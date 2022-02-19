BURLINGTON – Unfortunately for the Wilmington High Girls Basketball team, they are no strangers to getting off to slow starts this season, as it has been a problem that has plagued them throughout the season, and has been one of the main reasons for their struggles.
But even for a team accustomed to slow starts, the Wildcats start last Friday night against Burlington was tough to take, as they scored just three points in the first quarter and eight in the first half, on their way to a 30-24 loss to drop their record on the season to 5-11.
Making the loss even more frustrating for the Wildcats was that they showed in the third quarter just how good of a team they can be at times, closing to within one point of the Red Devils before faltering in the fourth quarter.
“It’s unfortunately that sort of start is not one we haven’t experienced,” Wilmington coach Jessica Robinson said. “We put ourselves in a hole and continue to struggle to dig ourselves out. We fail to show up ready to compete and it is just a snowball effect.”
Both teams actually struggled to get much going offensively in the first quarter, with neither team getting on the board until Wilmington freshman Eva Boudreau hit a free throw to make the score 1-0 with 3:50 left in the frame.
Burlington would lead 4-3 at the end of the first quarter, with Wildcats freshman Allie Delgenio scoring their only field goal.
The Wildcats stayed cold in the second quarter, but Burlington eventually began to heat up, or at least freshman Brooklyn Calder did, as she scored five straight points to start the quarter. Burlington would eventually lead 17-8 as the teams went to the half, mainly on the strength of a 13-0 run.
The Wildcats did go on a 5-0 run in the closing minutes on the strength of baskets by Kassidy Smith and Rita Roche to keep the game within reach.
Burlington appeared ready to put the game away, however, early in the third quarter, when they went out to a 21-9 lead with 5:35 left in the quarter. But the Wildcats suddenly caught fire, going on an 11-0 run over the final five and a half minutes to trail just 21-20 heading into the fourth quarter.
The run was keyed by four points by junior Jess Collins, three from Boudreau and two each from Olivia Spizuoco and Kassidy Smith, with Smith bringing the Wildcats within one at 21-20 with one minute left in the half
“The way we played in the third quarter is how we are capable of playing an entire game,” Robinson said. “If we were able to do that, I think for at least half the game, we would have been successful in the end.”
Unfortunately for the Wildcats their offensive woes continued for much of the fourth quarter. Meanwhile back-to-back three-pointers by Calder extended the Burlington lead to 29-20 with 2:55 left. Still, the Wildcats did not quit with Collins knocking down consecutive buckets within seven seconds of each other to make the score 29-24 with 43.6 seconds left as a result of the Wildcats pressure defense creating a turnover by Burlington.
The Wildcats appeared to have forced another turnover on the Red Devils next possession, forcing what looked to be a ten second violation. The call was not made by the officials, however, and eventually Robinson was called for a technical foul for arguing the call. Burlington sank a free throw with 14 seconds left to ice the win.
For the Wildcats, it was a tough way to see the game end. But Robinson knows the officials did not cost her team the game, but rather, it was their slow start in the first and fourth quarters. While the Wildcats played much better in the third quarter, it was of little consolation for Robinson.
“Honestly, I have a hard time finding any solace, as we played sloppy for the majority of the first half and the first six minutes of the fourth quarter,” Robinson said. “We decided to turn on the energy and competitiveness way too late in the game.
“We will sure try to take the few positives and move onward and upward over these last four games. Hoping to find some success that could maybe aid in getting a tournament game despite an inevitable sub .500 record.”
The Wildcats faced Winchester on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and will follow that up with another trip to Belmont on Thursday night (6:00 pm start).
The regular season will conclude with a home contest on Tuesday against Watertown at 4:30, followed by a trip to Groton-Dunstable on Wednesday, the 23rd.
Power Rankings D2 Update
Both Wilmington (37) and Tewksbury (39) are looking in from the outside. The 'Wildcats would have to move up five places in their final four games and Tewksbury would have to move up seven over their last six games or win five of their last six games to qualify with a .500 record.
