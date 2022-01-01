HAVERHILL – Heading into their matchup with North Andover in the first round of the Haverhill Christmas Tournament on Monday night, the Wilmington High Boys Hockey team was staring at an 0-3 record after starting their season with three games against some of the best teams they will face all season in Reading, Winchester and Arlington.
It was only one game, but after a thrilling 3-2 win in that first round game, the Wildcats and coach Steve Scanlon have to be feeling a lot better about themselves. Not only did the Wildcats get their first win of the season, but they did so in dramatic fashion when junior Mark Daniels scored the unassisted game winning goal with jut 1:01 left in the game.
The Wildcats had gotten off to a bit of a rough start in this one, trailing 2-0 at the end of the first period, but a second period goal by senior forward Will Alworth brought Wilmington to within one goal heading into the third period before goals by freshman Matt O’Brien and then Daniels gave the Wildcats the win.
After O’Brien had scored to tie the game at the 6:49 mark of the third, both teams had their opportunities to get the game winner, but ultimately it was Daniels who would pot the game winner, propelling the Wildcats into the tournament finals.
While Daniels goal was unassisted, junior winger Nathan Alberti actually got the play started with a 50/50 battle for the puck with the North Andover goalie. Alberti and the netminder actually got to the puck at the same time, and the puck was tipped out front to Daniels, who quickly slipped the puck between the goalie’s pads as he scrambled to get back to the net.
The game tying goal by O’Brien was an equally gritty goal, as he pounced on the rebound of an Owen White shot and one timed it past the stunned Andover keeper to tie the game.
“That was a nice goal by Matt,” Wilmington coach Scanlon said. “He is a talented kid and for a young player he has a really good shot.”
Alworth had scored the first goal of the game at the 4:32 mark of the second period to pull the Wildcats within 2-1 at time. While maybe not grabbing the headlines of the game tying or game winning goal, it was equally as big for Wilmington at the time.
“When you are trailing like that, you have to get the next goal,” Scanlon said. “We definitely needed it. We had kind of taken the momentum at that point and you could kind of feel it coming but until you actually score, it doesn’t matter so that was a huge goal for us.”
While the Wildcats were in the midst of their comeback, they got some outstanding goaltending from senior goalie Liam Crowley, who stopped 22 of 24 shots in the game, and proved to be impenetrable after the first period.
“Liam played really well and he has been really good for us so far this season” Scanlon said. “He played really well in those first three games against some very good teams.”
With the win, the Wildcats will advance to Wednesday night’s championship game where they will take on the winner of the other first round game between Saugus and Winnacunnet, Connecticut. Results of that game were unavailable as of the Town Crier’s press time.
BOYS BASKETBALL
With a 3-2 record so far this season, the Wilmington High Boys Basketball team has already made some great progress and surpassed last season’s win total for the entire season when they were 2-9. With that being said, they are still looking for a little more consistency as they look to build on their strong start.
That was evident this past week when they suffered a 66-49 road loss to Watertown in a game where they played very well at times, but struggled to maintain the consistency they would like to see throughout the game.
“For about three quarters of the game we played very well,” Wildcats coach Dennis Ingram said. “We were right there with them. We were up 15-11 near the end of the first quarter and looking to get the final basket and go up 17-11, but we turned the ball over and instead they cut it to 15-13 and that momentum kind of carried over to the second quarter and we were just sort of chasing the game from there.”
Indeed, the Rams trailed 32-28 at the half, but a big third quarter by Watertown put them in a 52-43 lead at the end of their third quarter before Watertown put the game away with a big fourth quarter.
We had talked about how the first two minutes of the fourth quarter would be big for us if we could cut it to five points,” Ingram said. “But instead, our shots stopped falling and they kept scoring.”
