It really works you up to the playoffs. It’s a great way to be, having good opponents always makes you a better player.”
Following the season opener against Winchester, Karani was able to immediately recognize a weakness, and commit the entirety of his season to working on it.
“They’re really good at figuring out what your individual weaknesses are,” he said. “For me it’s my backhand, and I realized that after Winchester and Lexington. You can go to practice after that and work on that.”
Like Karani, first singles player Anuj Gandhi has been able to use his strong competition to better his skills. After losing his first set 6-0 against Lexington, he was able to fight back to take four games in the second set.
“Just within that first match I learned his playing style and how some of these better teams are going to play,” said Gandhi. “That taught me different strategies. It boosts my confidence because it shows I have a fighting chance against all these other kids.
“It makes us a lot more prepared than if we were beating teams that aren’t going to help us,” added third-singles player Owen Mitchell. “I take what they’ve done well and I do that against teams I play in the future. I try and go for big targets and try to get on offense more.”
After a season full of tough competition, the ‘Cats were rewarded for it in the rankings. As the postseason approaches, Mailey’s squad is striving to prove they belong.
“I know our guys are real fired up for the postseason,” said the coach. “We’re still disappointed that we lost to Melrose, that was a tough one. We’re ready to change gears and see where it takes us.”
The girls team takes advantage of the new rankings even further, as the team’s four victories was enough for a spot in the big dance.
However, their 1.56 opponent rating speaks for itself, and proves they belong in the tournament. Like the boys, only two teams (Weston and Wayland) had a higher opponent value in Div. 3.
“It’s helped their confidence, just knowing they have played good teams this season,” said first-year coach Christina Woods. “A lot of our games were close, and that’s something that I’m going to make sure they know before we start tournament play. They are good players, and it will be good for us in the tournament just knowing we’ve played good teams.”
Playing in the same league as the boys, the team faced Div. 1 opponents such as Winchester, Lexington and Belmont that have forced the team to rise to the occasion.
“That was a lot for them to play Winchester the first game,” recalled Woods of the season opener. “Now, if we were to play Winchester, I think it would be a better outcome. Their confidence has gone up since the beginning of the season.”
“I play up when I play harder teams,” said singles player Carolyn Haas-Timm. “You learn good techniques and it prepares us for the tournament. Even though we’ve lost a lot, we’re able to get better.”
The team was also able to improve on last season’s one win.
“There was a lot of team spirit this year,” she added. “We wanted to win more this year, and we focused more on one game at a time.”
Although it can be discouraging battling the best of the best in the Middlesex League, the team was able to take small wins from every match.
“If you get little points within the game, that helps boost your confidence up,” said doubles player Sophia LaVita. “It’s harder to get those points, and for us when we got a couple points against Lexington and Belmont, it helped us to be more confident in ourselves.”
Now, the ‘Cats are eager to take on the postseason.
“We get better throughout the season just playing up with those teams that are really good,” added doubles player Maddie Benoit. “It helps to see what they’re doing to take it back to us.”
As of press time, the times/dates of both team’s first-round matchups were unknown. The boys are hosting No. 28 Maimonides, while the girls are traveling to play No. 15 Foxborough.