Senior Tommy Mallinson led the Wildcats in scoring with 21 points, while Will Stuart had ten points in his first game back from injury. Ben Marvin chipped in with eight points, while Gavin Erickson had seven.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
The Wilmington High Girls Indoor Track team continued their strong start to the season this past week with a 66-34 win over Wakefield last Wednesday at the Reggie Lewis Indoor Track Center to improve to 2-0 on the season.
“Wakefield is always a tough matchup for us but unfortunately, they were missing some of their top distance runners and a few sprinters at this meet,” Wilmington coach Brian Schell said. “We were able to take advantage of that and move a few people into new events. We looked solid all around in every event and things are looking stronger as we progress through the weeks.”
The Wildcats got first place finishes from Celia Kulis in the 55-meter hurdles in a time of 9.11 seconds, as well as Kaitlyn Doherty in the 55-meter dash in 7.72 seconds. Angie Zaykovskaya took first in the 600 meters in 1:48.69, while Addy Hunt was first in the 1,000 meters in a personal best time of 3:34.31.
“Angie has been very consistent so far every meet this season. We worked more on finishing strong this meet and she did just that,” Schell said. “She led the race from start to finish and was able to hold off the Wakefield girls surge the last 50 meters of the race. She had a strong last lap now we just need to put everything together and get out fast while finishing strong.
“Addy had a great race as well. She was behind by roughly 40 meters the entire race but managed to find a last ditch effort and sprint the last straight away to catch the girl for a photo finish.”
Other first place finishers for the Wildcats included Shea Cushing in the two mile at 12:09.43, which knocked 50 seconds off her previous personal best and qualified her for states.
“Shea had a tough job of doubling up in the mile and the two mile this meet for us. While not her strongest mile she still ran well given the situation that many runners had slipping in their spikes,” Schell said. “She managed to come back and have a phenomenal two mile. She had solid splits and was very consistent the entire race. Half way through she had a strong surge that the Wakefield girl had no reaction to. Overall, she showed great mental toughness on the day.”
Sarah LaVita was first in the shot put at 29’10.25 and Mollie Osgood took the high jump at 5’ and Amanda Broussard was first in the 300 meters in 44.35. The 4 x 400 relay team of Madison Mulas, Ali Doherty, Molly MacDonald and Amanda Broussard were first in a time of 1:53.55.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK
The Wilmington High Boys Indoor track team got several outstanding individual performances, but it was not enough to overcome a powerful Wakefield team as the Wildcats suffered a 67-33 loss at the hands of the Warriors, dropping them to 0-2 on the season.
Despite the loss, Wilmington coach Mike Kinney was encouraged by his team’s performance and is looking forward to seeing them continue to improve over the next few meets.
“Although we have started 0-2, we are looking to win the next three meets and end up with a winning record,” Kinney said. “Wakefield won the Division All-State Championship in Cross Country. They are a team with depth and are very well coached. Many athletes established personal bests, and that is all we are looking for.”
Jeandre Abel remained undefeated in the 55-meter dash and still has the All- Conference best time of 6.86. Abel also placed second in the 300 and the high jump, while in the shot put, John Spencer threw a PR of 38'4' taking first in the event. Captain Jack Melanson also threw a PR of 37'6" taking second, while Braden Huddleston took third with 33'1".
“We had great improvement by the shot putters this week,” Kinney said.
“In the hurdles, captain John Ware placed first in 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.17, while Cooper Loisel grabbed third place in the hurdles.
In the 1000 meters Roman Moretti broke 3:00 minutes for the first time in a time of 2:59.75.
“He shows a lot of promise and his work ethic is great,” Kinney said.
While the Wildcats did not score in one and two mile races, they did get some noteworthy performances from sophomores Ethan Kennedy and Thomas Burns with times of 5:02 and 11:15, respectively.
In the Long Jump, Noah Carriere placed second with a distance of 16'10" while Jon Magliozzi placed third with 16'6".
“Everyone has been working hard and staying healthy,” Kinney said. “We should be very competitive from here on out.”
